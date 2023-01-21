ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

CBS 58

Kenosha nursing home fined after 89-year-old resident found dead outside

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Kenosha nursing home violated state rules, that's according to the health department. A Parkside Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care resident was found dead outside in December. The health department's report outlines the facility's service plan for the 89-year-old woman, who has not been...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question

MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Clarke Hotel in process of being sold

WAUKESHA — The Clarke Hotel, which includes a restaurant and bar, could change ownership by March. “ADH Properties, LLC c/o Berg Management Company, LLC, does have an accepted offer on The Clarke Hotel. If all goes well, the closing will be March 1, 2023. At this time, we do intend to keep the hotel, restaurant, and bar open,” said Rosie Strauss, commercial property manager with Berg Management Company. Harp & Eagle Limited is the hospitality group that currently owns The Clarke Hotel, 314 W. Main St.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks others to be mindful

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed on Friday, Jan. 20. Family members told FOX6 News he was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek apartment fire; 1 suffered minor injuries

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday night, Jan. 23 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 20th Street and Timber Ridge Lane in Oak Creek. The call came in around 9:50 p.m. Upon arrival, crews reported fire and smoke showing from a lower-level apartment. The fire was...
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS 58

Carroll University's animal behavior students meet their foster dogs for the semester

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Carroll University were introduced to some new furry friends this past week. The university and the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County have been partners for years, connecting animal behavior students with foster dogs for a semester. These dogs will eventually...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jilly’s Car Wash proposed to replace Albanese’s Roadhouse

WAUKESHA — After decades in business, Albanese’s Roadhouse is in the process of being sold. A Jilly’s Car Wash is proposed for 2301 Bluemound Road. The Waukesha Plan Commission will consider a conditional use permit on Wednesday for the facility, proposed where Albanese’s Roadhouse currently sits. The lawyer for the Albanese family, Robert Moodie, said the business has entered into a proposed agreement with Jilly’s Car Wash to sell the property to them. It is contingent on all the necessary approvals from the city of Waukesha. They are hoping to close in March or early April.
WAUKESHA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

KUSD School Targeted for Closure

(WGTD)---Another round of worst-case scenario budget planning is on the agenda for Tuesday night’s Kenosha School Board meeting. And this time one of the targets is an elementary school. Wilson—on the city’s near north side—would be closed next year under a recommendation from administration, which is trying to deal...
KENOSHA, WI
wgtd.org

Defendant in DV-Related Death: The Gun Went Off Accidentally

(WGTD)---A Racine man who holds a valid concealed carry permit says his gun went off accidentally, killing a 25-year-old man. Bond for 26-year-old Jimmy Mumper was set Monday at $250,000. Mumper was charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Mumper was part of a four-way relationship...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel. According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI

