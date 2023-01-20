Read full article on original website
Hinson hits eight 3-pointers, Pitt edges Wake Forest 81-79
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 24 points on a program-record tying eight 3-pointers and Pittsburgh held on to defeat Wake Forest 81-79 on Wednesday night after blowing a 13-point second-half lead. After Wake Forest took its only lead of the second half at 74-73 with 4:34 remaining, Pitt...
Sharp scores 18 off the bench, leads No. 3 Houston over UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Emanuel Sharp came off the bench to score 18 points and No. 3 Houston bounced back from a loss that knocked it from the top spot in the rankings, beating UCF 82-71 on Wednesday night. Jarace Walker added 17 points, Jamal Shead had 14 points...
Boum, Jones lead No. 13 Xavier over No. 19 UConn, 82-79
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Souley Boum scored 21 points, Colby Jones added 20 and No. 13 Xavier went on the road and held off No. 19 Connecticut 82-79 Wednesday night. The win was the 13th in 14 games for the Musketeers (17-4, 9-1 Big East) and it gave them a season sweep over the struggling Huskies (16-6, 5-6).
