CBS 58
Kenosha nursing home fined after 89-year-old resident found dead outside
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Kenosha nursing home violated state rules, that's according to the health department. A Parkside Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care resident was found dead outside in December. The health department's report outlines the facility's service plan for the 89-year-old woman, who has not been...
CBS 58
UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question
MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
nbc15.com
Nonprofit names Walworth Co. woman 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Walworth County mother is receiving special honors this year. Karen Connell, an Elkhorn resident, was named as the 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year by nonprofit American Mothers. The organization explained that Connell is a mother of five, and has cared for five other children...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
CBS 58
Parents speak out following ruling against West Allis-West Milwaukee School District
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) ruling against the West Allis-West Milwaukee (WAWM) School District in a bullying case has parents fired up and calling for resignations. One parent said she wants to know how much money's been spent on attorney fees after this ruling...
spectrumnews1.com
'It was all for nothing': Milwaukee woman recounts time wasted at fraudulent for-profit college
MILWAUKEE — For-profit colleges account for 10% of all student enrollments, but they account for half of all student loan defaults, according to The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization. What’s more is that Black and Latino students make up at least half of the students who attend...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Clarke Hotel in process of being sold
WAUKESHA — The Clarke Hotel, which includes a restaurant and bar, could change ownership by March. “ADH Properties, LLC c/o Berg Management Company, LLC, does have an accepted offer on The Clarke Hotel. If all goes well, the closing will be March 1, 2023. At this time, we do intend to keep the hotel, restaurant, and bar open,” said Rosie Strauss, commercial property manager with Berg Management Company. Harp & Eagle Limited is the hospitality group that currently owns The Clarke Hotel, 314 W. Main St.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks others to be mindful
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed on Friday, Jan. 20. Family members told FOX6 News he was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek apartment fire; 1 suffered minor injuries
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday night, Jan. 23 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 20th Street and Timber Ridge Lane in Oak Creek. The call came in around 9:50 p.m. Upon arrival, crews reported fire and smoke showing from a lower-level apartment. The fire was...
CBS 58
Carroll University's animal behavior students meet their foster dogs for the semester
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Carroll University were introduced to some new furry friends this past week. The university and the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County have been partners for years, connecting animal behavior students with foster dogs for a semester. These dogs will eventually...
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jilly’s Car Wash proposed to replace Albanese’s Roadhouse
WAUKESHA — After decades in business, Albanese’s Roadhouse is in the process of being sold. A Jilly’s Car Wash is proposed for 2301 Bluemound Road. The Waukesha Plan Commission will consider a conditional use permit on Wednesday for the facility, proposed where Albanese’s Roadhouse currently sits. The lawyer for the Albanese family, Robert Moodie, said the business has entered into a proposed agreement with Jilly’s Car Wash to sell the property to them. It is contingent on all the necessary approvals from the city of Waukesha. They are hoping to close in March or early April.
milwaukeemag.com
Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
wgtd.org
KUSD School Targeted for Closure
(WGTD)---Another round of worst-case scenario budget planning is on the agenda for Tuesday night’s Kenosha School Board meeting. And this time one of the targets is an elementary school. Wilson—on the city’s near north side—would be closed next year under a recommendation from administration, which is trying to deal...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for SE Wisconsin goes into effect at 6 a.m.
Up to 2" of snow is likely through Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha counties. As it moves to the northeast we'll see light snow showers across the area.
wgtd.org
Defendant in DV-Related Death: The Gun Went Off Accidentally
(WGTD)---A Racine man who holds a valid concealed carry permit says his gun went off accidentally, killing a 25-year-old man. Bond for 26-year-old Jimmy Mumper was set Monday at $250,000. Mumper was charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Mumper was part of a four-way relationship...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County equity commission finds Black adults nearly seven times more likely than whites to be arrested
Black adults were nearly seven times more likely to be arrested in Kenosha County than their white counterparts, a finding a local commission believes may indicate disproportionate treatment by local law enforcement. A report prepared by the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission — based on 2021 state crime...
The 10 Most Dangerous Cities In The US Were Ranked & The Midwest Is Not Looking Good
Whenever we’re planning a trip to another country, we tend to look for any type of information and tips we can use to keep us safe and avoid dangerous or unwanted situations. This should also be implemented when traveling domestically. Crime rates vary depending on which United States city...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel. According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee...
