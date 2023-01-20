Read full article on original website
Lakers News: NBA Confirms Russell Westbrook Should Have Been Called for Late Game Violation
The Last Two-Minute Report shows the Grizzlies could have potentially tied up the game.
Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star Player
Since the beginning of January, NBA star center Serge Ibaka has been away from his Milwaukee Bucks team for what has been labeled as "personal reasons," and now the saga has taken a whole new turn.
Tom Heinsohn Once Said the 2 Best Basketball Plays He Ever Saw Happened in the Same Boston Celtics Game
Boston Celtics legend Tom Heinsohn once said the two greatest plays he ever saw in basketball happened in one game. The post Tom Heinsohn Once Said the 2 Best Basketball Plays He Ever Saw Happened in the Same Boston Celtics Game appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says The Boston Celtics Are The Best Team In The NBA
The Boston Celtics were on an absolute tear heading into their first matchup against the Golden State Warriors back in December. They were sitting pretty at the top of the standings with a league-best 21-5 record but a loss at Chase Center sent them on a downward spiral. The Celtics...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans In Shock After LeBron James And Thomas Bryant Lead Huge Comeback Win
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing by 25 points, breaking the spirit of the fans early as the Blazers enjoyed a 13-45 second-quarter run to seemingly take an unassailable lead. However, an incredible second half by the Lakers saw them take the lead and win the game by 9 points, finishing 121-112 in Portland.
NBC Sports
Should Celtics make a deadline trade? Eddie House offers a warning
The Boston Celtics have between now and Feb. 9 to decide whether they should make a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and there are compelling arguments on both sides. There's an argument that the Celtics could use an extra wing or big man to bolster their depth. Sam Hauser's production has dropped dramatically over the past month, so the C's could benefit from a veteran wing who can help ease the burden on young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Jayson Tatum's Tweet About Anthony Edwards Is Going Viral
Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?
The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
Miami Heat Reportedly Want To Trade This Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Miami Heat have tried to trade Duncan Robinson.
Yardbarker
Sixers GM Daryl Morey's Cryptic Tweet Hints At Potential Trade With The Sacramento Kings
The NBA trade deadline is approaching and fans of the league are waiting with bated breath to see which big move will happen first and start a flurry. There haven't been too many concrete rumors of any potential big moves, but speculation continues to swirl. And it's safe to say that teams that are in the thick of the playoff race will be looking to make some major improvements to their roster this season.
Yardbarker
The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley. One player who would fit Cleveland's...
Yardbarker
Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Drops Crucial Update On Anthony Davis' Return To The Court
Despite a subpar roster and a horrible start, the Los Angeles Lakers are still in the fight for the Western Conference playoffs. Ahead of their game against Portland on Sunday, they were 4 games below .500 and just 2.5 games back from the 6th seed in the West. And according...
Yardbarker
"When You're Up By 2, But There's 0.7 Seconds Left And The Other Team Has MJ...", Larry Bird's Ice-Cold Reaction After Reggie Miller Hit Clutch 3-Pointer Against The Bulls
Larry Bird's stone-cold look even when Reggie Miller sunk in a game-winner against the Chicago Bulls in Game 4 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals has gone on to become a meme over the years. The conference finals had two impressive teams jousting it out, and after the Bulls won...
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Considering Trade For Kelly Olynyk And Malik Beasley
In southern Florida, the Miami Heat are finally getting their act together after a rough start to the season. 6-4 in their last 10, the Heat are up to the 6th seed in the East with a 25-22 record through 47 games. Still, there is a sense that the Heat...
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the entire National Basketball League with a 35-12 record and are currently on a nine-game win streak. They are four and a half games above the next closest team in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers.
Bruins confirm key veteran will miss at least four weeks
The Bruins will be without a key depth veteran for the next little while as the team announced that center Tomas Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left foot on Thursday night. He will miss at least the next four weeks due to the injury and will be re-evaluated at that time.
Danilo Galinari gives an update on his rehabilitation, travelling with the Boston Celtics
Injured Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari spoke with Gianluca Bortolomai of the Italian basketball blog Around The Game on the day of Boston’s recent win over the Toronto Raptors, and shared some thoughts on where he is in his rehabilitative process. On the latter, Gallo notes (translated from Italian)...
Yardbarker
Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.
Yardbarker
Cavs Trade Talk: Will They Make a Move?
It’s less than a month until the trade deadline, which is generally when Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman is at his best. If there’s anyone who is fearless when it comes to making trades, it’s Altman. We saw that over the summer when Altman sneaked in and landed Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz for the likes of Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and multiple picks.
