FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wgnsradio.com
Board of Trustees for the Murfreesboro Community Investment Trust to Meet Tuesday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Board of Trustees for the Murfreesboro Community Investment Trust will meet Tuesday at the Municipal Airport Business Center. This will be the first meeting conducted on the management of proceeds derived by the sale of the Murfreesboro Electric Department. Middle Tennessee Electric purchased Murfreesboro Electric...
clarksvillenow.com
Freddy’s opens second Clarksville location on Tuesday, this one on MLK Jr. Parkway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is set to open a second location in Clarksville on Tuesday. This one will be in the Sango area at 900 Highway 76, or Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, near Publix. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the...
WSMV
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of West Nashville residents attended a meeting at the Montgomery Bell Academy Dining Hall demanding information about the Belle Meade Plaza development project. More than 300 people rushed to the meeting and some told WSMV4 how they were hoping to get answers, but instead, the...
clarksvillenow.com
Convention center moving forward in Clarksville, planned off Ted Crozier Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) took another step towards getting a convention center in Clarksville at their meeting on Thursday. The board unanimously agreed to move forward with a market study that would indicate how big the facility would need to be...
WKRN
Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich
Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
drugstorenews.com
Dollar General offers mobile health clinics at 3 middle Tennessee locations
Dollar General locations in Clarksville and Cumberland Furnace are offering health services by DocGo On-Demand. Dollar General is joining the fray of retailers that are moving into the health clinic space. The retailer shared that three stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic, preventative and urgent care services by DocGo On-Demand.
Franklin officer grateful for ‘second chance at life’ after COVID battle
In January 2022, Franklin Police Officer Sean Finn was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. Looking back a year later, he and his wife Lauren admit they weren’t sure they’d make it to this day.
Missing Juvenile: Nyla Washington of Rutherford County
From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department on January 21, 2023. Nyla Washington, 16, of Rutherford County, was reported as a runaway juvenile by her foster family Friday evening. She voluntarily left her residence but is believed to have entered an unknown vehicle with an unknown person or persons near her...
Nashville woman, five other people arrested after violent Atlanta protest
A peaceful protest took a violent turn in downtown Atlanta Saturday night following the death of an environmental earlier in the week, which led to police arresting several people -- one of whom is from Nashville -- for domestic terrorism and other charges.
whopam.com
Arrest made in Clarksville robbery
An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery in Clarksville. The incident happened Friday at the B&L Market on College Street and Clarksville police on Saturday located and arrested 22-year old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee and charged him with robbery. Bentley is lodged in the Montgomery County...
clarksvillenow.com
Campbell double murder trial: 6 takeaways from testimony in slaying of elderly couple
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Witnesses in this week’s trial for 66-year-old William Roger Campbell, charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his elderly adoptive parents, ranged from police detectives to a horologist – a clock specialist. On Jan. 29, 2010, officers responded...
WKRN
'She did a fantastic job and saved that woman's life': Local CPR instructor stops class to restart woman's heart
‘She did a fantastic job and saved that woman’s life’: …. Wilson County nonprofit aims to help TN women find …. The 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling was marked by more controversy in Tennessee, roughly five months after the state's abortion "trigger law" took effect.
fox17.com
'It's a power struggle out here': Woman living at Hermitage homeless camp opens up
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman living in a Hermitage homeless camp talks openly about the struggles from within while people living and working near the camp complain about the problems camp residents are causing. Area residents and businesses are sympathetic, but they're tired of being afraid of the...
WKRN
Couple loses everything in house fire
An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire. An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire. A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration. Multiple juveniles arrested for robbery. The Metro Nashville...
WSMV
Three killed in Spring Hill crash
People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
Murder Fugitive James Marques Smith Arrested on 17th Avenue North
From Metro Police January 19, 2023: Murder fugitive James Marques Smith, 21, wanted for last May’s fatal shooting of Nicholas Spivey, 20, in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apartments on Harding Pike is now in custody. Undercover TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives spotted Smith and...
Victims thwart abduction attempt on Broadway
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Rep. John Lewis Way and Broadway.
Polar bears have called Nashville home for nearly 100 years
More than 2,000 miles away from their typical nesting place, you’ll find four Polar Bears right here in Music City.
Rise in street racing ruffles residents near Old Hickory Boulevard
Street racing has been an issue across Davidson County. Now, residents in Brentwood say dangerous drivers have threatened the roads.
