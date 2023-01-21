Qualifying for 3 Council Seats and Mayor for the City of Vernon will begin February 6 – February 10, 2023 beginning 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Qualifying packets may be picked up at the Vernon City Hall during normal business hours. You must be a registered voter and a full-time resident within the city limits of the City of Vernon for a minimum of three months. Elections will be held March 14, 2023 at Vernon City Hall at 7:00 a.m. Book closing will take place on 2/13/23; all residents MUST be registered to vote by this date in order to participate in the election process.

