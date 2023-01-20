ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kmyu.tv

Salt Lake police arrest fugitive with illegally possessed firearm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive was arrested this weekend by Salt Lake City officers who said the man had an illegally possessed handgun. The investigation began on Saturday just after 12:40 a.m. when detectives found a car associated with the fugitive, 42-year-old Jose Leon Johnson, near 400 North Pamela Way.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Ogden police say suspect targeted victims in Sunday morning shooting

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives with the Ogden City Police Department's Investigative Team are reportedly working to gather additional information on a shooting that Sunday morning. Lieutenant Ziegler told 2News that police were dispatched to a parking lot behind 25th Street at 1:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police investigating Sunday Ogden club shooting

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City Police Department responded to a shooting at the Kokomo Club early Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident began at 1:40 a.m. Police responded to witness calls of gunshots in Electric Alley, the road behind 25th Street. Police say two men were on...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Midvale man shot a man 3 times as he was running away, charges say

SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with shooting another man three times as the victim tried to run away. Jacob David Cuka, 20, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Suspects in fatal Ogden shooting found hiding in motorhome

OGDEN, Utah — A woman was arrested, charged with obstruction of justice in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Ogden on Tuesday. According to a probable cause statement from Andrew Howard out of Ogden Police Department, Chelci Seber was arrested Wednesday when police investigated video surveillance of the suspect vehicle and found the car was registered under her name.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Taylorsville Police looking for suspect

The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds. The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah plastic surgeon, 3 others charged on alleged COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — The board-certified specialist of a Midvale plastic surgery institution along with three of his colleagues were charged January 11, 2023 on several offenses relating to their alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States by falsifying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "fraudulent vax card seekers" in Utah.
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month

OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
OREM, UT

