KUTV
Abduction suspect reportedly turned herself in after receiving AMBER Alert
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 7-year-old West Jordan was located less than a half-hour after authorities issued an AMBER Alert announcing the girl's abduction. The woman accused in the abduction allegedly drove to the nearest police station after receiving the AMBER Alert naming her as a suspect. The...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake police arrest fugitive with illegally possessed firearm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive was arrested this weekend by Salt Lake City officers who said the man had an illegally possessed handgun. The investigation began on Saturday just after 12:40 a.m. when detectives found a car associated with the fugitive, 42-year-old Jose Leon Johnson, near 400 North Pamela Way.
kmyu.tv
Four teens reportedly conduct drive-by shooting in front of Salt Lake police officers
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they took four teens into custody Saturday night after witnessing them conduct a drive-by shooting. Authorities reported that this investigation began at 10:30 p.m. when officers with SLCPD's Gang Unit saw a drive-by shooting take...
kmyu.tv
Man arrested after 14-year-old kidnapping victim contacts officials through SafeUT app
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man has been charged with kidnapping after police said the teenage victim used the SafeUT app to get help. Police were dispatched on Saturday to a call regarding a 14-year-old girl who they said had been abducted by an older man and was being held at an Airbnb.
kmyu.tv
Ogden police say suspect targeted victims in Sunday morning shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives with the Ogden City Police Department's Investigative Team are reportedly working to gather additional information on a shooting that Sunday morning. Lieutenant Ziegler told 2News that police were dispatched to a parking lot behind 25th Street at 1:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired.
A 14-year-old girl was kidnapped, taken to an Airbnb, and ultimately saved by the SafeUT app early Saturday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.
kmyu.tv
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing wife in Weber County home
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested in Weber County after allegedly shooting and killing his wife, who he claimed had been "asking him to kill her for a while now due to the amount of pain she has been in." Deputies said they responded to a residence...
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a parking lot near 25th and Jefferson Street in Ogden.
kslnewsradio.com
Police investigating Sunday Ogden club shooting
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City Police Department responded to a shooting at the Kokomo Club early Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident began at 1:40 a.m. Police responded to witness calls of gunshots in Electric Alley, the road behind 25th Street. Police say two men were on...
kmyu.tv
Suspect in Salt Lake City officer-involved shooting dies 1 week after incident
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake police announced Saturday that the suspect critically injured in an officer-involved shooting earlier in the month has died. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner will preform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
ksl.com
Midvale man shot a man 3 times as he was running away, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with shooting another man three times as the victim tried to run away. Jacob David Cuka, 20, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Wanted felon arrested at Salt Lake City motel after SWAT standoff
A wanted felon who officers believed had access to guns was arrested overnight following a standoff that led to a partial evacuation of a Salt Lake City motel.
ABC 4
SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has prior violations from time at Ogden City Police
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man with his personal vehicle, and according to police records, it’s not the first time he has hit someone. According to records obtained from Ogden City Police — where Caygle previously...
KSLTV
Suspects in fatal Ogden shooting found hiding in motorhome
OGDEN, Utah — A woman was arrested, charged with obstruction of justice in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Ogden on Tuesday. According to a probable cause statement from Andrew Howard out of Ogden Police Department, Chelci Seber was arrested Wednesday when police investigated video surveillance of the suspect vehicle and found the car was registered under her name.
Two suspects arrested in connection with 2009 cold case homicide
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested on January 11 in connection with a 14-year-old homicide cold case. Agents from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s State Bureau of […]
kmyu.tv
Man in critical condition after riding bike into traffic; impairment suspected
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after reportedly attempting to ride a bike across a crosswalk against a red light, authorities said. The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 4500 South and Highland Drive. Sgt. Melody Cutler with...
ABC 4
Taylorsville Police looking for suspect
The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds. The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds.
kmyu.tv
Utah plastic surgeon, 3 others charged on alleged COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — The board-certified specialist of a Midvale plastic surgery institution along with three of his colleagues were charged January 11, 2023 on several offenses relating to their alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States by falsifying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "fraudulent vax card seekers" in Utah.
KSLTV
Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month
OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
kvnutalk
Deputies looking for ‘persons of interest’ following vehicle burglary in Wellsville – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two women accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing a purse. They then allegedly made fraudulent purchases with the victim’s credit cards at a nearby department store. According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, on December...
