At this point, it is clear Arkansas had the rematch with LSU circled on the calendar since falling to the Tigers on the road last month in a game it would love to have back. There are no do-overs in college basketball, but the Hogs did use a dominant defensive performance to exact revenge on LSU in Fayetteville (Ark.) Tuesday night, 60-40.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 5 HOURS AGO