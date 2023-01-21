WAUKESHA — After decades in business, Albanese’s Roadhouse is in the process of being sold. A Jilly’s Car Wash is proposed for 2301 Bluemound Road. The Waukesha Plan Commission will consider a conditional use permit on Wednesday for the facility, proposed where Albanese’s Roadhouse currently sits. The lawyer for the Albanese family, Robert Moodie, said the business has entered into a proposed agreement with Jilly’s Car Wash to sell the property to them. It is contingent on all the necessary approvals from the city of Waukesha. They are hoping to close in March or early April.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO