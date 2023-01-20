ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
SB Nation

Ziaire Williams might have hit the longest shot in NBA history

The NBA does not appear to keep an official record on the longest shot in league history, but the contenders for that title have traveled by word of mouth from generation to generation. Chicago Bulls guard Norm Van Lier was said to set the bar back in 1977 with what...
NBC Sports

Should Celtics make a deadline trade? Eddie House offers a warning

The Boston Celtics have between now and Feb. 9 to decide whether they should make a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and there are compelling arguments on both sides. There's an argument that the Celtics could use an extra wing or big man to bolster their depth. Sam Hauser's production has dropped dramatically over the past month, so the C's could benefit from a veteran wing who can help ease the burden on young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete

The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three

Los Angeles Lakers superstar power forward LeBron James, well on his way to a record-tying 19th All-Star appearance this season, has made no secret of the fact that he is frustrated with his team's roster construction. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com writes that several league executives are contemplating trade packages to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

Hachimura, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has averaged 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this year. The former Gonzaga star is set to become a restricted free agent after the season. His departure should make it easier for the Wizards to re-sign Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy