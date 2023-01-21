ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Related
kjzz.com

Avalanche dumps snow over road in American Fork Canyon

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Bystanders stepped in to help clear the road after an avalanche slid across State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon. The avalanche happened on Monday before people got out of their cars to help dig it out. A plow truck also helped move snow before Utah Department of Transportation officials arrived.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
kmyu.tv

West Valley man one of two involved in fatal Bannock County crash, investigation ongoing

IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Utah driver that occurred on I-15 Tuesday morning. Representatives of the agency said that a Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling southbound on I-15 in Bannock County when the driver, a 66-year-old man from Blackfoot, Idaho, veered into the median and crossed over into the northbound lanes.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kmyu.tv

Park City community's beloved 'coffee-bear' stolen for second time

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A Park City community is missing its beloved "coffee-bear" after someone stole the popular bronze statue for a second time. Police said it weighs around 60 pounds and is three to four feet tall. Its been in Judy and Stuart Epstein's Park City front...
PARK CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Three injured during shooting at Salt Lake hotel birthday celebration

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three individuals were injured in a Salt Lake City hotel during a hotel birthday celebration where shots were fired. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received information that two people were shot at a hotel located at 230 West 500 South, known as the Crystal Inn, a short time after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Driver who caused 6-car crash on Timpanogos Highway faces multiple charges

LEHI — A Highland man who police say caused a six-car crash and seriously injured several people is now facing a long list of criminal charges. On Sept. 24, William Allen Andrew Koontz, 34, was driving on the Timpanogos Highway and approaching a red light at the intersection of North Center Street in Lehi at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents.
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police: Road rage incident closes I-15, Bangerter Highway offramp

DRAPER, Utah — A road rage incident caused a car to drive off the road into a ditch, with the driver attempting to flee from police Sunday evening. Utah Highway Patrol’s Tropper Mike Alexander told KSL that two cars were involved in the road rage incident while driving southbound Interstate 15 at appropriately 5:30 p.m.
DRAPER, UT
kmyu.tv

Ephraim police investigating death at Snow College student housing unit

EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a death that occurred at a Snow College off-campus student housing unit early Tuesday morning. Representatives of the Ephraim City Police Department reported that they were joined by Snow College police officers in responding to the location of the housing unit which was not disclosed.
EPHRAIM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Weapon detection system to come to Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY — Three schools in the Granite and Salt Lake school districts are installing a minimally invasive pilot weapon detection system. This decision comes a year after a 15-year-old shot three Hunter High students near the campus. The goal is to allow kids easy navigation in and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

