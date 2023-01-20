Read full article on original website
Related
thediscoveriesof.com
Visiting Iceland’s Golden Circle: The Ultimate Guide and Itinerary
Ready to discover Iceland’s Golden Circle? Here’s what you need to know before you go. If I haven’t made it clear by now, I simply love Iceland. Every inch of the country is worthy of praise. From Iceland’s hot springs that emanate tranquillity to its near magical...
KTVZ
The best islands in Europe for getting away from almost everyone
From legendary nightlife hotspots to volcanic outposts far off the continent’s mainland, Europe has islands in spades. But for every Mykonos, Ibiza or Santorini, there’s someplace lesser known and equally lovely to escape to where you can ditch the crowds and get closer to nature. Here are some...
thediscoveriesof.com
A Comprehensive Guide to Driving Iceland’s Ring Road
Driving Iceland’s Ring Road? Here’s what you need to know when planning your road trip. There’s a tiny country in the middle of the ocean that’s unlike anywhere else in the world. Iceland, although small, has managed to captivate visitors with its eerie landscapes and small-town...
travelawaits.com
Blue Lagoon Vs. Sky Lagoon: 6 Key Differences Between Iceland’s Most Famous Lagoons
When you think of visiting Iceland, geothermal pools and luxurious lagoons undoubtedly come to mind. The Blue Lagoon, considered a wonder of the world, is an Instagram favorite with its blue-green waters and has been the go-to for decades. But there’s a new kid on the block in Reykjavik, Sky Lagoon, which was just built in 2021.
techaiapp.com
Exploring the Exotic Wilderness of Iceland and a Stay at the Hotel Husafell.
There are countless reasons to travel. Jet-setting to a cosmopolitan city for a food festival or mega concert, for others it may be a power shopping mission on a version of Rodeo Drive, and for the culture vulture, their trip will take them to see a hot new play or museum exhibit. Another reason to travel is for an adventure and to explore exotic and unspoiled nature in a far-off place. Iceland is without question one of the most unforgettable destinations for that adventure in a land of unfamiliar landscapes with glaciers, geysers, and waterfalls to discover. In the middle of what seems to be nowhere in Western Iceland is the ideal base to explore what this amazing part of the country has to offer at the Hotel Husafell.
abandonedspaces.com
The Abandoned Village That’s Been Taken Over By Polar Bears – Kolyuchin Island
When Photographer Dmitry Kokh set off to make the 1,200-mile journey to Russia’s remote Wrangel Island, he hoped to come face to face with the polar bears of the Arctic. Although he never reached Wrangel Island, he stumbled upon an even greater opportunity – an abandoned Soviet village taken over by 20 polar bears. Despite their aggressive nature, Kokh managed to capture surreal images of the bears rummaging through run-down buildings as if it was their own home.
A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured
In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.
msn.com
Bucket List: 18 of the Most Beautiful Places in the World
With the wide range of stunning and awe-inspiring locations that span the planet, it is no surprise that many of us have bucket lists devoted to exploring some of the most beautiful places in the world. Even though there is no definitive definition of what makes a place truly beautiful,...
Look: Australian park rangers find nearly 6-pound 'Toadzilla'
Rangers at a national park in Queensland, Australia, found a massive 5.9-pound cane toad that they said might be the largest ever on record.
WATCH: Safari tourists chased by rhinos in bone-chilling videos at Indian parks
Two videos from Dec. 2022 in India show rhinos charging after safari tourists in an effort to defend its territory, each time sending the tourists into a wild panic.
travelyourway.net
Where is the largest desert on the planet?
The Antarctic Desert is the largest cold desert in the world. The desert receives an average of 8 inches (200 mm) of rain annually. Deserts on Earth come in all shapes and sizes, from arid sands to giant icebergs. But where is the largest desert on the planet and how do creatures survive in these harsh terrains?
