As demonstrated by Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, Olympic Park bomber Eric Rudolph, and Ruby Ridge standoff leader Randy Weaver, cases of far-right violent extremist radicalization among veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. military may be few in their numbers, but they are lethal in their results. Over the past five years, the challenge of violent extremist radicalization among military members, particularly far-right violent extremist radicalization, has been brought ever more into the American psyche. Recent estimates suggest that approximately 12 to 15 percent of people charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021, had military experience, a number which far exceeds the proportion of Americans with military experience. Even more alarmingly, a report from George Washington University’s Program on Extremism’s found that 37 percent of those with military experience were associated with violent extremist groups such as the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, making them four times more likely to be part of a such a group than rioters without military experience.

1 DAY AGO