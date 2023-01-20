SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man has been charged with kidnapping after police said the teenage victim used the SafeUT app to get help. Police were dispatched on Saturday to a call regarding a 14-year-old girl who they said had been abducted by an older man and was being held at an Airbnb.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO