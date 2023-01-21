ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GALLERY: Group rallies in support of trans youth as Utah lawmakers debate bills

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of Utahns gathered on the steps of the Utah State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon to show their support for transgender youth in the state. The rally was organized as the 2023 Utah Legislative Session was underway, in which lawmakers have been debating three bills focusing on trans minors.
Utah Senate votes to approve new state flag

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Senate has approved a new state flag, but one more vote remains until it heads to the House of Representatives. The Senate gave the thumbs up to the flag Monday by approving Senate Bill 31 in a 18 to 9 vote. The...
Voucher lobbyist apologizes for comments about public schools

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A prominent lobbyist who has advocated for a school voucher program in Utah has apologized for comments she made about wanting to "destroy public education." In a statement to KUTV 2News late Monday evening, Allison Sorensen, executive director of Kaysville-based Education Opportunity for Every...
Utah plastic surgeon, 3 others charged on alleged COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — The board-certified specialist of a Midvale plastic surgery institution along with three of his colleagues were charged January 11, 2023 on several offenses relating to their alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States by falsifying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "fraudulent vax card seekers" in Utah.
Weapon detection system to come to Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY — Three schools in the Granite and Salt Lake school districts are installing a minimally invasive pilot weapon detection system. This decision comes a year after a 15-year-old shot three Hunter High students near the campus. The goal is to allow kids easy navigation in and...
Are emergency declarations for home heating fuel still in place?

SALT LAKE CITY — Emergency orders this winter have been flying across the desks of the nation's governors, including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who issued a declaration in mid-December that soon after was followed by a sweeping order by the Federal Motor Carrier Association affecting hours of service for truckers.
Utah to Implement Emergency Feeding Plan Due to Deep Snow and Poor Deer Health

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is taking drastic measures to prevent a severe winter die-off of mule deer. According to a press release provided to Field & Stream, the agency instituted emergency deer feeding protocols in parts of northern Utah on January 20. The Utah DWR is feeding deer at 11 locations in Rich County and will also distribute feed at one location in Summit County.
Many Utah families miss out on Earned Income Tax Credit

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many families in Utah who are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) miss out on up to $7,000 in benefits. It happens more often in Utah than in other parts of the country, according to Ann House, director of the Financial Wellness Center at the University of Utah.
Parents voice concern at protest against school choice bill

SALT LAKE CITY — More than one hundred people protested at the Utah Capitol on Monday night against H.B. 215 Funding for Teacher Salaries and Optional Education Opportunities. The bill would give up to $8,000 to help pay for school options other than public school. It also offers a raise to public school teachers.
The state of the state is cold

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox recently gave his State of the State address, but it’s obvious he didn’t know that Utah would find itself in such an icy grip after his talk. Since the 19th of January, few locations in the state have made it to normal average temperatures, and it looks like […]
Millions of Mountain West acres are part of USDA’s new wildfire strategy

The federal funding, which comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, is being invested in 11 especially fire-prone landscapes. In the Mountain West, the money targets a total of nearly 10 million acres. In Idaho, $34 million will bring fuels treatments and watershed restoration projects to 1.5 million acres of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. In eastern California and northern Nevada, 3.4 million acres of the Sierra and Elko Fronts is getting $57.3 million.
6 Weirdest Things Found in Utah Public Restrooms

What are the weirdest things found in Utah public restrooms? There are plenty. I was actually shocked when I got the answers to this question. I compiled a list and tried to keep it clean, but these are restrooms. Apparently everyone thinks that what happens in the restroom, stays in the restroom. I wish that were true, and that you kept it to your own stall, and cleaned up after yourself.
