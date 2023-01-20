Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium

Read full article on original website
Related
967thevine.com
Cornell students offer mixed reactions to COVID protocols
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students at Cornell are sharing mixed reactions to COVID protocols. The university recently sent an email to students, encouraging them to wear masks and test for the virus. Freshman Hannah Smith tells the Cornell Sun she feels relieved the school still acknowledges COVID. But Senior Jorge Rodriguez tells the paper he was “hoping to feel more free from regulations.”
967thevine.com
Medical day services resume at Waverly nursing home
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Tioga County, a senior program is bouncing back after a pandemic pause. Adult Medical Day Services are returning to Elderwood in Waverly. Program Director Terry Ritchie says participating seniors will be able to stay healthy and independent. Services include recreational therapy and personal care....
967thevine.com
One person injured in weekend Ithaca stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A stabbing investigation continues in Ithaca. Police were called to the 100 block of Chestnut Street Saturday evening about a person who had been stabbed. Officers say the victim was stabbed in the torso but were able to speak to them and one other person.
967thevine.com
Community Justice Center working to recruit and retain law enforcement officers in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Developing new strategies to recruit and retain law enforcement officers in Tompkins County. The Community Justice Center’s working group, comprised of law enforcement leadership and community members, has begun the Reimagining Public Safety work plans outlined in 2022 and 2023. “It is harder than...
967thevine.com
Physical dispute in Ithaca leads to arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 27-year-old man is charged with a physical dispute that occurred over the weekend in Ithaca. Police say Terry Short was arrested Saturday afternoon after they received calls about a dispute that turned physical in the 200 block of Fair Street. Officers on the scene say the victim had visible injuries.
967thevine.com
Repair shop at Cortland dealership a ‘complete loss’
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The repair shop at Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Cortland is reportedly a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday. Officials at the Cortlandville Fire Department say the office and showroom escaped extensive damage because of a fire wall and closed doors, preventing the flames from spreading.
967thevine.com
BorgWarner to close one Lansing plant by end of 2024
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — BorgWarner will close one plant in Lansing. The Ithaca Voice reports the company plans to shutter a production plant on Warren Road by the end of next year. While one plant will close, company officials say the other production plant and a technical center will remain open.
967thevine.com
Cortlandville theft leads to arrest
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces a felony charge, after allegedly shoplifting. Authorities say 27-year-old Summer Dixson stole items from Walmart in Cortlandville late Thursday night. She reportedly fled on foot, but was arrested shortly afterward. Dixson is charged with burglary. She’ll appear in court in February....
967thevine.com
Lansing School District Capital Project vote looms
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – With public information meetings over, all that’s left to do in Lansing is vote on the school district’s Capital Project. Residents within the Lansing Central School Distrcit (LCSD) will cast their votes in favor of or opposition to the project this Tuesday. The $16,858,166 project has two separate categories of Infrastructure & Safety Upgrades as well as Physical Education, Athletics, and Community, though you cannot vote separately. LCSD prepared a video, which particularly illustrates the need for new roofing and a new track surface.
Comments / 0