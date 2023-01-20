ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harper's Bazaar

How to plan a chic civil wedding

The simplicity of a registry office wedding is unparalleled. There is something romantic about its straightforward efficacy and its intimacy. For my fiancé and I, our civil wedding in December initially felt like a legal requirement before our larger religious wedding in France next summer, but we very quickly learnt just how chic and special this 'requirement' would feel. Along the way, we also discovered how costly, confusing and stressful planning one can be, too.
Guitar World Magazine

Metal-loving couple exchange Gibson Explorers instead of rings at wedding

Madi Danger says she and her husband, Jay Aspen, were “almost more excited” to receive the Explorers than to get married. Traditional weddings tend to be soundtracked by something like Pachelbel’s Canon in D, accompanied by the exchanging of rings as couples make their lifelong commitments. However, some choose to do things a little differently.
blufashion.com

The Significance of Wearing a Wedding Band

A wedding is a special event and wedding bands are one of the most important pieces of jewelry for this special occasion. While there are many different types of wedding bands to choose from, some of the most popular include traditional, diamond, and custom or specialty. Traditional Wedding Bands. Traditional...
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Host Wedding of Cousin at Family Home

When a person is looking to get married, they generally are looking forward to celebrating this exciting day with all of their family and loved ones. With that said, weddings are also known to cause some conflict within family units, while people are trying to ensure their own best interests are represented on the big day.
Ingram Atkinson

Heroic groom jumps into river to save drowning child on his wedding day, solidifying love and commitment to his wife

On a beautiful summer day in 2017, Brittany and Clayton Cook exchanged vows in front of their loved ones, committing to spend the rest of their lives together. The newlyweds were posing for wedding pictures, surrounded by the picturesque scenery of a nearby river, when a sudden commotion interrupted the peaceful moment. Without warning, Clayton sprinted away from the group, leaving his bride and guests in shock and confusion.
ETOnline.com

The Best Engagement Rings for Every Budget: Macy's, Zales, VRAI, Grown Brilliance and More

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, we can expect to see many engagements and proposals popping up on our timelines. If you're planning to make the commitment soon, you're most likely seeking the perfect engagement ring. Whether you're shopping for jewelry for a surprise proposal, safely browsing together at a jewelry store with your loved one, or looking to send a hint, we've gathered a range of diamond ring styles for popping the question.
blufashion.com

Popular Diamond Rings Style

Diamond rings have become increasingly popular for special occasions like engagements and weddings, but there is a wide variety of styles to choose from. From the three stone, solitaire, to the modern double halo, each style offers its own unique appeal. Diamond rings are an ever-popular choice for special occasions,...
heckhome.com

Methods for Choosing the Perfect Wedding Ring

Finding the perfect wedding ring can be an overwhelming experience that requires careful planning. Making sure that every aspect of a couple’s special day is perfect can be daunting. With proper knowledge and guidance,a couple can have their dream wedding. Following are some tips and pointers to help make the wedding ring selection process more manageable.
munaluchi

Spectacular Nigerian Wedding Kissed Micro-Weddings Goodbye

“We wanted the joy from the love we’ve found to touch as many people as possible!. With micro-weddings having graduated from necessity to the new norm, couples like Maryam and Ridwan wanted to celebrate their multi-event Nigerian wedding with many of their friends and family who they have missed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
