Rep. Bobby Rush saw progress on some final priorities before leaving Congress
Former U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) achieved some legislative goals in the congressional lame duck session, including criminal justice reform and economic development efforts targeting underrepresented groups. But a signature effort to open up all FBI files related to its civil rights-era COINTELPRO operations did not pass before time ran out.
