The Boston Celtics have between now and Feb. 9 to decide whether they should make a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and there are compelling arguments on both sides. There's an argument that the Celtics could use an extra wing or big man to bolster their depth. Sam Hauser's production has dropped dramatically over the past month, so the C's could benefit from a veteran wing who can help ease the burden on young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO