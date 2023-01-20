Read full article on original website
Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton outlined his top legislative priorities for 2023 during a speech in Nashville Tuesday, among which were further reducing taxes on businesses, implementing toll lanes to mitigate the state’s traffic congestion issues, and integrating charter schools into the state’s education system. A guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Economic Club of Nashville, […] The post Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
John Cole’s Tennessee: Leading the way!
The post John Cole’s Tennessee: Leading the way! appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Tennessee
Black bears have made a significant comeback in after spending the better part of the twentieth century in decline. Due to dedicated conservation efforts, bear hunting has also returned to the state, partly as a way to help control the increasing bear population. Some of the local bears grow to truly impressive sizes. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Tennessee!
WATE
What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
WATE
Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 1/22
WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 7 a.m. on 1/22. WATE...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?
Thomas Frist Jr. and his family are some of the wealthiest and most influential people in Tennessee. Thomas Frist Jr., also known as "Tom" Frist, is the son of the late Thomas Frist Sr., who co-founded the hospital corporation, Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) in 1968. Tom Frist currently serves as a Director of the Company.
electrek.co
Rivian’s first solar-powered EV charger in Tennessee is now live
Rivian and solar company Clearloop have debuted the first of Rivian’s solar-powered EV chargers in Tennessee. Rivian’s first Waypoints EV charger is in Paris, Tennessee, a city with a population of around 10,000 that’s two hours northwest of Nashville. Rivian’s new Waypoints at Eiffel Tower Park in...
wvlt.tv
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
Court settlement lowers Tennessee concealed carry age to 18
(The Center Square) – Those who are 18 to 20 can now openly carry firearms in Tennessee after a settlement was reached between the Firearms Policy Coalition and the state. The settlement came as the result of a suit following Tennessee’s law on open carry restricting those who are 18 to 21 from being part of the allowance. The suit was originally filed in 2021 and then amended in 2022...
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 19 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
The Tomahawk
Gov. Lee unveils transportation plan for rural, urban Tennessee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan last month to accommodate Tennessee’s growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. “As Tennessee continues to experience...
Tennessee announces additions of early enrollees, four more transfers
Spring-semester classes began at Tennessee on Monday, and the football program officially announced the arrivals of 20 players from its top-10 2023 recruiting class. The Vols also formally confirmed the additions of four more transfers who committed this month, who join the quartet of portal players Tennessee announced on National Signing Day in February. Those 28 players are on campus and starting classes and offseason workouts this week and will go through spring practice when it begins in late March.
Governor broaches paid family medical leave – again
Three years after shelving a family medical leave plan, Gov. Bill Lee appears ready to dust off the proposal in an effort to recruit and keep state employees. A day before his second inauguration, the Republican governor told reporters he is interested in looking at methods to improve the state’s “attractiveness” as an employer. “We […] The post Governor broaches paid family medical leave – again appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Woman Freaking Loves This New Online Pharmacy and Here’s Why
"Everyone should have safe, affordable medicines with transparent prices."- Mark Cuban. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban recently launched an online pharmacy that offers generic prescriptions for a fraction of what you would pay at major pharmacies. Here's some background about how Cost Plus Drugs was started and what prompted Mark to create it.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
This Is Tennessee's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
