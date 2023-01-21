MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As details continue to emerge in the Jan. 7 confrontation that led to the death of 29-yeear-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, we're starting to learn more about the officers involved. For one of these officers, Nichols' death seems to not be the first time he's been accused of excessive force while on duty.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO