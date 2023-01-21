Read full article on original website
Related
Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her baby boy
Kylie Jenner has named her son Aire. The 25-year-old make-up mogul initially announced that she'd named her baby boy Wolf Webster, before having a change of heart - and she's now taken to social media to confirm his actual name, and to share the first-ever photos of him. Alongside some...
Selena Gomez 'is dating Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart'
Selena Gomez is reportedly dating Andrew 'Drew' Taggart. The 30-year-old star - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - and Drew have recently started seeing each other, and their burgeoning romance is "very casual and low-key" for the time being. An insider told Us...
Ariana Grande sings Over the Rainbow from the set of Wicked
Ariana Grande has insisted she is still a singer. The 29-year-old pop star has not released an album since 2020's 'Positions' but is currently filming the role of Glinda in the two-part movie adaptation of smash hit Broadway musical 'Wicked' - which tells the backstory of 'The Wizard of Oz' - and took to social media on Friday (20.01.23) to perform a rendition of 'Over the Rainbow' from the 1939 classic.
Travis Barker gets Kourtney Kardashian's eyes inked on his thigh
Travis Barker has gotten a tattoo of his wife Kourtney Kardashian's eyes. The 'All The Small Things' rocker already has the Poosh founder's lips tattooed on his arm and her name on his chest, and now he's had her eyes inked on his upper thigh. Alongside a series of bathroom...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Charles Spencer Shares Vintage Painting of His Mother and the Resemblance to Princess Diana Is Uncanny
Charles Spencer recently took to Instagram to share a painting of his mother, Frances Shand Kydd, and we can't get over the resemblance between her and Charles's sister, Princess Diana.
I'm no longer working out to be a certain size, says Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood is no longer working out to be "a certain size". The 39-year-old singer admits that her "goals have shifted" over recent years, and she's now working out with the ambition of having "energy and longevity". She shared: "I feel like earlier in my career I was working out...
Gisele Bundchen 'adores' Joaquim Valente but they are not dating
Gisele Bundchen "adores" Joaquim Valente but they are not dating. The 42-year-old model was previously married to footballer Tom Brady and has son Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian with him but since their split towards the end of last year, is said to have grown close to jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim but the pair reportedly hesitant to label their relationship as anything just yet.
Riley Keough posts photo of her final time with mum Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough has shared a photo of the final time she spent with her mum Lisa Marie Presley. The 33-year-old actress, who was too devastated to stand on stage and deliver the eulogy she wrote for her mother at her celebration of life service at Graceland on Sunday (22.01.23) posted an image online of her and Lisa Marie at a restaurant on Tuesday. (24.01.23)
Nicola McLean: I got drunk with Prince Harry and fell into a bush
Prince Harry once "ended up in a bush" with Nicola McLean. The 38-year-old royal - who tied the knot with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2018 and moved to LA with her in 2020 - "got very drunk" with former glamour model Nicola, 41, at a birthday party for rugby star James Haskell in 2015 and she has now claimed that she jokingly told him not to tell her husband Tom Williams when she fell over.
How Kim Kardashian feels about Kanye West getting married again...
Kim Kardashian "isn't paying attention"' to Kanye West's marriage. The 42-year-old reality superstar was married to 'Stronger' rapper Kanye, from 2014 until 2021 and has children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four and three-year-old Psalm with him but following the news that he had tied the knot with Bianca Censori in an unofficial ceremony last week, she is reportedly staying "focused" on motherhood.
Dolly Parton will spend her birthday 'in the studio'
Dolly Parton plans to spend her birthday "in the studio". The chart-topping icon turns 77 on Thursday (19.01.23) - but Dolly insists that she'll be hard at work on her big day. Speaking about her birthday plans, Dolly told E! News: "I'm actually in the studio recording a rock 'n'...
Lisa Marie Presley's death 'doesn't seem real'
Axl Rose is still struggling to come to terms with Lisa Marie Presley's death. The singer passed away on Thursday (01.12.23), aged 54, and Axl admits that her passing still "doesn't seem real". The Guns N' Roses star shared: "I will miss my friend Lisa. Her passing, just as her...
Watch: Kyla Pratt Channels Her Penny Proud Character Ahead Of Season 2 “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Release
Kyla Pratt taps into her Penny Proud persona on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." Check out a clip from her appearance inside.
Austin Butler wishes Lisa Marie Presley was alive to celebrate ‘Elvis’ Oscar nominations
Austin Butler wishes Lisa Marie Presley was alive to celebrate Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ biopic receiving eight Oscar nominations. The 31-year-old actor – who played The King in the 2022 film and has received his first Best Actor Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of the singer – added he was “grateful” for the time he got to spend with Elvis’ only child before her death aged 54 on January 12 following two heart attacks.
Josh Duhamel hospitalised the night before his wedding
Josh Duhamel had to go to the hospital on the night before his wedding. The 50-year-old actor - who tied the knot with Audra Mari last year - stars in new romcom 'Shotgun Wedding' alongside pop star Jennifer Lopez, 53, about a couple whose wedding goes awry but admitted that his real-life ceremony was almost as "eventful" as his fictional one because he needed medical attention.
Meghan McCain gives birth to a daughter
Meghan McCain has given birth to a daughter. The 38-year-old star - who is the eldest child of late Senator John McCain and businesswoman Cindy McCain - has been married to writer Ben Domenech since 2017 and already has two-year-old Liberty Sage with him but announced on Friday (20.01.23) that she and her husband had welcomed a second little girl, whom they have named Clover.
Lisa Marie Presley was 'excited' for the future before her death
Lisa Marie Presley was "excited" about the future before her death. The singer - who was the only daughter of late music legend Elvis and his former wife Priscilla, 77, - passed away on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest and now her close friend David Kessler has explained that in the days before her death, they visisted her late son Ben's grave and had spoke of how she still had "a lot to do" in life.
Aaron Carter didn't die from drowning
Aaron Carter didn't die from drowning. The pop star was found dead in the bathtub at the age of 34 last November and while no official cause of death has been announced as yet, his mother Jane Carter, and fiancee Melanie Martin have been able to rule out the possibility that he drowned.
Robbie Williams is new voice of Felix cat food
Robbie Williams is the new voice of Felix cat food. The former Take That singer, 48, sings the track ‘It’s Great to be a Cat’, which will feature in new adverts for the pet food brand after his years spent admiring felines. He said when the partnership...
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0