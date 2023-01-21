ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas displays defensive dominance in win over LSU

At this point, it is clear Arkansas had the rematch with LSU circled on the calendar since falling to the Tigers on the road last month in a game it would love to have back. There are no do-overs in college basketball, but the Hogs did use a dominant defensive performance to exact revenge on LSU in Fayetteville (Ark.) Tuesday night, 60-40.
Does Arkansas have its swagger back?

Last Wednesday, Arkansas basketball left Columbia (Mo.) frustrated, short on confidence and sputtering with a four-game losing streak. Fast forward just one week and a pair of home victories later and the Razorbacks have a much different vibe. Maybe, just maybe, the Hoop Hogs have their swagger back... The signs...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over LSU

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their second consecutive win as they knocked off the LSU Tigers, 60-40, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 14-6 on the year and 3-5 in SEC play after handing the Tigers their seventh straight loss. It was a lighter crowd...
Davonte Davis becoming clear leader for Hogs on both ends

When the Arkansas Razorbacks were at their lowest point, junior guard Davonte Davis stepped up to deliver two of his best games of the season in a pair of must-win home games. Against LSU, Davis helped set the tone for the Hogs’ dominant defensive performance and knocked down several big shots on the offensive end.
