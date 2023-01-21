Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Defense One
China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon
Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
hstoday.us
NSA Launches Unprecedented Hiring Effort in 2023
Seeking to grow its workforce in 2023, NSA is undertaking one of its largest hiring surges in 30 years with openings for over 3,000 new employees. NSA’s unique foreign signals intelligence and cybersecurity missions offer U.S. citizens extraordinary opportunities to serve in a wide variety of skill fields including computer science, cybersecurity, math, data science, engineering, intelligence analysis, language analysis, communications, business and accounting. Opportunities are available for entry, mid, and senior level professionals.
hstoday.us
CISA Releases Report for K-12 Schools to Help Address Evolving Cybersecurity Threats
Today, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released its report and toolkit for K-12 institutions to help them better protect against cybersecurity threats. The report, “Partnering to Safeguard K-12 Organizations from Cybersecurity Threats,” provides recommendations and resources to help K-12 schools and school districts address systemic cybersecurity risk. It also provides insight into the current threat landscape specific to the K-12 community and offers simple steps school leaders can take to strengthen their cybersecurity efforts.
hstoday.us
Retired FBI Executive Charged with Concealing $225,000 in Cash Received from Former Intelligence Officer
Charles F. McGonigal, 54, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office, has been arrested on charges relating to his receipt of $225,000 in cash from an individual who had business interests in Europe and who had been an employee of a foreign intelligence service, while McGonigal was serving as Special Agent in Charge of FBI counterintelligence efforts in the New York Office. McGonigal retired from the FBI in September of 2018.
hstoday.us
GAO Highlights Urgent Federal Cybersecurity Issues
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) says most of its recommendations to improve federal cybersecurity have not been implemented. GAO has made about 335 recommendations in public reports since 2010 with respect to establishing a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and performing oversight. As of December 2022, GAO found that approximately 60% of those recommendations have not been implemented. For example, in December 2020, GAO’s review of 23 civilian agencies found that none had fully implemented all of the seven foundational practices for supply chain risk management and that 14 had not implemented any of the practices.
hstoday.us
Former Homeland Security Investigations Agent Sentenced for Theft from Agency
Sean M. Nelson, 44, of Mesa, Arizona, was sentenced last week, by United States District Judge Susan R. Bolton to two years of federal probation and ordered to pay $133,999 in restitution to the Department of Homeland Security. Nelson pleaded guilty to Theft of Government Property in October 2022 and agreed to resign from the Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) as part of his plea agreement with the government.
hstoday.us
U.S. Marshals Arrested More Than 75,000 Fugitives in 2022
The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) arrested 75,846 fugitives (28,324 on federal and 47,522 on state and local warrants) in Fiscal Year 2022. On average, the agency arrested 303 fugitives per day (based on 250 operational days). That number breaks down as follows:. Sex offenders – 9,911 (Sex offenses include sexual...
hstoday.us
Former Special Agent in Charge of the FBI New York Counterintelligence Division Charged with Violating U.S. Sanctions on Russia
A former Special Agent in Charge of the FBI New York Counterintelligence Division and a former Soviet and Russian diplomat were arrested Saturday on criminal charges related to their alleged violating and conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and conspiring to commit money laundering and money laundering.
hstoday.us
Russian Invasion, Biothreats, Climate Crisis Move Doomsday Clock to ‘Unprecedented’ 90 Seconds to Midnight
The Doomsday Clock was set at 90 seconds to midnight, due largely but not exclusively to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the increased risk of nuclear escalation. The new Clock time was also influenced by continuing threats posed by the climate crisis and the breakdown of global norms and institutions needed to mitigate risks associated with advancing technologies and biological threats such as COVID-19.
hstoday.us
Four Oath Keepers Found Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy Related to U.S. Capitol Breach
Four members of the Oath Keepers were found guilty today by a jury in the District of Columbia of seditious conspiracy and other charges for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
hstoday.us
PERSPECTIVE: Far-Right Violent Extremist Radicalization Among Veterans and Active-Duty Servicemembers by the Numbers
As demonstrated by Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, Olympic Park bomber Eric Rudolph, and Ruby Ridge standoff leader Randy Weaver, cases of far-right violent extremist radicalization among veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. military may be few in their numbers, but they are lethal in their results. Over the past five years, the challenge of violent extremist radicalization among military members, particularly far-right violent extremist radicalization, has been brought ever more into the American psyche. Recent estimates suggest that approximately 12 to 15 percent of people charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021, had military experience, a number which far exceeds the proportion of Americans with military experience. Even more alarmingly, a report from George Washington University’s Program on Extremism’s found that 37 percent of those with military experience were associated with violent extremist groups such as the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, making them four times more likely to be part of a such a group than rioters without military experience.
Comments / 0