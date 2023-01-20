ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton outlined his top legislative priorities for 2023 during a speech in Nashville Tuesday, among which were further reducing taxes on businesses, implementing toll lanes to mitigate the state’s traffic congestion issues, and integrating charter schools into the state’s education system. A guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Economic Club of Nashville, […] The post Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Tennessee

Black bears have made a significant comeback in after spending the better part of the twentieth century in decline. Due to dedicated conservation efforts, bear hunting has also returned to the state, partly as a way to help control the increasing bear population. Some of the local bears grow to truly impressive sizes. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Tennessee!
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?

A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 1/22

WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 7 a.m. on 1/22. WATE...
TENNESSEE STATE
electrek.co

Rivian’s first solar-powered EV charger in Tennessee is now live

Rivian and solar company Clearloop have debuted the first of Rivian’s solar-powered EV chargers in Tennessee. Rivian’s first Waypoints EV charger is in Paris, Tennessee, a city with a population of around 10,000 that’s two hours northwest of Nashville. Rivian’s new Waypoints at Eiffel Tower Park in...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Center Square

Court settlement lowers Tennessee concealed carry age to 18

(The Center Square) – Those who are 18 to 20 can now openly carry firearms in Tennessee after a settlement was reached between the Firearms Policy Coalition and the state. The settlement came as the result of a suit following Tennessee’s law on open carry restricting those who are 18 to 21 from being part of the allowance. The suit was originally filed in 2021 and then amended in 2022...
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 19 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock

The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
The Tomahawk

Gov. Lee unveils transportation plan for rural, urban Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan last month to accommodate Tennessee’s growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. “As Tennessee continues to experience...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Tennessee announces additions of early enrollees, four more transfers

Spring-semester classes began at Tennessee on Monday, and the football program officially announced the arrivals of 20 players from its top-10 2023 recruiting class. The Vols also formally confirmed the additions of four more transfers who committed this month, who join the quartet of portal players Tennessee announced on National Signing Day in February. Those 28 players are on campus and starting classes and offseason workouts this week and will go through spring practice when it begins in late March.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Governor broaches paid family medical leave – again

Three years after shelving a family medical leave plan, Gov. Bill Lee appears ready to dust off the proposal in an effort to recruit and keep state employees. A day before his second inauguration, the Republican governor told reporters he is interested in looking at methods to improve the state’s “attractiveness” as an employer. “We […] The post Governor broaches paid family medical leave – again appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBKR

Tennessee Woman Freaking Loves This New Online Pharmacy and Here’s Why

"Everyone should have safe, affordable medicines with transparent prices."- Mark Cuban. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban recently launched an online pharmacy that offers generic prescriptions for a fraction of what you would pay at major pharmacies. Here's some background about how Cost Plus Drugs was started and what prompted Mark to create it.
TENNESSEE STATE

