Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Best state to drive in? Kansas ranks in the top 10, but Wichita is another story
A survey recently gave the Sunflower State high marks for best states to drive, but an analysis of cities released last year put Wichita at 34th for worst drivers.
wichitabyeb.com
Reviewing Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar
A rite of passage for any 21+ year old in Wichita is to spend at least one evening at Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar. Whether it’s hanging out on their patio, getting half-price martinis on Monday, chowing down on some delicious popcorn, or catching live music, it’s certainly a bucket list bar that’s been here for 25 years.
Wichita’s “Connie the Riveter” celebrates 98th birthday
Wichita is home to the B-29 Superfortress Doc because of its place in aviation history, the men and women who built the World War II military aircraft. One of the original riveters was one of those who volunteered to help restore Doc, and she still volunteers at the B-29 Doc Hangar and Visitor's Center.
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
wichitabyeb.com
What to expect at Eastern Gate’s new kitchen space
Back an August, we did a story on a new grocery store at 3700 N. Woodlawn Blvd called Eastern Gate that specialized in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food. It was one of the few places in Wichita to carry fresh and frozen Halal meat. The store also sold fruits, vegetables, drinks, desserts, rice, meats, and everything someone would need to prepare dishes at home.
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
Man charged after stealing car with Wichita girl in it, driving to Oklahoma, says he is glad she is safe
Benjamin Brady, 34, arrested and charged with kidnapping and theft, said he is glad the girl in the back seat of the car he stole is safe.
Silver Alert canceled for 72-year-old Wichita man
The Wichita Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old Wichita man just before 9 p.m. on Monday. It has since been canceled.
wichitabyeb.com
Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken Revisited
We were feeling fried chicken one evening. I could have gone with one of our staples, but I wanted to introduce the family to a place they haven’t tried before. It’s been years since I last stopped by, so this was a good time for me to revisit a place while showing others something new to them. And with that, I dropped by Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken.
Restaurant inspections: Decomposing mice, bug in alcohol bottle, leaky sink in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
wichitabyeb.com
Crumbl Cookies is headed to NewMarket Square
It did not take long for someone to take over the former Freezing Moo space in NewMarket Square at 2755 N. Maize Road. The shopping center in northwest Wichita confirmed that Crumbl Cookies is on the way. This would be the stores third location in the Wichita area following their...
Car chase in south Kansas ends after fiery crash
A car chase in south Kansas over the weekend ended in a fiery crash.
WIBW
Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
kmuw.org
Permits for duplexes in Wichita nearly doubled in 2022. It hasn’t come without concern.
The rising number of duplex developments in Wichita is bringing with it a tension between some neighborhoods and the demand for more affordable housing. The number of building permits issued in Wichita for two-family residential homes nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022, from 410 to 750. Stan Longhofer, director of...
Missing Wichita man found dead near train tracks
It began around 2:30 p.m. Monday when police were called to the 1800 block of S. Southeast Blvd.
Man found dead at home Monday is Wichita’s latest homicide
Police were called to the 500 block of North New York around 1:45 Monday afternoon. A 53-year-old woman reported finding 63-year-old Loyd Alexander dead in the living room of his home:
