New York City, NY

The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete

The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.

