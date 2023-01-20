Read full article on original website
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
SolarEdge Begins Shipment of New Battery Cell Line for Stationary Energy Storage Applications
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that its Energy Storage division has begun shipping new battery cells designed for stationary Energy Storage applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005567/en/ Sella 2, SolarEdge’s new battery cell manufacturing facility in South Korea
wasteadvantagemag.com
European Company to Make All Wind Turbine Blades 100 Percent Recyclable, Plans to Build Six Recycling Factories
Denmark-based company Continuum plans to make all wind turbine blades fully recyclable and stop landfilling and their emissions-intensive processing into cement with six industrial-scale recycling factories across Europe, backed by investment from the Danish venture capital firm Climentum Capital and a grant from the UK’s Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. startup unveils portable solid-state lithium-ion battery for residential use
U.S. battery manufacturer Yoshino Technology has developed solid-state lithium-ion batteries with outputs ranging from 330 W to 4,000 W. They are designed for home backup, off-grid applications, and powering small industrial machinery. The system can be used in combination with solar panels. The 4,000 W power station has a peak...
Futurism
Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel
In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines?
Will future commercial trucks use the new Cummins 6.7 hydrogen engine? It certainly seems like they will. The post Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
techxplore.com
Doubling the capacity of iron oxide-type cathodes for cost-effective Li-ion batteries
A research group has demonstrated a high-energy lithium-ion (Li-ion) cathode, potentially paving the way for cost-effective, safe and high-capacity Li-ion batteries. Li-ion batteries are ubiquitous in electronics and electric vehicles, and will play a prominent role in charging a sustainable future. But Li-ion batteries rely on transition metals such as cobalt and nickel. And supplies of these expensive materials are limited to a handful of countries. Developing transition metals from earth-abundant elements is therefore a critical task for scientists.
waste360.com
Nearly Half of U.S. Consumers Unaware About EV Battery Recyclability
As the use of technology grows globally, U.S. consumers fail to know how to dispose of their batteries properly. New research from Ascend Elements explores what Americans think about EV technology and its lifecycle. The company asked 1,004 American consumers about their perceptions of electric vehicles. An independent research firm was hired to solicit and collect responses.
Phys.org
How incorporation of water molecules into layered materials impacts ion storage capability
Investigating the interplay between the structure of water molecules that have been incorporated into layered materials such as clays and the configuration of ions in such materials has long proved a great experimental challenge. But researchers have now used a technique elsewhere commonly used to measure extremely tiny masses and molecular interactions at the nano level to observe these interactions for the first time.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
teslarati.com
U.K. based battery producer Britishvolt collapses ahead of production
Britishvolt, a U.K.-based battery producer, has entered administration before ever producing battery cells. As many companies and governments alike have rushed to establish battery production locations, many in the United Kingdom had hoped that its domestic Britishvolt battery producer would be their answer to Tesla in the United States, Northvolt in Sweden, LG in South Korea, Power Co. in Germany, and countless others. But according to the BBC, the company has entered administration with very little information on how it plans to move forward.
techxplore.com
Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change
Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
torquenews.com
Supply Chain Crisis Over; Stored F-150s Begin To Get The Semiconductors They Need
Though it has slipped far into the background, the supply chain problem has impacted Ford and other automakers for at least the last two years -- until very recently, in fact. Now, as the supply of semiconductors has increased the chipless trucks that were placed into storage are getting the semiconductors they need and heading for sale.
takeitcool.com
Coal Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Coal Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Coal. Report Features Details. Product Name Coal. Process Included. Coal Production From Underground Mining. Coal Production From Surface Mining.
technologynetworks.com
Versatile UV Spectrophotometer for Batch and Flow Applications
Uniqsis reports that demand for its Flow-UV inline UV-Visible spectrophotometer for biological, biotech, drug discovery and industrial applications grew to record levels during 2022. Compact in design, the Flow-UV from Uniqsis sets a benchmark for real time monitoring of continuous flow and batch applications. Unlike many UV-visible spectrophotometers the high-resolution...
Coal plants ordered to start warming up to supply electricity as cold snap bites
Three UK coal plants have been ordered to begin warming up in case they are needed for the country’s energy supply as the cold snap bites.National Grid ESO said it had given the instructions in light of forecasts showing electricity supply margins may be tighter than normal on Monday.It added it was also activating a live “demand flexibility service” – which allows the ESO to access additional flexibility when national demand is at its highest during peak winter days – between 5-6pm on Monday.Our forecasts show electricity supply margins are expected to be tighter than normal on Monday evening. We...
Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO
Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
How Does Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration Work?
Reverse osmosis, also known as RO, is a water filtration method that removes impurities from drinking water by using a reverse osmosis system. This process is becoming increasingly popular as a means of providing clean, safe drinking water for households and businesses. The importance of clean drinking water cannot be overstated, as it is essential for human health and well-being. In this article, we will discuss how reverse osmosis water filtration works, the components of a reverse osmosis filtration system, and the advantages and disadvantages of this method.
Shipping Company Stops Carrying Electric Cars Due To Safety
According to NRK Nordland, the shipping company Havila Kystruten will no longer transport electrified vehicles on its route between the coastal cities of Bergen and Kirkenes. That includes hybrids, all-electric, and hydrogen vehicles like the Toyota Mirai. Havila Kystruten is one of just two companies that transport passengers and goods on the popular route.
