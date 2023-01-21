ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicola McLean: I got drunk with Prince Harry and fell into a bush

Prince Harry once "ended up in a bush" with Nicola McLean. The 38-year-old royal - who tied the knot with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2018 and moved to LA with her in 2020 - "got very drunk" with former glamour model Nicola, 41, at a birthday party for rugby star James Haskell in 2015 and she has now claimed that she jokingly told him not to tell her husband Tom Williams when she fell over.
HipHopDX.com

Blueface Taunts Chrisean Rock With Baby Mother Jab During Twitter Rant

Blueface has taunted his girlfriend Chrisean Rock in a new Twitter rant that heard him refer to his baby mother as an ideal woman. On Tuesday (January 18), the “Thotiana” rapper hopped on Twitter to vent about Chrisean and their rocky relationship that has been in the public eye ever since they made things official in 2020.
extratv

Kylie Jenner Shares Picture of Son — Reveals His Name!

Kylie Jenner made two major revelations on Saturday, showing her son's face for the first time on social media — and also unveiling his name. She captioned four adorable new photos, "AIRE." The 25-year-old star of "The Kardashians" made the introduction ahead of her son's first birthday in February.
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video

Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos

Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.
Page Six

Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event

Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Reality Tea

Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Harry Hamlin has entered the chat! I don’t think it was a surprise to viewers when Lisa Rinna announced her firing exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Still, after surviving so much controversy on the show, I think we just gave up on the idea. But the housewives tides started to turn at the end […] The post Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Page Six

Paris Hilton welcomes first child with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is a mom! The “Simple Life” alum revealed Tuesday that she and husband Carter Reum secretly welcomed their first child together — a son — via surrogate. Posting a sweet photo on Instagram in which she held her newborn’s hand, she wrote, “You are already loved beyond words 💙.” Hilton, 41, also confirmed the news to People, saying, “It’s always been my dream to be a mother, and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together, and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” The heiress, however, did...
OK! Magazine

Kylie Jenner Gets Ripped Apart For Wearing Blue Dress & Sequin Pink Boots During Paris Fashion Week: 'You Need A Better Stylist'

Kylie Jenner was slammed for another outfit she wore during Paris Fashion Week.On Monday, January 23, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to show off her fit, but fans were less than pleased with the blue dress and pink sequin boots. One person wrote, "me picking my outfits in 3rd grade," while another stated, "You need a better stylist😭."A third person fumed, "No offense but you should hire me as your fashion advisor. I’m highly disappointed in you," while another said, "Horrible boots 😣🤣."As OK! previously reported, the reality star was called out for wearing a black dress with a lion's...
inForney.com

Pamela Anderson felt 'violated' by Pam and Tommy makers

Pamela Anderson feels "violated" by the makers of 'Pam and Tommy'. The biographical drama series explored Pamela's whirlwind romance with music star Tommy Lee, and the 55-year-old actress has admitted to being frustrated by the Hulu show. She asked: "How are they allowed to do that?" Lily James played Pamela...
bravotv.com

Captain Sandy Welcomes Captain Lee Back to Below Deck as the Crew Faces Even More Drama

“What happens on the boat, stays on the boat.” But lucky for us, sometimes it also ends up on Below Deck. And now we’re getting a first look at what is still to come in Season 10 of Below Deck. In the midseason teaser, we get a sneak peek at new charter guests, new wild times being had by all, new “ridiculous drama” for the yachties, and both (!) Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach finding themselves in the middle of it all.
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Spends All Day In The Garden 'In Full Glam' Look — See Photo!

Gwen Stefani didn't seem to mind spending time in the great outdoors while sporting some makeup. On Sunday, January 22, the rockstar, 53, took a video of herself outside, writing, "Gardening all day in full glam while in prayer. Thank you for this day my father." In the photo, the blonde babe wore some heavy mascara and eyeliner as she rocked a green jacket, gold hoop earrings and gardening gloves. In another snap, she posted a wine glass with the caption: "Thank you for Sunday's." As OK! previously reported, the "Don't Speak" songstress, who is married to Blake Shelton, found...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Argues With Paparazzi While Out With Bianca Censori

The paparazzo was recording the pair, causing Ye to call him “antagonistic” before stopping for a chat about privacy. Everywhere he goes, all eyes are on Kanye West. However, in recent years, the Rap mogul has intensified his infamy with presidential campaigns, controversial social media outbursts, and, more recently, anti-Semitism and admissions of admiring Adolf Hitler.
Kaufman County's news leader.

