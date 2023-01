GEORGIA TECH (10-10, 1-7 ACC) vs. CLEMSON (13-8, 4-5 ACC) Thursday, January 26, 2023 | 7 p.m. EST | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech looks to get back to winning ways on Thursday after dropping a hard-fought game at No. 17 North Carolina last Sunday. The Yellow Jackets trailed by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, but rallied in the fourth, chipping its deficit to just 12 points. Tonie Morgan led Tech with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Cameron Swartz added 13 points. For her performances during the week, Morgan was named the ACC Rookie of the Week after averaging a double-double in the two games.

