I have blue eyes, so I am supremely qualified to write about what makeup colors look best with them. Blue eyeshadow looks best with brown eyes; however, I find that if I wear a blue shirt or scarf, my blue eyes pop, and at least one person that day will tell me, “That’s your color.” Oh yes, I know. So I’ve always wondered if blue eyeshadow would work with my blue eyes. It turns out that’s up for debate. Some beauty experts say no way; your blue eyes will get lost in the sea of blue shadows, while others say yes, you can wear blue eyeshadow, but make sure it’s a dark blue.

3 DAYS AGO