Anna M. (Costantini) Fava, age 96, a longtime resident of Oakfield, NY, passed away Jan 20, 2023. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gino L. Fava in 2014, after 68 years of marriage. She passed exactly nine years to the day of his death. Born to Giuseppe and Maria Giuseppina (De Gennaro / De Janeiro) Costantini in South Alabama, NY, she was predeceased by sisters: Mary, Elsie, and brother, John. She is survived by her three children: Susan Hubbert (Adam Malek) of Chandler, AZ and of Batavia, NY; William (Cathy) Fava of Batavia, NY and Apollo Beach, FL; Debra (Robert) Cecere, of Victor, NY; plus, her younger sister, Edna (Costantini) Bradley of Concord, CA.

OAKFIELD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO