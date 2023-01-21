ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker: 5 Reasons I Really Disliked The Netflix Documentary

By Rich Knight
I usually don’t check out Netflix unless I’m specifically looking for something, but when I found a movie titled, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker , I just had to check it out since I love horror movies like Evil Dead . So, imagine my surprise when I found out that The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker wasn’t some Jeffrey Dahmer-type movie , but rather, a documentary covering none other than YouTube sensation, “Kai,” (Real name: Caleb Lawrence McGillvary) who I vaguely remember seeing years ago from some Gregory Brothers video.

Now, maybe if I’d actually read the description of the new Netflix documentary rather than just instantly clicked on it, I might have saved myself the negative vibes. But, after having watched the relatively short documentary, it really left a sour taste in my mouth. And, apparently, I’m not alone as many viewers seem to be upset with it . I’ll get into that reason – since I share it, too – as well as four other reasons why I really disliked this new Netflix documentary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNDFn_0kMEtMRM00

(Image credit: Netflix)

As People Have Already Stated, It Feels Like It's Exploiting Somebody With Mental Illness

One thing that truly bothered me about this documentary, and apparently many others, is that Kai likely has a mental illness, and many of the people involved with this documentary seem to be exploiting it for entertainment’s sake. Let me explain. In the first half of the documentary, we learn about the man who uploaded the video of Kai, and how Kai became a sensation overnight.

We also learn that people wanted to track him down and give him pretty much the world, including his own reality TV show, all from that one video of him going, “Smash, smash, suh-mash!” And it all seemed pretty rosy… at first.

But, since this is a true crime documentary, of course it all goes pretty dark, pretty fast. That doesn’t bother me so much, since that is all par for the course with this genre. That said, it all feels kind of icky in this case with the way that people in the entertainment industry talk about Kai, since he seemingly has some sort of mental illness.

But, instead of discussing it for what it is, they instead just go over how creepy he seemed around them, which is incredibly off-putting, especially when you consider how Netflix will probably profit off of this documentary. It just feels gross.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFxMd_0kMEtMRM00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Since It's Relatively Short, The Tonal Shift Feels Quite Abrupt

Netflix apparently has a lot of true crime documentaries , so I guess they’re doing something right, but this is the first I’ve ever watched from this platform, so excuse me if this is the norm. But, this documentary is super short! I’m talking not even a full 90 minutes (Okay, so it’s 85 minutes, but still!).

Brevity is usually my sort of thing, but The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker is actually unique in that it’s telling two stories. The first story is of how Kai became YouTube famous, and how he basically lost all of his career opportunities since he seemingly can’t function in a way that is socially acceptable.

However, the second half is about how Kai was convicted of murder in New Jersey. Honestly, these could be two separate documentaries entirely, and the tonal shift from the first half to the second feels super abrupt, and even jarring. Not that I would have liked to have seen more of the icky first half, but that second part, which even features Kai’s mother, is actually quite fascinating, and, in my mind, much better done than the first half. But, the second half seems to get a short shift due to the first half, and the murder kind of just comes out of nowhere, so it definitely isn’t a seamless transition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Dhum_0kMEtMRM00

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Actual Events That Made Kai An Internet Sensation Are Kind Of Rushed

Here’s what’s also pretty interesting. I genuinely knew next to nothing about Kai aside from that video from a few years back. But, from my watching of the video, I didn’t grasp that Kai was actually in the car with the person he ended up hitting with a hatchet. I know that doesn’t make much sense since he is known as the hatchet wielding HITCHHIKER, but I didn’t know that he was hitchhiking with the person who he would eventually assault. For some reason, that got lost for me.

But, I learned in this documentary that Kai was with that person, and that he even said some eerie comments to the driver before the man crashed his vehicle into a pedestrian. With this revelation, we learn that Kai may not have been so innocent, but the documentary spends very little time going into this, using it only as a basis for why Kai probably shouldn’t have been trusted, even back then.

Even so, why was this aspect of the story rushed when it’s ostensibly the crux of the argument for why Kai probably murdered a lawyer only a few months later? It feels like something that could have been explored a great deal more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylhSU_0kMEtMRM00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kai's Second Victim Seems Almost Like An Afterthought To Further The Narrative

Netflix surprisingly has a lot of great movies right now with engaging stories that are well told. The same cannot be said for this documentary though, since the real kicker to this whole story – you know, the fact that this YouTube celebrity is now a convicted murderer – almost seems like an afterthought!

That’s right. The actual murder aspect of this incident, which is what I would really like to learn about, is almost glossed over, as the hook of Kai being a flash-in-the-pan celebrity seemingly takes up most of the documentary. And this is a real shame, since we don’t really learn much about the New Jersey attorney Kai is convicted of slaying. Yes, we learn a little of his details, but he gets overshadowed by the narrative that the documentary is trying to tell, making the actual victim to the crime seem secondary, which doesn’t make much sense in a true crime documentary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hwqP_0kMEtMRM00

(Image credit: Netflix)

It Misses An Opportunity To Delve Deeper Into The Issue Of Mental Illness And Homelessness Across The Country

Mental illness is no joke, and there are movies that handle it effectively . So, you would think a documentary that is dealing with a real person would approach it with tact, but no. It doesn’t. Whereas the documentary could have delved into homelessness and how mental illness impacts millions of people, it instead decides to take a quirky (Netflix categorizes it as “offbeat”) approach, getting dark where necessary, but never really getting into Kai’s homelessness unless it’s to punctuate the fact that some TV execs couldn't find him.

This is a real shame, since even though I don’t want to support Kai since he was convicted of murder, I also feel that Netflix dropped the ball by not getting into mental illness on the streets. Homelessness is a serious issue, as well as mental illness. So, for this documentary to not really get deep into either was a disappointment to say the very least.

But, what do you think? Did you see The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker ?

Joel Dalangin
1d ago

Everything doesn’t have to be a woke statement. It’s a sad story about a misdirected young man making poor decisions with damaging results. A car crash is just that, a car crash

Related
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
The Independent

Voices: My sister was murdered and I am disgusted by what happened at the Golden Globes

As a kid who once upon another life wanted so much to be an actor someday, I valued award shows as being the pinnacle of achievement. When I moved to Los Angeles and made friends like Jason Kisvardy, who has since worked as production designer for successful movies such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, this stacked even more. Award shows are supposed to be filled with pride, joy, and praise for the entirety of the filmmaking process. As an adult who lost her sister to murder, film -- and in turn awards -- have changed in a horrifying way....
Looper

NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo

Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
msn.com

The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now

Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed

Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
