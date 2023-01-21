ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Teenager injured in shooting on Amaranth Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old on Amaranth Avenue. Police say the boy was shot in the leg. The boy who was shot didn’t have to wait until emergency services showed up to get help. WTOC spoke to a...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police seeks credit card theft suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify a man and woman they say were captured on surveillance footage using stolen credit cards. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the cards were stolen from a vehicle in late November and subsequently used at Best Buy to buy an iPad and MacBook Pro. The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

MPC completes historic site review for Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is complete. What does that mean for future development?. WTOC got the report from Laray Benton, who filed an appeal last year, after we didn’t get the documents in time from our own public records request.
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Bluffton man arrested after fentanyl distribution investigation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars for selling fentanyl in Bluffton after a thorough drug distribution investigation. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), their Violent Crimes Task Force began an investigation into the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl after receiving a tip that illegal narcotics were being sold from a residence off of Cumpsee and Babe Place in Bluffton.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

HAPPENING TODAY: United Way telethon raising money for books

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is hosting a telethon on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The money collected Tuesday will help the United Way buy books for the Read United program. That program helps place new books in the homes of students in Pre-K through second...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Read United program helping children in the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire and WTOC are hosting a telethon to help get books in kids hands. It’s all a part of the Read United program. “We want to do everything that we can do to support the children and the families of our four-county region to be successful reading so that they can transition successfully from learning to read to reading to learn so that they can be more successful in life,” United Way of the Coastal Empire President/CEO Brynn Grant said.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Effingham Co. opens first of eight inclusive playgrounds

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning, Blandford Elementary cut the ribbon on one of the first inclusive playgrounds in Effingham County. The school district making it a priority to add these playgrounds to every single elementary school in the county. Allowing children to experience the joy of a recess...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Statesboro SWAT Called to Garden District Wednesday Night, Man Arrested for Criminal Trespass and Other Charges

Statesboro Police Department officers responded Wednesday night to the Garden District Apartments for an unwanted person. Dequar Stephenson was in his girlfriend’s apartment without her permission. Stephenson had active arrest warrants in Statesboro for Theft by Taking, Criminal Trespass, and a Felony Probation Violation warrant, as well as having been granted bond in Richland County, SC on a September 2021 arrest for murder. When officers arrived at the apartment, he closed the apartment door and refused to exit. A perimeter was then established, additional officers were brought in, and SWAT responded. After hours of trying to communicate with Stephenson and deploying gas, SWAT entered the apartment, but he had left through a window. A firearm was located inside the apartment that did not belong to the tenant and was seized by detectives. Officers began searching for Stephenson, and he was found hiding in an apartment at Cambridge the Pines on Lanier Drive. He was arrested without incident and charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass damage to property, and felony probation violation. He remains in the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy