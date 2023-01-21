ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reviewing Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar

A rite of passage for any 21+ year old in Wichita is to spend at least one evening at Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar. Whether it’s hanging out on their patio, getting half-price martinis on Monday, chowing down on some delicious popcorn, or catching live music, it’s certainly a bucket list bar that’s been here for 25 years.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita’s “Connie the Riveter” celebrates 98th birthday

Wichita is home to the B-29 Superfortress Doc because of its place in aviation history, the men and women who built the World War II military aircraft. One of the original riveters was one of those who volunteered to help restore Doc, and she still volunteers at the B-29 Doc Hangar and Visitor's Center.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What to expect at Eastern Gate’s new kitchen space

Back an August, we did a story on a new grocery store at 3700 N. Woodlawn Blvd called Eastern Gate that specialized in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food. It was one of the few places in Wichita to carry fresh and frozen Halal meat. The store also sold fruits, vegetables, drinks, desserts, rice, meats, and everything someone would need to prepare dishes at home.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Another winter storm is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken Revisited

We were feeling fried chicken one evening. I could have gone with one of our staples, but I wanted to introduce the family to a place they haven’t tried before. It’s been years since I last stopped by, so this was a good time for me to revisit a place while showing others something new to them. And with that, I dropped by Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Crumbl Cookies is headed to NewMarket Square

It did not take long for someone to take over the former Freezing Moo space in NewMarket Square at 2755 N. Maize Road. The shopping center in northwest Wichita confirmed that Crumbl Cookies is on the way. This would be the stores third location in the Wichita area following their...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
WICHITA, KS
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
