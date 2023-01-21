Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ole Miss men's hoops have 'found ways' to lose, as evidenced by Tuesday's defensive struggles
It's no secret that the Ole Miss men's basketball team has struggled offensively despite some decent defensive efforts throughout a 2022-2023 campaign that currently resides at 9-11 overall and 1-7 in conference play. Ole Miss had averaged 67.5 points per game and have shot .431 as a team throughout. That...
Arkansas displays defensive dominance in win over LSU
At this point, it is clear Arkansas had the rematch with LSU circled on the calendar since falling to the Tigers on the road last month in a game it would love to have back. There are no do-overs in college basketball, but the Hogs did use a dominant defensive performance to exact revenge on LSU in Fayetteville (Ark.) Tuesday night, 60-40.
Does Arkansas have its swagger back?
Last Wednesday, Arkansas basketball left Columbia (Mo.) frustrated, short on confidence and sputtering with a four-game losing streak. Fast forward just one week and a pair of home victories later and the Razorbacks have a much different vibe. Maybe, just maybe, the Hoop Hogs have their swagger back... The signs...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over LSU
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their second consecutive win as they knocked off the LSU Tigers, 60-40, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 14-6 on the year and 3-5 in SEC play after handing the Tigers their seventh straight loss. It was a lighter crowd...
Davonte Davis becoming clear leader for Hogs on both ends
When the Arkansas Razorbacks were at their lowest point, junior guard Davonte Davis stepped up to deliver two of his best games of the season in a pair of must-win home games. Against LSU, Davis helped set the tone for the Hogs’ dominant defensive performance and knocked down several big shots on the offensive end.
Ole Miss expected to host late-blooming, 2023 Lawrence County standout Jonathan Davis today and Thursday
Ole Miss is expected to host 2023 defensive lineman Jonathan Davis on Wednesday and Thursday prior to next week's National Signing Day. Davis, out of Lawrence County (Miss.) High School, is a late bloomer of sorts, whose recruitment has taken off over the last month or so. The 6-6, 305-pounder...
Late Kick: Sam Pittman has earned an B approval rating as head coach of Arkansas
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate dishes out his approval rating for Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman.
