Final superlatives from the 2023 Polynesian Bowl
After spending a week in Honolulu for the Polynesian Bowl practices and then Saturday's game, we got a good long look at several prospects in the game. In its fourth year as a game, the Polynesian Bowl continues to make a case to be considered one of the premier postseason games in the country.
azdesertswarm.com
How Arizona men’s basketball sits in NET ranking, projected NCAA Tournament brackets
There’s no doubt Arizona will be in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but what it’s seed will be and whether it can stay out West got called into question after losing games on consecutive weekends earlier this month. But a home sweep of the LA schools last weekend, including...
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball announce two additions to c/o 2023
HONOLULU—University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball head coach Robyn Ah Mow announced the signing of a pair of sophomore transfers—Jacyn Bamis and Mandi Morioka. Bamis is a 6-1 middle blocker who played at Clemson, while Morioka is a libero/defensive specialist transferring after a season at Penn State. At Clemson, Bamis started 15 matches while making 17 appearances. She finished […]
chatsports.com
Warriors take top ranking on the road
The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team embarked on its first road trip of the season on Monday still with a firm grip on the top line of the NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the...
Hawaii men’s volleyball team keeps No. 1 ranking
The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team maintained its No. 1 ranking in the AVCA Division I-II Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll on Monday. The Rainbow Warriors improved to 4-0 over the weekend with a pair of wins over St. Francis (PA). UH heads to Charlotte, N.C. for a trio of games this week, beginning […]
Lifeguard Luke Shepardson wins Hawaii surfing “Super Bowl”
HONOLULU (AP) — Luke Shepardson was declared the winner in one of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests held in Hawaii over the weekend for the first time in seven years. Shepardson was declared the winner Sunday of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, while John...
bvmsports.com
Unsung 20th Century Fights: Alexis Arguello vs Ruben Castillo
Filed under: Boxing News Analysis Boxing Commentary & Opinion Boxing News & Results Unsung 20th Century Fights: Alexis Arguello vs Ruben Castillo Alexis Arguello battled Ruben Castillo in a 1980 war from Tucson, Arizona. By MatthewLegros Jan 22, 2023, 12:31pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All…
Luke Shepardson wins The Eddie
The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational became official on Sunday morning.
LIST: Best public high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best public high schools in Hawaii.
From lifeguard to life changed: Luke Shepardson wins Eddie
Active lifeguard Luke Shepardson won The Eddie at Waimea Bay on Sunday.
Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline
When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
Guerrero excited to call The Eddie broadcast
On the call for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational will be two surf stalwarts in the islands, Kaipo Guerrero and Rocky Canon.
Public viewing at palace for ‘last Hawaiian princess’
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa’s casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the...
The momentous experience of The Eddie
Forty surfers, each taking their shot at immortality, conquering the massive surf at Waimea bay all in honor of Eddie Aikau.
thisistucson.com
The Pit closed — and opened again. Here's the nitty-gritty of what's going on with the food truck park.
The lot at 22nd Street and Pantano Road looked like a set from “Scooby-Doo.” The lush desert had been razed and loosely paved over; neon orange plastic fencing surrounded the space closest to The Loop; the only things growing there were scraggly shrubs and piles of sun-bleached garbage.
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
WATCH LIVE: The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational
KHON2 will air the full event on KHII, channel 5, and stream on KHON2.com on Sunday starting at 8 a.m.
