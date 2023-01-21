ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, CO

This Colorado house for sale gets pretty trippy on the inside

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This house for sale in Colorado Springs, owned by a "super groovy artist," has an interior that needs to be seen to be believed. The 2,856-square-foot home on Turret Drive just north of Pulpit Rock Park was listed for sale a few days ago for $560,000. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. From the outside, it looks like a typical suburban home, but, as the listing on Realtor.com says, "Step inside and prepare to be blown away."
Commentary: Colorado sports fans have a ton of role models

DENVER, Colorado — As sports fans, we grow up idolizing athletes and coaches. We say they’re our heroes. And this week I realized just how lucky young Colorado sports fans are, to have these people to look up to. On Wednesday, CU's Coach Prime held a team meeting...
King Soopers opens new 'Marketplace' store in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — King Soopers is unveiling its 12th Marketplace store in Colorado on Wednesday. The new 124,000-square-foot store is located at 13525 Quebec St. in northeast Thornton. It includes Murray's cheese shop, sushi station, Starbucks, pharmacy and a selection of home and lifestyle merchandise like apparel, dinnerware and small appliances. There's also a King Soopers gas station.
Nickelback is coming back to Colorado

DENVER — Nickelback announced a new concert tour Monday morning. The Canadian rock band will bring the "Get Rollin’ Tour" to 38 cities this summer, including Denver's Ball Arena on Tuesday, July 18. Country rocker Brantley Gilbert will join the cross-country tour on all non-festival dates, along with...
Prep Rally Honor Roll (1/24/23)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
The snowiest months in the Denver metro are still ahead

DENVER — There’s been a lot of shoveling to do on the Front Range this season, and the ground has been covered in white for a near-record number of days. And the bulk of the snow season still lies ahead. At least on average. Over the last 30 years, the snowiest months on the Front Range have been February, March and April.
