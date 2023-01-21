Read full article on original website
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Housing Authority Launches New Round of Public Housing Applications After Four-Year HiatusAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Yardbarker
Yankees might eventually trade one of these 3 players
The New York Yankees have been contemplating their current infield for weeks now, but until they put together a legitimate position battle during spring training, we will not know the results. Currently in limbo, the Yankees have Gleyber Torres, Oswald Peraza, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu, and Josh Donaldson waiting in...
Report: Brad Ausmus Could Be The Next Astros General Manager
Front Runner Emerges in Astros' Search For New GM
The Houston Astros reportedly have a front runner in mind in their search for a new general manager.
Yardbarker
Names to replace Chip Caray in Braves broadcasting booth are beginning to surface
You have to think a job like this is appealing to a lot of guys, especially with the national audience that comes with the Braves. I’m not sure how serious Bally’s “financial woes” are, but it would likely be difficult to promote somebody from within to do play-by-play. The gig seems like something Jeff Francoeur really doesn’t want to do half of the time, and Brian Jordan probably isn’t right for the job either. We’ll see what the Braves decide, but I’d be willing to wager they make a decision quickly.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA trade rumors: Milwaukee Bucks offer 4 second-round picks to Houston Rockets for Eric Gordon
With the Rockets near the bottom of the NBA standings once again, the question is whether they will move on from veteran guard Eric Gordon. He was expected to be dealt prior to last year’s trade deadline. However, the Rockets chose to hang onto him. The NBA trade deadline...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Confident Reaction After Learning The Bucks Played With A Completely Healthy Roster After 280 Days
Back in the 2020-21 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks conquered the NBA by winning the 2021 championship. It was the only thing missing from Giannis' otherwise perfect resume. But since winning the NBA title, the Bucks have been bitten by the bad luck bug. Last season, the...
He Was the 31st Pick in the NBA Draft and a Millionaire. Two Years Later, He Walked.
Tyrell Terry had a spot on a promising Dallas team at 20. But life in the league was taking a toll on his mental health. Now he’s given up pro basketball and has no interest in ever going back.
Yardbarker
Report: Free agent RB linked to Bears turns down Giants deal
A new report spills some important details of a contract a 2023 free agent running back turned down recently. Saquan Barkley is just one expensive player on the New York Giants offense the team will have to consider re-signing. (Quarterback Daniel Jones is up for a new contract as well.) And if the two parties can’t come to an agreement, Barkley would have a chance to go to Chicago.
Yardbarker
Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete
The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
Yardbarker
Yankees ink veteran relief pitcher to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees don’t have much salary space left to spend in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t add more talent to their minor-league system. Filling the reserves with depth pieces that might make an impact during 2023 isn’t a bad idea — and it’s cheap!
Yardbarker
Interesting team favored to land Saquon Barkley if he leaves Giants
If he does end up leaving the New York Giants this offseason, Saquon Barkley might not be going too far away. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the Pro Bowl running back Barkley’s next team (if not the Giants). The Baltimore Ravens were given the best odds at +400. The Buffalo Bills (+425), Denver Broncos (+500), New York Jets (+600), and New England Patriots (+700) were also listed in the top five.
Yardbarker
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs said to him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him how the Bills had lost, and how the outcome was the same every year.
Yardbarker
Wide receiver in first round highlights Giants seven-round mock draft
The 2023 offseason should be eventful for the Giants. QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley are pending free agents. New York has just under $54 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, and at least nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft in April. (The Giants probably will also have two compensatory selections.)
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman hints at additional moves before Spring Training
With spring training creeping up on us in a few weeks, the New York Yankees are still looking to improve the roster. The team has been connected to a few free agents, notably Jurickson Profar and, recently, Josh Harrison. General manager Brian Cashman has been looking to add more competition...
Yardbarker
A Steelers Free Agency Mistake In 2021 Is Clearly Evident Two Years Later
The Pittsburgh Steelers organization has been known for bringing in top talent via the draft/undrafted free agency and rewarding those players once they prove themselves after a few years of successful on-field play. The most recent examples include TJ Watt, Cameron Sutton, Terrell Edmunds and Chris Boswell. With that said, some guys are bound to slip away because of certain cap situations and greater needs on the roster. Back in 2021, the franchise decided not to bring back a key piece on defense because of the financial state of the team and Sutton’s expected extension to be less of an expense.
bvmsports.com
Michael Hill Withdraws Name From Astros’ GM Search
Michael Hill Withdraws Name From Astros’ GM Search By Darragh McDonald | January 23, 2023 at 10:07pm CDT The Astros have been without a general manager since James Click was surprisingly dismissed just days after the club won the World Series. Reporting last week indicated that Michael Hill, former president of baseball operations for the Marlins, was one of the…