Futurism
Authorities Euthanize World’s Largest Toad
A new amphibious critter, named "Toadzilla" by its discoverers, has been crowned as the world's largest known toad, clocking in at roughly 6 pounds — that's about six times the average for its species, the already-chonky cane toad. "I reached down and grabbed the cane toad and couldn't believe...
natureworldnews.com
Crocodile Sighting in South Queensland Shuts Down Major Tourist Destination After 3-Meter Reptilian Shows Up During Kayaking Tour
A crocodile sighting in South Queensland has raised an alert across the region, it was reported on Wednesday, January 18. Holidaymakers were terrified after seeing a 3-meter saltwater crocodile in the waters off North Stradbroke Island. There were no casualties from the incident. Local authorities consider the spot of the...
wanderwisdom.com
A Guide to Italy's Active Volcanoes
When we think of Italy, the first thing that comes to mind might be its amazing ancient history, its stunning natural beauty, or its wonderful food and wine. With a few thousand years of history behind it, there is certainly much for Italy to brag about. One thing few visitors realize is that Italy is home to some of the most dangerous and active volcanoes in the world.
Time Out Global
A guide to visiting Tap Mun in Hong Kong
You can get to Tap Mun by hopping on a kaito (a local ferry) from Wong Shek Pier or Ma Liu Shui Pier. Bus 94, 96R (weekends and holidays only), and 289R (weekends and holidays only) will get you to Wong Shek Pier, or you may walk to Ma Liu Shui Pier from University Station Exit B.
Viral TikTok Shows Waves Crashing Against Ship Windows in 'Treacherous' Voyage through Drake Passage to Antarctica
"You can either get the Drake Lake or the Drake Shake," world traveler Natasha Alden said about her journey to the icy continent Traveling through the unpredictable waters of Drake Passage is not smooth sailing! The 620-mile waterway between South America and Antarctica is known for its rough seas, and that's exactly what Natasha Alden, the travel writer behind The World Pursuit, encountered on a recent trip. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Alden chronicled her voyage to the icy continent through what she called "the most treacherous body of...
Just Enough Room Island, the worlds smallest inhabited island and the interesting story behind it
Just Enough Room Island which was formally known as Hub Island, was given its name by a family known as the Sizeland family in the 1950's. After building the small home and planting at least two trees on the property, their intentions were to purchase the land and use it as a vacation "getaway" home. They chose this relatively isolated island with the purpose of having a spot where they could enjoy some peace and tranquility, however this had an adverse affect, as the home and tree quickly brought intrigued and curious tourists to swarm the area.
earth.com
Half of the world’s glaciers will melt by 2100
As glaciers melt and lose mass, they will contribute to sea-level rise. It is already estimated that meltwater from all glacial land ice (excluding the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets) has contributed 21 percent of the sea-level rise recorded between 2000 and 2019. In addition, melting glaciers will change available water resources for around 1.9 billion people, altering annual and seasonal runoff for personal use and agriculture, and contributing to water insecurity.
A Jaunt in Bhutan, Where Happiness Is King and Travel Is Exclusive
Bhutan exudes tranquility. Even the international airport, your first impression of the country, has a charming aesthetic that makes it appear as an ancient monastery. With roughly three quarters of its land remaining tree covered, Bhutan is considered the first, and one of just two or three, carbon-negative countries in the world, and is known for its idyllic wilderness, with a backdrop of the Himalayas, along with its idyllic way of life, with its many Buddhist monasteries.
Scientists Find ‘Perfectly Preserved’ 9,000-Year-Old Bison in Siberia
It’s amazing what can be found frozen in the Siberian permafrost. An approximately 9,000-year-old bison was previously found frozen and preserved in the Russian wilderness. The animal is a steppe bison, a species that is now extinct. According to Oh My Mag, Steppe bison roamed the entire European continent from about 2 million years ago up until about 9,000 years ago. The extinct species of bison was much taller and more massive than a typical modern bison. Their horns were also much longer and pointed upwards.
Comments / 0