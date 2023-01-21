ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Final superlatives from the 2023 Polynesian Bowl

After spending a week in Honolulu for the Polynesian Bowl practices and then Saturday's game, we got a good long look at several prospects in the game. In its fourth year as a game, the Polynesian Bowl continues to make a case to be considered one of the premier postseason games in the country.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball announce two additions to c/o 2023

HONOLULU—University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball head coach Robyn Ah Mow announced the signing of a pair of sophomore transfers—Jacyn Bamis and Mandi Morioka. Bamis is a 6-1 middle blocker who played at Clemson, while Morioka is a libero/defensive specialist transferring after a season at Penn State. At Clemson, Bamis started 15 matches while making 17 appearances. She finished […]
HONOLULU, HI
chatsports.com

Warriors take top ranking on the road

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team embarked on its first road trip of the season on Monday still with a firm grip on the top line of the NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the...
KHON2

Hawaii men’s volleyball team keeps No. 1 ranking

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team maintained its No. 1 ranking in the AVCA Division I-II Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll on Monday. The Rainbow Warriors improved to 4-0 over the weekend with a pair of wins over St. Francis (PA). UH heads to Charlotte, N.C. for a trio of games this week, beginning […]
HONOLULU, HI
bvmsports.com

Unsung 20th Century Fights: Alexis Arguello vs Ruben Castillo

Filed under: Boxing News Analysis Boxing Commentary & Opinion Boxing News & Results Unsung 20th Century Fights: Alexis Arguello vs Ruben Castillo Alexis Arguello battled Ruben Castillo in a 1980 war from Tucson, Arizona. By MatthewLegros Jan 22, 2023, 12:31pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All…
TUCSON, AZ
KHON2

Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline

When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
HONOLULU, HI
The Associated Press

Public viewing at palace for ‘last Hawaiian princess’

HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa’s casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the...
HONOLULU, HI
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy