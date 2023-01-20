Climate change has already caused irreparable damage to the earth, even though scientists have raised alarms for decades about the immediate need for changes in how we live and the resources being exploited. The extensive use of coal, oil, and gas has led to the production of harmful greenhouse gases. One of the most effective ways to reduce the production of greenhouse gases is the development and use of clean energy sources. In response, private investments into offshore wind projects throughout the country total billions of dollars so far. Leveraging clean energy of this kind has become a priority, and the U.S. is poised to rapidly grow its number of wind farms to reduce further preventable environmental damage.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO