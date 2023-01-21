Read full article on original website
Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her baby boy
Kylie Jenner has named her son Aire. The 25-year-old make-up mogul initially announced that she'd named her baby boy Wolf Webster, before having a change of heart - and she's now taken to social media to confirm his actual name, and to share the first-ever photos of him. Alongside some...
Nick Jonas is wise beyond his years, says Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas thinks her husband Nick Jonas is "a wise man beyond his years". The 40-year-old actress has been married to Nick since 2018, and she's revealed how he helps her to overcome her insecurities. The Hollywood star said: "He's a wise man beyond his years ... I get...
Riley Keough posts photo of her final time with mum Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough has shared a photo of the final time she spent with her mum Lisa Marie Presley. The 33-year-old actress, who was too devastated to stand on stage and deliver the eulogy she wrote for her mother at her celebration of life service at Graceland on Sunday (22.01.23) posted an image online of her and Lisa Marie at a restaurant on Tuesday. (24.01.23)
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Ending With Current 14th Season
Start preparing your goodbyes to G. Callen, Sam Hanna, & Co. CBS announced on Friday, January 20, that NCIS: Los Angeles will end this May with the conclusion of its current 14th season. The long-running procedural’s 322nd episode, scheduled for May 14, will be the series finale, per The Hollywood...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 'excited by new arrival'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are both overjoyed by the arrival of their new baby after a "long road". The 37-year-old model - who lost a baby boy named Jack in September 2020 due to pregnancy complications - is feeling excited about the latest addition to their family. A source...
Travis Barker gets Kourtney Kardashian's eyes inked on his thigh
Travis Barker has gotten a tattoo of his wife Kourtney Kardashian's eyes. The 'All The Small Things' rocker already has the Poosh founder's lips tattooed on his arm and her name on his chest, and now he's had her eyes inked on his upper thigh. Alongside a series of bathroom...
Aaron Carter didn't die from drowning
Aaron Carter didn't die from drowning. The pop star was found dead in the bathtub at the age of 34 last November and while no official cause of death has been announced as yet, his mother Jane Carter, and fiancee Melanie Martin have been able to rule out the possibility that he drowned.
Kristen Bell, Serena Williams and North West Join Kim Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson in Voicing ‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’
Nickelodeon Movies, Paramount Pictures and Spin Master Entertainment announced that new members of the “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” voice cast will include Kristin Bell, Christian Convery, Mckenna Grace, James Marsden, Serena Williams, Lil Rel Howery and North West, along with previously announced Taraji P. Henson. The stars are joining returning cast members Kim Kardashian, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo and Callum Shonike. “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” is a sequel to the preschool favorite “PAW Patrol: The Movie” (2021), and is a Spin Master Entertainment production in association with Nickelodeon Movies and with distribution by Paramount Pictures. The 2021 prequel gathered over $150 million worldwide at the box office and...
Selena Gomez: I am still single!
Selena Gomez is still single. The 30-year-old pop star -who has previously dated fellow A-Listers such as Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - was thought to have struck up a relationship with singer Andrew Taggart, 33, in recent weeks but took to social media on Friday (20.01.23) in an apparent attempt to quash the rumours.
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd 'are on pins and needles'
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are "on pins and needles" after announcing their pregnancy. The loved-up couple recently announced that they're expecting a second child together, after previously suffering multiple miscarriages, and Maks has now admitted that they're both still feeling a bit anxious. Maks - who has Shai, six,...
Austin Butler wishes Lisa Marie Presley was alive to celebrate ‘Elvis’ Oscar nominations
Austin Butler wishes Lisa Marie Presley was alive to celebrate Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ biopic receiving eight Oscar nominations. The 31-year-old actor – who played The King in the 2022 film and has received his first Best Actor Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of the singer – added he was “grateful” for the time he got to spend with Elvis’ only child before her death aged 54 on January 12 following two heart attacks.
Nicola McLean: I got drunk with Prince Harry and fell into a bush
Prince Harry once "ended up in a bush" with Nicola McLean. The 38-year-old royal - who tied the knot with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2018 and moved to LA with her in 2020 - "got very drunk" with former glamour model Nicola, 41, at a birthday party for rugby star James Haskell in 2015 and she has now claimed that she jokingly told him not to tell her husband Tom Williams when she fell over.
Ariana Grande sings Over the Rainbow from the set of Wicked
Ariana Grande has insisted she is still a singer. The 29-year-old pop star has not released an album since 2020's 'Positions' but is currently filming the role of Glinda in the two-part movie adaptation of smash hit Broadway musical 'Wicked' - which tells the backstory of 'The Wizard of Oz' - and took to social media on Friday (20.01.23) to perform a rendition of 'Over the Rainbow' from the 1939 classic.
Lisa Marie Presley haunted by Graceland’s ‘graveyard’
Lisa Marie Presley was haunted by having her family buried in Graceland’s “graveyard”. The late singer, who died aged 54 on January 12 after suffering two heart attacks, will be laid to rest in her dad’s famous Memphis estate after a memorial service was held in her memory on its front lawn on Sunday. (22.01.23)
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Where Each Couple Stands After Season 7 Finale (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 21 “Tell All Part Four.”]. After 20 weeks of seemingly non-stop drama, Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? concludes on a surprisingly upbeat note — for some of the couples, anyway. For others, well, you’ll want keep reading to see where they each stand after the season finale and conclusion of the Tell All.
Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in his snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. The 52-year-old actor is currently recovering in hospital after being crushed by a snowplow, and Jeremy has taken to Instagram to share an update with his followers. The Hollywood star - who is best...
Meghan McCain gives birth to a daughter
Meghan McCain has given birth to a daughter. The 38-year-old star - who is the eldest child of late Senator John McCain and businesswoman Cindy McCain - has been married to writer Ben Domenech since 2017 and already has two-year-old Liberty Sage with him but announced on Friday (20.01.23) that she and her husband had welcomed a second little girl, whom they have named Clover.
Raven-Symoné: You've all been saying my name wrong for years!
Raven-Symoné says her name has been mispronounced for years. The 37-year-old actress - whose full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman-Maday - has been active in showbusiness since she was a child but took to social media on Friday (20.01.23) to reveal that although the second half of her double-barrelled moniker has always been pronounced as Simone, it actually has three syllables.
