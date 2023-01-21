Read full article on original website
Commissioners ponder key fobs, broadband in regular session
*Editor's note: This story was corrected from an earlier version that stated Griffin and Pettis were the only two 'no' votes on whether to allow a contractor to have a key fob for access to the county annex building. They cast the only two 'yes' votes. The Washington County Board...
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR A REVISION TO THE WASHINGTON COUNTY FIVE-YEAR SCHEDULE OF CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS Pursuant to Florida Statutes and Section 10.02.08 of the Washington County Land Development …
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR A REVISION TO THE WASHINGTON COUNTY. Pursuant to Florida Statutes and Section 10.02.08 of the Washington County Land Development Code (LDC), notice is provided regarding proposed revisions to the County's Five-Year Capital Improvements Schedule (Capital Improvements Plan). The Public Hearings listed below are scheduled. In the event...
Multi-step plan being implemented for Lynn Haven Police Chief
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s still discussion surrounding Lynn Haven’s Police Chief Ricky Ramie’s text messages, reportedly using derogatory language about women and lesbians. City officials are requiring Ramie to go further in making amends. When the issue first surfaced late last year, City Commissioner Judy Tinder called for Ramie’s termination. The city’s outside […]
CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Local government, agencies, businesses
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, local governments and businesses are taking measures to protect their employees and citizens. Local governments and agencies closings and delays:. City of Enterprise. The City of Enterprise will delay opening until 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25. Houston...
Okaloosa County proposes new Highway 98 ‘collector road’ to alleviate traffic congestion
On January 11, 2023, the Northwest Florida Legislative Delegation held a meeting at the Okaloosa County Admin Building in Shalimar, Florida. During the meeting, Chairman of the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, Trey Goodwin, presented Okaloosa County’s Legislative Priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session, which included a proposed project to construct a new roadway parallel to Highway 98 in order to alleviate traffic congestion in the area west of Hurlburt Field.
W00000000 The City of Vernon Florida provides public notice of the intent to include the following position in the Florida Retirement Systems' Senior Management Services Class effective January …
The City of Vernon Florida provides public notice of the intent to include the following position in the Florida Retirement Systems' Senior Management Services Class effective January 17, 2022. City Clerk. Additional information may be obtained at the Vernon City Hall, 2808 Yellow Jacket Dr., Vernon, FL 32462. Publication Dates.
New promenade coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners approved plans for the St. Joe Company to build a new promenade around part of the marina. The walkway will run from the Destination Panama City’s offices to the edge of the T-dock. It will consist of a walkway and fencing. St. Joe is paying $850,000. The […]
Parking changes at Houston County Administration Building
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ongoing construction in Dothan is forcing the Houston County Commission to alter the parking plan for the county’s Administration Building. The changes, which will go into effect on January 30. While parking will continue in front of the building at 462 North Oates Street, the west and north side lots will be closed.
A local beach access spot is being updated
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)-Bay County is renovating the popular beach access spot, Rick Seltzer Park. Bay County officials said the updates would help with the increased traffic of people headed to the gulf. “We want to make sure that we are offering a safe environment for our citizens,” Joy Saddler Bay County Parks and […]
Power out for thousands as storms roll through
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Severe storms pushing through the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning have knocked out power to thousands. The largest number of outages are being reported in Gulf County, where more than 1,600 homes are without power. As of Wednesday morning, over 500 homes in Washington County are still without power. That’s an improvement from earlier this morning, when there were more than 2,500 power outages in Washington County immediately following the line of storms. There are also scattered outages in Okaloosa, Walton, Jackson, and Liberty.
LIST: Northwest Florida school cancellations ahead of potential severe weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Due to potential severe weather, same school districts in Northwest Florida are announcing school closures and cancellations of extracurricular activities. WEAR News will update this story with all school cancellations as we are notified:. Santa Rosa County Schools has announced the cancellation of all afternoon and evening...
Houston Co. towns could have the option to hire sheriff’s deputies
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Houston County is trying to get some state legislation passed that would allow towns to hire sheriff’s deputies. The legislation would allow these deputies to exclusively work in the town limits, and could also help with law enforcement response time. One town that...
EMA directors brace for Wiregrass storms
(WDHN) — EMA directors from Henry, Geneva, Coffee, and Houston Counties are in contact with the National Weather Service as forecasts show severe weather moving into the Wiregrass. “This line of storms has been very unpredictable it’s coming together as we speak it’s moving from the west towards it...
City of Vernon Notice of Qualifying Qualifying for 3 Council Seats and Mayor for the City of Vernon will begin February 6 – February 10, 2023 beginning 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Qualifying …
Qualifying for 3 Council Seats and Mayor for the City of Vernon will begin February 6 – February 10, 2023 beginning 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Qualifying packets may be picked up at the Vernon City Hall during normal business hours. You must be a registered voter and a full-time resident within the city limits of the City of Vernon for a minimum of three months. Elections will be held March 14, 2023 at Vernon City Hall at 7:00 a.m. Book closing will take place on 2/13/23; all residents MUST be registered to vote by this date in order to participate in the election process.
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF BARBARA SIMMONS, File No. …
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: ESTATE OF BARBARA SIMMONS, File No. 23-01-CP The administration of the Estate of Barbara Simmons, whose date of death was. September 25, 2022, File Number 23-01-CP, is pending in the Circuit Court for...
Dothan railroad crossing closed beginning January 23
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The railroad track crossing on East Burdeshaw Street, near the intersection of Sunset Drive, will be closed beginning Monday, January 23, 2023, due to work on the railroad tracks. The closure will start at the end of the day and continue through Tuesday, January 24, 2023,...
W00000000 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: PIT CREW RECOVERY gives notice that on 02/18/2023 at 08:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 3084 TUMBLE CREEK BLVD CHIPLEY FL 32428 to …
PIT CREW RECOVERY gives notice that on 02/18/2023 at 08:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 3084 TUMBLE CREEK BLVD CHIPLEY FL 32428 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
School closings and delays for January 25
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat for Wednesday morning. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Alfred Saliba Family Service Center Early Head...
W00000000 LEAVE IT AT LENNY'S SELF STORAGE, LLC. 2855 PATE POND ROAD CARYVILLE, FL. 32427 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given, that we will sell or otherwise dispose of …
LEAVE IT AT LENNY'S SELF STORAGE, LLC. PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given, that we will sell or otherwise dispose of the. contents of the following self storage units in order to satisfy the delinquent storage lien placed in accordance with the State of Florida Statute 83.806. UNIT# NAME CONTENTS. 1D...
