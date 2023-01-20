Read full article on original website
Richford firefighters see increase in calls
RICHFORD, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tioga County fire department is reflecting on a busy year. Firefighters in Richford responded to 84 calls last year – more than double the number from 2021. Most of the calls dealt with car crashes. Chief Tracy Keener says the crew sacrificed mental and physical energy to keep people safe.
Ithaca Youth Bureau looking for volunteers for mentor program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Volunteers are needed in Tompkins County. The Ithaca Youth Bureau is urgently looking for mentors for its Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ithaca and Tompkins County program. Learn more if you’re interested in helping the younger generation reach their full potential.
Master Composter training in Ithaca, applications due January 30th
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Become a Master Composter in Ithaca. You can help reduce waste in Tompkins County by taking the 10-class, in-depth training through Cornell Cooperative Extension. Adam Michaelides, who has led the training since 2002, explained to WHCU what the training hopes to achieve beyond teaching an individual how to make good quality soil.
Community Justice Center announces hire in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Community Justice Center has announced the hire of its first data analyst, Matthew Davids. The Community Justice Center is a joint effort between Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca to implement Reimagining Public Safety plans. Davids will be responsible for collecting, analyzing, and presenting data under several of those plans.
Superintendent: Newfield’s school district in better financial shape
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Newfield Central School District’s financial health is improving, according to Superintendent Eric Hartz. Recently on Ithaca’s Morning News, Hartz compared the district now versus a year ago. Hartz adds he took a lot of measures to stabilize the district. Hartz became superintendent...
Racker to host Disability Services Resource Fair in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public information session in Cortland. Racker will host a free Disability Services Resource Fair this week. More than 15 organizations will attend to answer questions and help you learn about local services and resources for people with disabilities. It happens Wednesday, January 25th, at the Port Watson Conference Center from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm.
Ithaca sees more competitive airfare to JFK
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport say airfare is becoming more competitive with Syracuse. Airport Director Roxan Noble says she’s been finding great prices. Ithaca and Syracuse offer daily flights to JFK.
Cornell students offer mixed reactions to COVID protocols
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students at Cornell are sharing mixed reactions to COVID protocols. The university recently sent an email to students, encouraging them to wear masks and test for the virus. Freshman Hannah Smith tells the Cornell Sun she feels relieved the school still acknowledges COVID. But Senior Jorge Rodriguez tells the paper he was “hoping to feel more free from regulations.”
Officials consider upgrades at Newman Municipal Golf Course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course could see improvements. City officials are considering approving a development agreement, which would bring upgrades to the Newman Municipal Golf Course. Netting would be placed near the ninth green, and tee boxes would be moved. Officials meet tonight at 6 PM...
Winter weather advisory Wednesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a winter weather advisory for Ithaca. It runs from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m Wednesday. Snow showers will give way to sleet in the afternoon, with a small amount of ice possible. Total accumulation of sleet and snow is estimated between 2 and 4 inches. A blustery day will see wind gusts as high as 45 mph in the afternoon and into the evening. Snow and freezing rain are also likely Wednesday evening as temperatures drop. Additional snow accumulation of up to an inch is possible.
Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
Community Justice Center working to recruit and retain law enforcement officers in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Developing new strategies to recruit and retain law enforcement officers in Tompkins County. The Community Justice Center’s working group, comprised of law enforcement leadership and community members, has begun the Reimagining Public Safety work plans outlined in 2022 and 2023. “It is harder than...
Ithaca College students aim to enhance diversity education
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — At Ithaca College, there’s a push to make education more diverse. A group of students have come up with a proposed syllabus called the Civil Liberation Curriculum. Senior Morgan Kingsley tells The Ithacan the goal is to create safe spaces inside the classroom, and deepen the understanding of inclusion.
