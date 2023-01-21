Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Utah House committee rejects bill with stricter rules on transgender youth medical care
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah House committee has voted down a bill that would have prohibited cross-sex hormonal treatments, puberty blockers, and other medical procedures for most transgender youth. House Bill 132, sponsored by Rep. Rex Shipp (R-Cedar City), failed to advance out of the Utah House...
kmyu.tv
Bill advances requiring police to conduct assessment for domestic violence incidents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill introduced in the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee has moved forward after a unanimous vote. S.B. 117 will require law enforcement to conduct a lethality assessment when responding to a report of domestic violence between intimate partners. Data shared...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Group rallies in support of trans youth as Utah lawmakers debate bills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of Utahns gathered on the steps of the Utah State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon to show their support for transgender youth in the state. The rally was organized as the 2023 Utah Legislative Session was underway, in which lawmakers have been debating three bills focusing on trans minors.
Hundreds protest trans youth bills on steps of Utah State Capitol
Hours before three bills set to affect transgender youth were debated by the Utah House committee, hundreds gathered for a protest Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
ksl.com
Utah lawmakers denounce comments claiming they're trying to 'destroy public education'
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple state lawmakers on Monday disavowed comments by a prominent backer of the school choice bill saying she wanted to "destroy public education" in a recording that circulated online. Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity 4 Every Child, a major player in the...
kmyu.tv
Utah Senate votes to approve new state flag
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Senate has approved a new state flag, but one more vote remains until it heads to the House of Representatives. The Senate gave the thumbs up to the flag Monday by approving Senate Bill 31 in a 18 to 9 vote. The...
Family of murder-suicide victim urges support for domestic violence bill
Mandy Mayne's father held up her photo for members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to see. "Mandy was a very sweet girl," Kent Mayne told the lawmakers. "Beautiful girl. Beautiful smile."
kmyu.tv
Voucher lobbyist apologizes for comments about public schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A prominent lobbyist who has advocated for a school voucher program in Utah has apologized for comments she made about wanting to "destroy public education." In a statement to KUTV 2News late Monday evening, Allison Sorensen, executive director of Kaysville-based Education Opportunity for Every...
kmyu.tv
Utah plastic surgeon, 3 others charged on alleged COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — The board-certified specialist of a Midvale plastic surgery institution along with three of his colleagues were charged January 11, 2023 on several offenses relating to their alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States by falsifying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "fraudulent vax card seekers" in Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Weapon detection system to come to Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY — Three schools in the Granite and Salt Lake school districts are installing a minimally invasive pilot weapon detection system. This decision comes a year after a 15-year-old shot three Hunter High students near the campus. The goal is to allow kids easy navigation in and...
ksl.com
Are emergency declarations for home heating fuel still in place?
SALT LAKE CITY — Emergency orders this winter have been flying across the desks of the nation's governors, including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who issued a declaration in mid-December that soon after was followed by a sweeping order by the Federal Motor Carrier Association affecting hours of service for truckers.
Utah to Implement Emergency Feeding Plan Due to Deep Snow and Poor Deer Health
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is taking drastic measures to prevent a severe winter die-off of mule deer. According to a press release provided to Field & Stream, the agency instituted emergency deer feeding protocols in parts of northern Utah on January 20. The Utah DWR is feeding deer at 11 locations in Rich County and will also distribute feed at one location in Summit County.
kmyu.tv
Many Utah families miss out on Earned Income Tax Credit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many families in Utah who are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) miss out on up to $7,000 in benefits. It happens more often in Utah than in other parts of the country, according to Ann House, director of the Financial Wellness Center at the University of Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Parents voice concern at protest against school choice bill
SALT LAKE CITY — More than one hundred people protested at the Utah Capitol on Monday night against H.B. 215 Funding for Teacher Salaries and Optional Education Opportunities. The bill would give up to $8,000 to help pay for school options other than public school. It also offers a raise to public school teachers.
The state of the state is cold
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox recently gave his State of the State address, but it’s obvious he didn’t know that Utah would find itself in such an icy grip after his talk. Since the 19th of January, few locations in the state have made it to normal average temperatures, and it looks like […]
knpr
Millions of Mountain West acres are part of USDA’s new wildfire strategy
The federal funding, which comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, is being invested in 11 especially fire-prone landscapes. In the Mountain West, the money targets a total of nearly 10 million acres. In Idaho, $34 million will bring fuels treatments and watershed restoration projects to 1.5 million acres of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. In eastern California and northern Nevada, 3.4 million acres of the Sierra and Elko Fronts is getting $57.3 million.
Freezing temps growing concern for Utah’s homeless population
Utah is now seeing some of the coldest temperatures since just before Christmas time.
kmyu.tv
Experts educate Utahns on sledding safety after several injuries this season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Intermountain Healthcare officials are providing safety tips for sledding after multiple crashes and injuries this season. Porter Wennergren said he can't remember much about a sledding incident that left him with a concussion. “I hit a jump and I fell off my sled and...
Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah
A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires.
890kdxu.com
6 Weirdest Things Found in Utah Public Restrooms
What are the weirdest things found in Utah public restrooms? There are plenty. I was actually shocked when I got the answers to this question. I compiled a list and tried to keep it clean, but these are restrooms. Apparently everyone thinks that what happens in the restroom, stays in the restroom. I wish that were true, and that you kept it to your own stall, and cleaned up after yourself.
