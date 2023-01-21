ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KREM2

City of Lewiston gives updates as boil order continues for residents

LEWISTON, Idaho — A boil order for Lewiston residents remains in effect after a reservoir failure. Early Wednesday morning, a reservoir split open, sending water throughout the city and contaminating the water supply for Lewiston residents. Later that day, a boil order was put into place. The order was extended over the weekend.
LEWISTON, ID
Post Register

Water reservoir failure floods Lewiston, update

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Lewiston experienced flooding last week due to a reservoir failure. Since then citizens have been dealing with the aftermath, from water damage to boil water orders. The city released an update on Monday stating that portions of the city have been removed from the boil order, while others remain as crews work to shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.
LEWISTON, ID
cityoflewiston.org

WATER RESERVOIR INCIDENT UPDATE 01/23/2023

Since a rupture occurred at a city-owned reservoir last week, significant strides have been made in efforts to lift the boil order and address damages to the reservoir. The Public Works Department lifted the boil order for a portion of its customers on Thursday, while some customers remain on the boil order until crews can shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law

LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY

One person hurt in a Lewiston fire that destroyed a home

LEWISTON, ID -- A house was destroyed in Lewiston after it caught fire injuring one person. Around 11:00 a.m., Lewiston firefighters responded to a home on 24th Street after people reported hearing an explosion. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Everyone in the home was able to get...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY

WSU police investigating death of student

PULLMAN, Wash. - Police confirm that one student is dead on the WSU Pullman campus. The WSU Police Department responded to a call at an on-campus dorm on Sunday, Jan. 22. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the students who lived in the room dead. The...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Chip Trailer Catches Fire Along US95 South of Lapwai

LAPWAI - At around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a chip trailer on fire in the Sweetwater area along Highway 95. Wheatland Fire District units also responded. Fire units were able to bring the fire under control and were on...
LAPWAI, ID
KLEWTV

Officials explain why an alert wasn't issued about reservoir rupture

KLEW News reached out to Nez Perce County's Emergency Management Coordinator to ask why the county's public notification system (AlertSense) wasn't used during Wednesday morning's reservoir rupture situation. Mark Hurd replied in an email that it was "a lesson learned for me as the city’s newly-appointed Emergency Management Coordinator. In...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID

