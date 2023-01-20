Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – With public information meetings over, all that’s left to do in Lansing is vote on the school district’s Capital Project. Residents within the Lansing Central School Distrcit (LCSD) will cast their votes in favor of or opposition to the project this Tuesday. The $16,858,166 project has two separate categories of Infrastructure & Safety Upgrades as well as Physical Education, Athletics, and Community, though you cannot vote separately. LCSD prepared a video, which particularly illustrates the need for new roofing and a new track surface.

LANSING, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO