When it comes to getting into e-bikes, a lot of cyclists go ahead and shop for a brand-new electric bicycle, usually a budget-focused model that retails for around $1,000 USD. While there's nothing wrong with this—indeed, we've talked a lot about awesome budget-oriented electric bikes—there is another route to take for those looking to get in on the e-bike fun. This is especially true for those who are more mechanically inclined.

10 DAYS AGO