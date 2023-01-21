BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Lewiston experienced flooding last week due to a reservoir failure. Since then citizens have been dealing with the aftermath, from water damage to boil water orders. The city released an update on Monday stating that portions of the city have been removed from the boil order, while others remain as crews work to shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO