Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH RELEASES JAY BRISCOES MEMORIAL T-SHIRT, ALL PROCEEDS GOING TO THE BRISCOE FAMILY
On January 17th, the wrestling world lost one of its most beloved family members when Jamin Pugh, known professionally as Jay Briscoe, tragically lost his life in an automobile accident. A member of the Ring of Honor family from the very beginning, Jay became a multi-time ROH World Champion, a 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, and a first-ballot ROH Hall of Famer with his brother Mark. Together, The Briscoe Brothers were a part of ROH's foundation, the heart and soul, and were essential in building that company into the most influential wrestling promotion of the last twenty years.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: THE PARKING LOT CLAIMS ONE MORE, MORE MATCHES FOR VENGEANCE DAY, A TOXIC NIGHT FOR ROXANNE, AND MORE
Your announcers are Booker T and Vic Joseph. Grayson Waller makes his way to the Performance Center earlier this week to confront Bron Breakker. Waller finds Breakker while we see many other people filming what is going on. Waller grabs some water bottles and throws them at Bron. Bron and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE TRIBUTES TO JAY BRISCOE SET UP IN NYC
As we reported last night, a tribute to the late Jay Briscoe was set up outside the Manhattan Center in New York City, leading to Ring of Honor asking the fans responsible to please contact them. The fan responsible, who goes under @BasedSalvy on Twitter, also revealed he set up...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH & MORE: 1/21 VENDETTA RESULTS FROM POMONA, CA
1/21 Prestige Wrestling - Vendetta results from The Glass House - Pomona, CA. Jordan Cruz pins B-Boy with a leverage pin. Cruz beats his trainer. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) defeat Los Suavecitos (Ricky & Danny) in 12:34. Nelson gets the pin with a springboard cutter.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CLASSIC WWF SUPERSTARS EPISODES ADDED TO WWE NETWORK AND MORE
This month's classic WWE Network addition is more episodes of WWF Superstars, taking the series through July 1996. On this week's 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson speak with Buff Bagwell. Bagwell discusses his career, his neck injury on WCW Thunder, his sobriety and his "new chapter". Mansoor,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KAZARIAN ON IMPACT WRESTLING'S PRESS PASS PODCAST
Frankie Kazarian Is The Special Guest On The Press Pass Podcast on Wednesday, January 25th at 2pm EST. IMPACT Wrestling Star Will Talk About His Shocking Return At The Hard To Kill Pay-View-View In Atlanta. Frankie Kazarian - 5-time X Division Champion and 3-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champion -...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NIGEL MCGUINNESS MAKES FIRST PUBLIC COMMENTS SINCE LEAVING WWE, HEADBANGERS REUNITE AT TMART'S THE GATHERING, MANDY ROSE ON WWE EXIT AND MORE
Former ROH Champion Nigel McGuinness made his first public comments since departing WWE last year:. The Head Bangers, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, Manny Fernandez and Gangrel are the latest names announced for the fourth annual TMart Promotions' The Gathering in Charlotte, NC this August (from 8/3 - 8/6). This will be Mama's second ever convention appearance that I am aware of and the first in Charlotte. The event, which is always a fantastic weekend, will include a number of stars from Championship Wrestling from Florida appearing for a Thursday CWF panel Q&A with Steve Keirn, Gerald Brisco and Bob Roop already set. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, former NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Denny Brown, Greg Gagne, Big Mama, Jim Brunzell and Maven Huffman have already been announced for the weekend, which will include a welcome BBQ, a live event, a banquet honoring legends and a ton of Q&A Sessions. For more, visit www.tmartpromotions.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RIC FLAIR NAMED 2023 GRAND MARSHALL FOR TAMPA'S GASPARILLA PIRATE FESTIVAL, A LOOK AT BAUTISTA'S LATEST MOVIE, WRESTLING FILM IN ASBURY PARK & MORE
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been named the official Grand Marshall for Tampa's 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Fest (think their own version of Mardi Gras), which is a huge annual event in that city. This year's event will be this Saturday at 2 PM Eastern. Knock at the Cabin...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SHOOTS ANGLE AT PERFORMANCE CENTER
WWE ran an angle this afternoon at the Performance Center in Florida where Grayson Waller confronted and brawled with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, streaming it live on his Instagram account:. Obviously all this helps build to the Vengeance Day PPV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KHAN TALKS, JERICHO MEETS MARON, BOBBY CRUISE AT DYNAMITE AND MORE
Maron, who appeared on the Netflix series Glow, has stated that many other AEW stars will be on future chats about professional wrestling. Tony Khan on The Briscoe's, AEW Dynamite, World Cup of Wrestling | Interview 2023. The Nightmare Factory Student Showcase #8. John Morrison On AEW, Bad Bunny's WrestleMania...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GREAT MUTA'S FINAL MATCH NOTES & NEWS
Keiji Mutoh wrestled as the Great Muta for the final time earlier today at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Yokohama, Japan. Muta teamed with Sting and Darby Allin defeated AKIRA & Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. The Great Kabuki, who was Muta's storyline father in WCW, appeared before the match.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RETURNING TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS THIS SATURDAY
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*Skye Blue vs. Zoe Dubois. *The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny vs. Beef Candy. *Rush and Preston Vance vs. Papelito Blanco & Papelito Negro. *Emi Sakura vs. Brooke Havok. *Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon & Serpentico with Luther. *Tony Nese & Ari Daivari with Smart...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES HUGE INTERPROMOTIONAL JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT EVENT
Produced by Hiromu Takahashi, March 1 will see an incredible event on NJPW World pay per view, powered by LEC!. It’s the first ever All Star Junior Festival in Korakuen Hall! Junior heavyweights from across the world, independent to major leagues will all be in action on a once in a lifetime card!
Pro Wrestling Insider
JOHN HENNIGAN VS. WILLIE MACK SET FOR NEXT MONTH IN PHILADELPHIA
John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack Feb 4 in Philly at MLW SuperFight. MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV taping. Both fighters come from LA, albeit different neighborhoods. Growing up in South Central LA, Willie Mack had to fight for everything his whole life. Meanwhile, across town John Hennigan has enjoyed a life of privilege.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match. *Sami Zayn enters the Bloodline's Tribal Court. *WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Judgement Day. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LINCE DORADO VS. DELIRIOUS ADDED TO MLW ON REELZ TAPING IN PHILADELPHIA
Lince Dorado vs. Delirious Feb 4 in Philly at MLW SuperFight. MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV taping. Fresh off winning the World Middleweight Championship in a high-profile inter-promotional bout, Lince Dorado looks to get lucha lit with his first title defense at SuperFight… but is he ready for the unpredictable and deranged Delirious?
Pro Wrestling Insider
YOUNG ROCK RETURNS NEXT WEEK, AEW VP ON CBS' THE EQUALIZER, WOW AND MORE
There is no new episode of Young Rock this week due to NBC figure skating competiton. The series will resume Friday 2/3, with the following plot: "Pat Patterson finds love in Boston, Andre the Giant meets his destiny in Paris and Peter Maivia teaches Sean Connery how to fight in Dwayne's tales of their younger years."
Pro Wrestling Insider
WBD'S KATHLEEN FINCH COMMENTS ON DANA WHITE'S POWERSLAP, NOTES OVERLAP WITH AEW AUDIENCE
During a keynote speech at the Realscreen conference in Austin, Warner Bros. Discovery's Chairperson and Chief Content Officer of US Network Group Kathleen Finch commented on the controversy airing the new Dana White series Power Slap, relating it to them airing AEW. Deadline.com reported Finch commenting when asked about any...
