A popular Worcester restaurant and bar is suing its landlord to keep its lease and stay in business after operating for 25 years on Millbury Street. Panagio Tsigas, the owner of Café Neo, filed the lawsuit in November against his landlord I.T.C. Realty Corp., saying that the property owner had originally promised to extend Café Neo’s lease but later backed out. Now, Tsigas is asking for the public’s support.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO