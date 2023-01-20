Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TechSpot
Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say
Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Soiling – a multibillion-dollar issue for the solar industry
Soiling – where PV modules become coated with dust, dirt, sand or snow and thus receive less sunlight – is still an underestimated problem for solar power systems. Specialized solutions are now available in the form of anti-soiling glass coatings, automated and manual cleaning products, and models to predict the ways to use them most economically. But our understanding of the issue is still evolving, particularly as PV systems move into new regions with different environmental conditions, and the technology itself continues to change and improve.
A startup transforms abandoned wind turbines into useful concrete
Wind turbines are great for producing energy but become quite wasteful once their lifetime has expired, as the materials used to construct them simply don't biodegrade very well. They have a lifespan of around 20-25 years, and once they are discarded, their massive, glass or carbon fiber-reinforced blades often end...
globalspec.com
Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2
The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
techxplore.com
Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change
Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
How Feasible Is Green Hydrogen?
Preliminary tests with green hydrogen-powered fuel networks have shown promising results, and hydrogen-powered vehicles are already on our roads.
Coal plants ordered to start warming up to supply electricity as cold snap bites
Three UK coal plants have been ordered to begin warming up in case they are needed for the country’s energy supply as the cold snap bites.National Grid ESO said it had given the instructions in light of forecasts showing electricity supply margins may be tighter than normal on Monday.It added it was also activating a live “demand flexibility service” – which allows the ESO to access additional flexibility when national demand is at its highest during peak winter days – between 5-6pm on Monday.Our forecasts show electricity supply margins are expected to be tighter than normal on Monday evening. We...
US News and World Report
Airbus Seeks Outside Investment for Solar-Powered Zephyr Drone Programme
(Reuters) -Airbus said on Monday it was seeking outside investment for its high-altitude surveillance and communications drone programme Zephyr, in a bid to scale the business and accelerate its commercialization. The solar-powered Zephyr drone is designed to linger at an altitude of about 70,000 feet (21 kilometres) for months at...
This Innovative New Technology Turns Abandoned Mines Into Sustainable Energy Storage
Scientists seem to be proposing that throwing literal tons of sand down abandoned mineshafts can be utilized as a battery, which sounds ridiculous, but is actually feasible. Recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Energies, researchers laid out the plans for what they call "Underground Gravity Energy Storage" (UGES), and it's as intriguing as it is shockingly simple.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
National Labs Research Better Uses for Carbon Dioxide
By Meltem Urgun-Demirtas (Argonne National Laboratory) Carbon dioxide fuels global warming but scientists from multiple national labs are finding new ways to repurpose it. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the global average for atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) set a record in 2021. The annual rate of CO2 emissions increase over the past 60 years is about 100 times faster than previous natural releases, such as those that occurred at the end of the last ice age 11,000 to 17,000 years ago. Primarily, this rapid increase is due to human-driven activities. Carbon utilization technologies can help reduce those emissions.
solarpowerworldonline.com
DOE researchers design solar project that can power both AC and DC lines
A team led by the Dept. of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has developed a utility-scale design and control system for a hybrid solar power plant that can operate with both direct and alternating current — providing more flexibility, security and reliability than similar plants operating today. Hybrid plants include not only solar arrays, but also batteries, to store energy captured from the sun.
globalspec.com
Video: A speed record for solar system deployment
Rapid deployment of renewable energy systems is key to accelerating the global transition away from fossil fuels and toward increased reliance on clean energy sources. To that end, Australian clean energy innovator 5B has devised plug-and-play solar farm components for speedy setup. The Maverick ground mount solar solution is a...
Business Insider
Rocks vacuumed off the seafloor can power electric cars. But is mining the ocean worth it?
Rocks vacuumed off the seafloor can power electric cars. But is mining the ocean worth it?. A Canadian mining startup says metal-rich rocks on the seafloor can help power the switch away from fossil fuels. Critics say mining them could cause serious ecological destruction, but no one knows exactly what the impact will be yet.
MotorTrend Magazine
This Solar Power Station Kept the EVs Juiced at Performance Vehicle of the Year
Because today's batteries only carry the equivalent energy of a few gallons of gasoline, the fun doesn't last long in an EV when you're ripping it around a racetrack. Just a handful of hot laps in a Porsche Taycan GTS or a Kia EV6 GT can suck down more than 20 percent of the battery's energy, bringing a quick end to your day if you don't have a place to plug in on site.
Hydrogen-Powered Planes Could be the Best Bet For Greener Air Travel
The largest-ever hydrogen airplane just took off in the UK. It only seats 19, but ZeroAvia sees a much bigger future for the sector.
legalexaminer.com
Offshore Workers Will Be Needed With Gulf of Mexico Wind Farm Locations Finalized
Climate change has already caused irreparable damage to the earth, even though scientists have raised alarms for decades about the immediate need for changes in how we live and the resources being exploited. The extensive use of coal, oil, and gas has led to the production of harmful greenhouse gases. One of the most effective ways to reduce the production of greenhouse gases is the development and use of clean energy sources. In response, private investments into offshore wind projects throughout the country total billions of dollars so far. Leveraging clean energy of this kind has become a priority, and the U.S. is poised to rapidly grow its number of wind farms to reduce further preventable environmental damage.
F-15EX First Operational Units Will Not Get Conformal Fuel Tanks
USAFA Pentagon report reveals that much-touted range-extending conformal fuel tanks will not be found on the first F-15EXs that enter service.
techxplore.com
Scientists unveil least costly carbon capture system to date
The need for technology that can capture, remove and repurpose carbon dioxide grows stronger with every CO2 molecule that reaches Earth's atmosphere. To meet that need, scientists at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have cleared a new milestone in their efforts to make carbon capture more affordable and widespread. They have created a new system that efficiently captures CO2—the least costly to date—and converts it into one of the world's most widely used chemicals: methanol.
natureworldnews.com
Wind Turbines in Forests Has a High Risk of Impairing Endangered Bat Species
On the German mainland, over 30,000 turbines have already been installed, and the industry is currently scrambling to find increasingly scarce suitable sites. As a result, forests are becoming more prominent as potential sites. A scientific team has now shown that wind turbines in forests harm endangered bat species: common...
