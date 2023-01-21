“What happens on the boat, stays on the boat.” But lucky for us, sometimes it also ends up on Below Deck. And now we’re getting a first look at what is still to come in Season 10 of Below Deck. In the midseason teaser, we get a sneak peek at new charter guests, new wild times being had by all, new “ridiculous drama” for the yachties, and both (!) Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach finding themselves in the middle of it all.

2 DAYS AGO