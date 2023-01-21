Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Public School's new superintendent explains what goes into calling a snow day
WORCESTER, Mass. - Schools across central and western Massachusetts, including Worcester, had a snow day Monday. It was Worcester Superintendent Rachel Monárrez’s first time calling for a snow day after taking over the job this past summer. She said a lot that goes into the decision. Ultimately, it...
Residents without power in Franklin County
Local utility companies say they're ready to deal with potential power outages from Monday's storm.
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
Two rollover accidents within one mile of each other in West Springfield
The weather conditions caused two separate rollover accidents overnight in West Springfield.
Portion of Main Street in South Hadley closed
There are several streets that will be closed until 1:30 p.m. on Monday in South Hadley.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: surplus of contaminants in Springfield water
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission released updated data on drinking water earlier this month and test results showed a surplus level of contaminants. Sample results taken on December 1, 2022 found high levels of contaminants of two disinfection byproducts in the drinking water at their...
WNYT
FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire
Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
Springfield Schools issues early dismissal for Wednesday
Springfield Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, January 25, due to a pending snow storm.
Driver in wrong-way crash dies on I-290 in Worcester
A Marlborough man driving the wrong way on I-290 in Worcester has died after striking an oncoming vehicle.
Lego Takes Their Building Blocks Out of Enfield After 50 Years
The older I get, the more I dislike Massachusetts. I'm a Yankees & Jets fan, and now, the damn Commonwealth has stolen a piece of my childhood from my home state. Enfield's Lego has just announced that they will be Connecticut no more, they're pahkin' their cah in Hahvahd Yaad.
Worcester’s Café Neo sues landlord in fight to stay open after 25 years
A popular Worcester restaurant and bar is suing its landlord to keep its lease and stay in business after operating for 25 years on Millbury Street. Panagio Tsigas, the owner of Café Neo, filed the lawsuit in November against his landlord I.T.C. Realty Corp., saying that the property owner had originally promised to extend Café Neo’s lease but later backed out. Now, Tsigas is asking for the public’s support.
‘Everyone’s hopeful that she is still alive’: Brookfield’s Brittany Tee still missing after 12 days
The search for Brittany will likely resume Tuesday. The search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee will likely resume Tuesday, weather permitting. Tee, 35, was seen Jan. 10 leaving a home on Main Street in Brookfield on foot around 8:30 p.m. She was reported missing by her family on Jan. 13, and hundreds of people, including local and state police and civilians, have searched for her since.
Man dies after being hit by 2 cars in Woonsocket
The 49-year-old was crossing Cass Avenue just after 8 p.m. Sunday when he was struck, according to police.
iBerkshires.com
Wayfair Closing Pittsfield Call Center; Employees Will Go Virtual
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Wayfair opened a $5 million call center in the Clock Tower Building three years ago with plans to bring 300 jobs to the city. It was a pledge by Chairman and CEO Niraj Shah, a Pittsfield High graduate, to ensure his hometown benefited from his burgeoning home goods business.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts officials: 45-year-old Massachusetts man killed in fatal MBTA train strike
Massachusetts officials have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into a fatal train strike that occurred Thursday evening in the state. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, just before 7:45 p.m., an Ashland man, identified as 45-year-old Jason Haywood, was struck by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station.
Car crash leads to drug arrest on East Main Street in Chicopee
A Thorndike man was arrested in Chicopee after crashing his car into a light post, which lead to a foot chase and drug charges.
One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on I-91 in Springfield
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Springfield.
Valley Opportunity Council creates affordable housing to clean up problem building: Will help college students complete degrees
CHICOPEE — When 30 Center St. went up for sale, city officials saw an opportunity to clean up a building that was a constant problem: If firefighters weren’t answering false alarm calls, police were there responding to fights, drug deals and at least one stabbing. What a difference...
nbcboston.com
Power Outages, School Closings and Icy Roads: Clean Up Underway After Monday's Storm
Clean up was ongoing for much of New England on Tuesday morning, following the winter storm that brought snow and rain to the region on Monday. Before rain switched to snow, there was flooding in some areas, like the Cole Parkway at the Harbor in Scituate. But even though the snow has stopped, the work isn't quite over yet.
thisweekinworcester.com
NO SCHOOL: Worcester Public Schools Closed Monday, Jan. 23
WORCESTER - There is no school for Worcester Public Schools students on Monday, Jan. 23 due to expected snow accumulations. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com previously reported, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday morning. Head Start and before and after school activities and programs are also cancelled....
Comments / 1