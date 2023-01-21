ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?

It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
Is Michael Weatherly Returning to 'NCIS' in 2023?

With NCIS fully staffed for season 20, there is always interest in the possibility of a guest star return from one of the previous cast members, especially Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs or Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo. Today, in a New Year’s Day tweet in response...
NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo

Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney Steps Away From Series To Handle Personal Matters

"Chicago Fire" was the first installment in Dick Wolfe's "One Chicago" franchise that would spin off in various directions following all of the emergency personnel working in the Windy City. Since 2012, viewers have tuned in to watch Firehouse 51 put out fires, both literal and metaphorical. But while dealing with all kinds of issues across Chicago would be enough for some shows, "Chicago Fire" knows when to take a step back and allow audiences a chance to see the inner-personal lives of the firefighters who make up the department.
Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder

If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed

Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
Bridget Moynahan Hated One Blue Bloods Dinner Scene Due To A Dreadful Mashup

Over the last decade and a half, "Blue Bloods" has established itself as one of the most popular police procedurals on TV. The show is rapidly approaching 15 years on air, which puts it in the realm of "CSI," "Criminal Minds," and "Law & Order" as the longest-running cop shows. Of course, what makes "Blue Bloods" different is its cast of characters and the different perspectives of the justice system in New York. The political side of the job is covered by patriarch Frank Reagan's (Tom Selleck) voice as the police commissioner; Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) covers the detective side of the job, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) covers the beat-walking as a patrol officer, and Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) holds down the fort in the District Attorney's office.
The Chicago Fire Character Death That Hit Fans The Hardest

Death on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire" comes in a variety of shapes and forms and, as Chi-Hards know all too well, can strike down even the most beloved characters with virtually no warning. Formulated as the opening volley in producer Dick Wolf's One Chicago slate of high-intensity procedurals, the hit series dishes up a slice-of-first-responder-life that is often harrowing, occasionally funny and warmhearted, but always engaging for its loyal army of weekly viewers.
Chicago Fire Fans Are Tearing Up About Severide's Struggles

Taylor Kinney has portrayed Firehouse 51 Lieutenant Kelly Severide since the "Chicago Fire" series premiere, appearing in more than 225 episodes and counting (via IMDb). Naturally, then, Severide has gone through his fair share of character development over the course of his lengthy story arc. Some fans, for instance, think Severide hasn't been the same since Season 2, arguing that the death of his colleague Leslie Shay (Lauren German) made him more emotionally distant than he was when he debuted.
Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star

Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
Ice-T Addresses Rumored Feud With 'Law & Order: SVU' Co-Star

Ice-T has made it loud and clear that he’s not beefing with fellow Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni. The West Coast legend took to Twitter on Monday (January 16) to share an e-mail he received informing him that National Enquirer was working on a story about an apparent feud between him and Meloni.
