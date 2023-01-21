Read full article on original website
Memorial snowshoe walk raising suicide awareness
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WZMQ) – A community snowshoe hiking event will honor the life of a young boy who died by suicide last spring. In memory of Tristan Dieterle, his family and friends are hosting a fun afternoon of snowshoeing. The event will be Sunday, January 29 from 4 p.m....
2 in custody following investigation into series of storage unit robberies
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WZMQ) – Two suspects are in custody following a multi-jurisdictional investigation of a series of robberies from storage units around the Upper Peninsula. Officers from the Delta County Sheriff’s Department and the Forsyth Township Police Department conducted a search warrant on a residence located on Crusader...
Insights: Marquette’s Got Talent hosts auditions Jan. 27
Auditions are open to children in the Marquette Area Public School District ages 5 to 17. Auditions are Friday, Jan. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette. You can register by emailing mqtsgottalent@gmail.com or find more information on Facebook. The Marquette’s Got Talent show...
NMU students work to solve real world crime
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – According to uncovered.com Michigan has just over 19,000 unsolved crimes, more commonly referred to as cold cases. The Michigan State Police has teamed up with Northern Michigan University in order to try and make that number a little smaller. Eight students at NMU have made...
The UP’s 38th District Senator’s 2023 Plans
Ahead of tomorrow’s State of the State address from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, we’re checking in with our UP legislators on their goals for this year. Senator Ed McBroom is now in his second term representing the 38th district in Michigan’s Senate. With our state legislature back in session, McBroom said he’s excited to continue his work from his previous term, McBroom says “There’s really two aspects to the job, there’s the constituent relations part, there’s doing the work to help the people who are having trouble with the government and I enjoy doing that and I enjoy working on the policy aspects”
3 U.P. hockey players nominated for nation’s top collegiate hockey award
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Three Upper Peninsula hockey players have been nominated for the top award in college hockey. AJ Vanderbeck and Andre Ghantous from Northern Michigan University were nominated alongside Blake Pietila of Michigan Tech. Pietila has been nominated for the award the past three seasons. All three...
