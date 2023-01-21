ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Yardbarker

Yankees might eventually trade one of these 3 players

The New York Yankees have been contemplating their current infield for weeks now, but until they put together a legitimate position battle during spring training, we will not know the results. Currently in limbo, the Yankees have Gleyber Torres, Oswald Peraza, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu, and Josh Donaldson waiting in...
Yardbarker

Names to replace Chip Caray in Braves broadcasting booth are beginning to surface

You have to think a job like this is appealing to a lot of guys, especially with the national audience that comes with the Braves. I’m not sure how serious Bally’s “financial woes” are, but it would likely be difficult to promote somebody from within to do play-by-play. The gig seems like something Jeff Francoeur really doesn’t want to do half of the time, and Brian Jordan probably isn’t right for the job either. We’ll see what the Braves decide, but I’d be willing to wager they make a decision quickly.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Report: Free agent RB linked to Bears turns down Giants deal

A new report spills some important details of a contract a 2023 free agent running back turned down recently. Saquan Barkley is just one expensive player on the New York Giants offense the team will have to consider re-signing. (Quarterback Daniel Jones is up for a new contract as well.) And if the two parties can’t come to an agreement, Barkley would have a chance to go to Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete

The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Yankees ink veteran relief pitcher to MiLB deal

The New York Yankees don’t have much salary space left to spend in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t add more talent to their minor-league system. Filling the reserves with depth pieces that might make an impact during 2023 isn’t a bad idea — and it’s cheap!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Interesting team favored to land Saquon Barkley if he leaves Giants

If he does end up leaving the New York Giants this offseason, Saquon Barkley might not be going too far away. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the Pro Bowl running back Barkley’s next team (if not the Giants). The Baltimore Ravens were given the best odds at +400. The Buffalo Bills (+425), Denver Broncos (+500), New York Jets (+600), and New England Patriots (+700) were also listed in the top five.
Yardbarker

Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs said to him after playoff loss

Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him how the Bills had lost, and how the outcome was the same every year.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Wide receiver in first round highlights Giants seven-round mock draft

The 2023 offseason should be eventful for the Giants. QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley are pending free agents. New York has just under $54 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, and at least nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft in April. (The Giants probably will also have two compensatory selections.)
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

A Steelers Free Agency Mistake In 2021 Is Clearly Evident Two Years Later

The Pittsburgh Steelers organization has been known for bringing in top talent via the draft/undrafted free agency and rewarding those players once they prove themselves after a few years of successful on-field play. The most recent examples include TJ Watt, Cameron Sutton, Terrell Edmunds and Chris Boswell. With that said, some guys are bound to slip away because of certain cap situations and greater needs on the roster. Back in 2021, the franchise decided not to bring back a key piece on defense because of the financial state of the team and Sutton’s expected extension to be less of an expense.
PITTSBURGH, PA
bvmsports.com

Michael Hill Withdraws Name From Astros’ GM Search

Michael Hill Withdraws Name From Astros’ GM Search By Darragh McDonald | January 23, 2023 at 10:07pm CDT The Astros have been without a general manager since James Click was surprisingly dismissed just days after the club won the World Series. Reporting last week indicated that Michael Hill, former president of baseball operations for the Marlins, was one of the…

