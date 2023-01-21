Read full article on original website
ksl.com
'Overwhelming' response for radon testing after Lehi woman shares cancer diagnosis story
LEHI — Thousands of Utahns responded to a Lehi woman's plea to test their homes for radon after she was diagnosed with stage four nonsmoking lung cancer. "The response has been overwhelming," said Eleanor Divver, radon coordinator at the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. "People testing and asking questions."
890kdxu.com
Survey Says: Southern Utah’s DIRTIEST Secrets!
Over 350 Southern Utahn's were surveyed recently answering some of the DIRTIEST, MOST PERSONAL QUESTIONS! The results might surprise you!. 63% admit to having a ONE-NIGHT STAND... Almost 2/3 people! Shocked? ... Me neither. Have you ever caught your parents being "Romantic?" 44% say YES they've walked in on their...
suindependent.com
Interested In Gathering Shed Antlers From Feb. 1 through April 15? Utah Offers A Free And Mandatory Ethics Course Before You Do.
Interested In Gathering Shed Antlers? Utah Offers A Free And Mandatory Ethics Course Before You Do. If you want to gather shed antlers in the state of Utah, you must take a mandatory ethics course. Collecting is only legal from Feb. 1 through April 15, so it’s important to understand the rules and laws you must follow.
ksl.com
A southern Utah mayor's water warning: 'We are running out'
ST. GEORGE — Utah's Washington County is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That growth is made possible by the Virgin River which supplies the region and its multiplying suburbs with water. But drought and population growth have long plagued...
ksl.com
Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
ksl.com
Utah plans to sue social media companies for alleged harms to children, teens
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said the state plans to sue major social media companies over the alleged harms to children, but offered few details about what that litigation might look like. During a press conference Monday, Cox said social media companies have known how their...
aspenpublicradio.org
Millions of Mountain West acres are part of USDA’s new wildfire strategy
The federal funding, which comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, is being invested in 11 especially fire-prone landscapes. In the Mountain West, the money targets a total of nearly 10 million acres. In Idaho, $34 million will bring fuels treatments and watershed restoration projects to 1.5 million acres of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. In eastern California and northern Nevada, 3.4 million acres of the Sierra and Elko Fronts is getting $57.3 million.
kslnewsradio.com
Thanks to exceptional winter, Utah inches out of “exceptional” drought
SALT LAKE CITY — Frequent storms and cooler weather have helped raise Utah’s snowpack to 183% of normal according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. In other words, and at least so far, Utah is having its best winter in nearly 20 years. The Division said the state hasn’t had 183% of normal snowpack since 2005. And officially the state has at least two more months of winter.
kvnutalk
Dozens of employees let go at Malouf – Cache Valley Daily
NIBLEY – Last week one of Cache Valley’s largest employers let go of a significant amount of its workforce. Malouf Companies laid off an undisclosed number of employees from all sectors at its corporate headquarters on Thursday and Friday. A human resources official with the company said those impacted were given severance packages.
890kdxu.com
6 Weirdest Things Found in Utah Public Restrooms
What are the weirdest things found in Utah public restrooms? There are plenty. I was actually shocked when I got the answers to this question. I compiled a list and tried to keep it clean, but these are restrooms. Apparently everyone thinks that what happens in the restroom, stays in the restroom. I wish that were true, and that you kept it to your own stall, and cleaned up after yourself.
ksl.com
Utah school choice bill advances after debate from state officials, agencies
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah bill that would create a school choice scholarship (also being called a school voucher) and increase teacher salaries advanced to the full Senate on Monday as charter schools from around the state descended upon the state Capitol to celebrate school choice. The bill...
A driver’s guide to snow tires in Utah
Here’s when and where Utah drivers might need snow tires.
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
890kdxu.com
Baby Names So Unpopular Even Utah Won’t Use Them
Utah has earned itself a reputation for coming up with unique baby names. It's often been observed that all you have to do to turn a normal name into a Utah name is to misspell it, and then throw in a y. Mykel. Dayvid. Jordynn. Jaymz. Or just name your...
Freezing temps growing concern for Utah’s homeless population
Utah is now seeing some of the coldest temperatures since just before Christmas time.
ksl.com
Navajo Nation mask mandate lifted as leaders announce 'full reopening' from COVID-19
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has largely ended one of the longest-standing mask mandates in the United States, put in place shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly three years ago. "Today's order delivers a full reopening of the Navajo Nation," new Navajo Nation President...
Volunteers needed to count Utah's homeless population
Volunteers are needed to help in the annual statewide count of people experiencing homelessness. Volunteers conducting the survey ask those who are experiencing homelessness where they slept Jan 25.
kslnewsradio.com
Parents voice concern at protest against school choice bill
SALT LAKE CITY — More than one hundred people protested at the Utah Capitol on Monday night against H.B. 215 Funding for Teacher Salaries and Optional Education Opportunities. The bill would give up to $8,000 to help pay for school options other than public school. It also offers a raise to public school teachers.
Opinion: Utah is facing a lot of shortages. Good policy could fix them
The Salt Lake Chamber wants to prioritize the water shortage, worker shortage and housing shortage in Utah. Read more here.
Watch: Drone captures rare phenomenon of reverse waterfall in Utah
A photographer captured a rare reverse waterfall in southwest Utah earlier this month.
