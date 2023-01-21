Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
City of Lewiston gives updates as boil order continues for residents
LEWISTON, Idaho — A boil order for Lewiston residents remains in effect after a reservoir failure. Early Wednesday morning, a reservoir split open, sending water throughout the city and contaminating the water supply for Lewiston residents. Later that day, a boil order was put into place. The order was extended over the weekend.
Post Register
Water reservoir failure floods Lewiston, update
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Lewiston experienced flooding last week due to a reservoir failure. Since then citizens have been dealing with the aftermath, from water damage to boil water orders. The city released an update on Monday stating that portions of the city have been removed from the boil order, while others remain as crews work to shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.
cityoflewiston.org
WATER RESERVOIR INCIDENT UPDATE 01/23/2023
Since a rupture occurred at a city-owned reservoir last week, significant strides have been made in efforts to lift the boil order and address damages to the reservoir. The Public Works Department lifted the boil order for a portion of its customers on Thursday, while some customers remain on the boil order until crews can shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.
KLEWTV
Affected area: Safe for bathing, not consumption, don't wash dishes either
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality office in Lewiston is located within the affected area that was served by the reservoir that ruptured last Wednesday. Inside the DEQ building, the tap water is clear, but a boil water order remains in effect as a precaution. "The reservoir, you typically want...
City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law
LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had defended the mother of one of his four alleged victims.
City of Lewiston continues investigating reservoir failure that caused property damage
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston continues investigating what caused the reservoir failure that lead to property damage in some areas of town on Wednesday. The city launched a Boil Water Alert Order on Wednesday for some areas of Lewiston that is expected to remain in effect through the weekend.
Idaho murder suspect had a job interview with the police department that later helped arrest him, report says
Bryan Kohberger was among four applicants for a job with the Pullman Police Department, which helped arrest him several months later.
KXLY
One person hurt in a Lewiston fire that destroyed a home
LEWISTON, ID -- A house was destroyed in Lewiston after it caught fire injuring one person. Around 11:00 a.m., Lewiston firefighters responded to a home on 24th Street after people reported hearing an explosion. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Everyone in the home was able to get...
Lewiston Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Idaho County K9 Millie Alerts During Traffic Stop
KOOSKIA, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 9:48 p.m., Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Kooskia, when they stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, during the stop, Idaho County...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee...
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
KXLY
WSU police investigating death of student
PULLMAN, Wash. - Police confirm that one student is dead on the WSU Pullman campus. The WSU Police Department responded to a call at an on-campus dorm on Sunday, Jan. 22. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the students who lived in the room dead. The...
Ferdinand Man Charged with Felony Battery on an Officer Stemming from Sunday Night Traffic Stop in Idaho County
FENN, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023 at approximately 9:21 p.m., a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on routine patrol when they performed a routine traffic stop on a vehicle traveling along Highway 95, near Fenn, ID. According to a press release from the Idaho County...
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information on Alleged Hit-and-Run on Lower Fords Creek Road
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Friday, January 20, 2023 at approximately 6:24 p.m., deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred near mile marker 3 on Lower Fords Creek Road near Orofino, ID. According to a media release from the CCSO,...
Lewiston Man has Possession Charge Dismissed by Prosecutor
LEWISTON - On December 24 at approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a citizen's dispute and narcotic activity. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers...
opb.org
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
Chip Trailer Catches Fire Along US95 South of Lapwai
LAPWAI - At around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a chip trailer on fire in the Sweetwater area along Highway 95. Wheatland Fire District units also responded. Fire units were able to bring the fire under control and were on...
KXLY
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office searching for hit and run suspect
OROFINO, Idaho -- The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office is searching for a hit and run suspect near Orofino. On January 20, at around 6:25 p.m., deputies responded to a reported hit-and-run crash on Lower Fords Creek Road. Deputies say the man who reported the incident said the suspect rear-ended him...
KLEWTV
Officials explain why an alert wasn't issued about reservoir rupture
KLEW News reached out to Nez Perce County's Emergency Management Coordinator to ask why the county's public notification system (AlertSense) wasn't used during Wednesday morning's reservoir rupture situation. Mark Hurd replied in an email that it was "a lesson learned for me as the city’s newly-appointed Emergency Management Coordinator. In...
