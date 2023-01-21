Ahead of tomorrow’s State of the State address from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, we’re checking in with our UP legislators on their goals for this year. Senator Ed McBroom is now in his second term representing the 38th district in Michigan’s Senate. With our state legislature back in session, McBroom said he’s excited to continue his work from his previous term, McBroom says “There’s really two aspects to the job, there’s the constituent relations part, there’s doing the work to help the people who are having trouble with the government and I enjoy doing that and I enjoy working on the policy aspects”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO