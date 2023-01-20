Read full article on original website
Elaine Sutherland
Elaine Sutherland, 69, of Batavia passed away on Wednesday January 25, 2023 at the United Memorial Medical Center. She was born on August 24, 1953 in Defiance, Ohio to the late Edward and Constance (Zogaib) Sutherland. In addition to her parents, Elaine is predeceased by her sisters Suzanne Levine, Colleen Head; brothers in law John Levine and Rich Sparaco.
Patricia A. Drake
Batavia - Patricia A. Drake, 74 of Batavia, passed away on Tuesday, (January 17, 2023) at her home in Batavia. Mrs. Drake was born February 6, 1948 in Albion, a daughter of the late George and Barbara (Sprague) Snell. Patricia was an avid crafter. She enjoyed painting, woodworking, and making...
Richard S. Cina
Richard S. Cina, 88, of Stafford passed away on Sunday January 22, 2023 at the United Memorial Medical Center. He was born in Batavia on April 17, 1934 to the late Charles and Margaret (Gautieri) Cina. In addition to his parents, Richard is predeceased by his wife; Nancy (Bielinski) Cina.
William M. Cappiello
- William M. Cappiello, 63 of Batavia, passed away on Wednesday, (January 18, 2023) at Shorewinds Nursing Home in Rochester. Mr. Cappiello was born July 15, 1959 in Batavia, a son of Irene S. (Potwora) Cappiello of Warsaw (formerly of Batavia) and the late Roland R. Cappiello. Bill was a...
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Murray
Elizabeth L. “Betty” Murray of Batavia, passed away peacefully on January 20th, 2023 at UMMC. She was born in LeRoy, NY, the daughter of Samuel and Mary Leone. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Mary Leone, her husband D. Michael Murray and the father of her children Cary D Dixson.
Anna M. Fava
Anna M. (Costantini) Fava, age 96, a longtime resident of Oakfield, NY, passed away Jan 20, 2023. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gino L. Fava in 2014, after 68 years of marriage. She passed exactly nine years to the day of his death. Born to Giuseppe and Maria Giuseppina (De Gennaro / De Janeiro) Costantini in South Alabama, NY, she was predeceased by sisters: Mary, Elsie, and brother, John. She is survived by her three children: Susan Hubbert (Adam Malek) of Chandler, AZ and of Batavia, NY; William (Cathy) Fava of Batavia, NY and Apollo Beach, FL; Debra (Robert) Cecere, of Victor, NY; plus, her younger sister, Edna (Costantini) Bradley of Concord, CA.
Wear your school spirit for Mayor, Coach Owen
Friends of Jim Owen are asking that attendees of this Saturday's funeral who work at a school or had Jim as a teacher at school to please wear your school apparel or colors to the service. "That is what Jim is all about, he's being buried in the jacket from...
Busmire notches 300 game; Foss posts 801
Harris Busmire of Bergen picked up another honor score this week when he posted a 300 game at his hometown Rose Garden Bowl. The 58-year-old right-hander turned an otherwise pedestrian night into one to remember when he finished with the perfect game on lanes 7-8 in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League. His other games were 233 and 166.
Corfu Fire makes up for lost time, names top firefighters for past three years
After missing installation dinners for two years because of COVID-19, the Corfu Volunteer Fire Department caught up on its annual awards on Saturday night, honoring top firefighters for 2020, 2021, and 2022. Bruce Fauth, pictured above with Dean Eck and Greg Lang, was recognized for his 50 years of service and named Firefighter of the Year for 2020.
AG Letitia James defends provocative letter to ReAwaken hosts
In covering a lawsuit filed by organizers of the Batavia-based ReAwaken America Tour against Attorney General Letitia James, The Batavian reached out to James for comment Monday and did not hear back before the story was published.
ReAwaken organizers, host fight back on what they call 'intimidation,' 'libel,' from AG
Five months after the much-debated and narrowly criticized — mostly by local church groups — ReAwaken Tour hit Batavia, the event still haunts organizers in the form of a letter sent by the state attorney general last August.
Le Roy investigating fire at Lapp Insulator
A partition fire was reported at Lapp Insulator on Gilbert Street in Le Roy, and though the fire is believed to be out, firefighters are detecting heat on the roof. Byron and Bergen requested to the scene. UPDATE 1:31 p.m.: Firefighters believe the fire to be out.
Accident reported on the Thruway in Batavia
A motor vehicle accident is reported on the Thruway with injuries at mile maker 393 in the eastbound lane. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 3:44 p.m.: One lane blocked. One patient with a possible leg injury.
Grand Jury Report: Motorcyclist charged with manslaughter in death of teenager
Christopher R. Scinta is indicted on counts of manslaughter in the second degree, a Class C felony, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, a Class C felony, reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor, two counts of obstructing governmental administration, a Class A misdemeanor, obstructing emergency medical personal, a Class misdemeanor, and speeding, a violation. Scinta is accused of causing the death of Jasmyne Rubel at the roundabout in the City of Batavia on Nov. 4.
Sponsored Post: New listing from Reliant Real Estate; 168 Ross Street, Batavia
Great City double on north side-no flood insurance required! All separated utilities including water, as well as two newly remodeled and improved bathrooms and tear of roof! Tenants are month to month and rents could be higher! Get into the rental market with an easy one or truly a good owner occupied to pass the time as you wait for your next home!!
Weather-related cancellations for Genesee County
Cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 25 are below. This list will be updated as we receive submissions. Send cancellations to [email protected]. Alabama Fire has canceled bingo due to the weather. All after school and evening activities at Batavia City School District have been canceled for Wednesday. The BHS Opening Reception...
