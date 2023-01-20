ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blur Delays Highly Anticipated Token Launch

Traders using the Blur NFT marketplace may be disappointed to hear that the launch of its native BLUR token, which was initially planned for January, has been delayed until February 14, 2023. This was confirmed in a January 19, 2023 statement on social media, along with an apology to users.
Candy Digital Raises $38M in Funding Amid Company Turmoil

Sports apparel and memorabilia firm, Fanatics, divested its ownership stake in Sports-focused company Candy Digital earlier this month. Following the reports, Candy Digital announced a Series A extension funding, with a new SEC filing providing the financial details. Candy Digital was launched in 2021 with the mission of accelerating fandom...

