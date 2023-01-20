Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Avista to hand over coal-fired power plant to Montana utility
SPOKANE, Wash. – Avista is set to hand over its interest in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant to NorthWestern Energy on Dec. 31, 2025, in a move that will keep it in compliance with a 2019 Washington law. The agreement, which was announced last week, will give NorthWestern ownership...
FOX 28 Spokane
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests was going forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers are competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. The event is a one-day contest held in Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore only when the surf is consistently large enough during the winter big wave surfing season from mid-December through mid-March. Before this year, it’s only been held nine times since the initial competition in 1984. The competition honors legendary Native Hawaiian waterman Eddie Aikau for his selflessness, courage and sacrifice.
FOX 28 Spokane
Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that’s been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. New tribal President Buu Nygren had pledged to do so while campaigning for the office. He was sworn in earlier this month. The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S. It applied broadly to businesses, government offices and tourist destinations on the vast reservation, which extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. The change was announced late Friday evening. A public health order says masks are still required in schools, nursing homes and health care facilities.
FOX 28 Spokane
Public viewing at palace for ‘last Hawaiian princess’
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess is on public display in the downtown Honolulu palace. Abigail Kawānanakoa’s casket was handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the Big Island. The casket is scheduled to arrive Sunday at ʻIolani Palace. Members of a law enforcement honor guard will carry the casket up the palace’s front stairs and into the throne room. Kawānanakoa held no formal title but was considered a princess because her lineage included the royal family that once ruled the Hawaiian islands. She died last month at her home in Nuuanu, near downtown Honolulu.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. So far no one has been charged.
FOX 28 Spokane
LGBTQ people, allies dodge $1,500 fines in North Dakota
As more than a dozen states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, North Dakota lawmakers rejected a bill Friday that would have made people pay $1,500 each time they refer to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. That would’ve applied to people in public schools, state agencies and other places that get state funding. Republican sponsor Sen. David Clemens, of West Fargo, says he had hoped the bill would discourage schools from “promoting transgenderism.” Reed Eliot Rahrich, who identifies as transgender, says the proposal was an “affront to human rights.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington State Patrol searching for witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) Detectives are seeking witnesses to the motorcycle crash that killed one person late on Jan. 20. WSP says the crash occurred on the westbound I-90 on-ramp off of Sprague around 11:58 p.m. As Washington State Patrol holds an investigation, they are...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bill would give Washington state elementary students guaranteed 45-minute recess
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Kids these days aren’t getting enough recess, according to one bill in the Washington State Senate. Senate Bill 5257 is currently in the Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education, where it faced a public hearing and is scheduled for an executive hearing on Jan. 26.
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho legislator drafts bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses
BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho lawmaker has drafted a bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses in the state, in an apparent effort to get around federal marriage equality laws. Republican Senator Scott Herndon drafted RS 30003C1, which, according to the legislature’s website, would “eliminate the marriage license” in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-90 sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
KOOTENAI COUNTY. Idaho. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Around 12:57 a.m. on Jan. 22 , ISP reports a pedestrian was walking across I-90 near State Line when they vehicle collided with them.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bribery trial of ex-Ohio House speaker to begin in earnest
CINCINNATI (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled Monday in former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s bribery trial. Federal prosecutors allege the Republican oversaw a $60 million scheme secretly funded by FirstEnergy Corp. through which he secured power and worked to pass a $1 billion nuclear bailout. The former U.S. attorney called it the largest corruption case in state history. Associate Matt Borges is a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party and is also being tried. Each faces a single charge of racketeering punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Both men have pleaded not guilty. The trial could last six weeks.
FOX 28 Spokane
Judge issues order blocking Illinois semiautomatic gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the new Illinois law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued the order Friday after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore sued to block the law. DeVore said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights. Morrison’s ruling only applies to 850 plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit in Effingham County and four licensed gun dealers. Gov. JB Pritzker said he was not surprised by Morrison’s ruling and said he remains confident the courts will uphold the constitutionality of the law.
FOX 28 Spokane
Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial’s start
CINCINNATI (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder says he is optimistic ahead of opening statements in his federal racketeering trial. The Perry County Republican told reporters in court in Cincinnati on Monday that they will hear truth over the next six weeks. Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges are being tried in what prosecutors describe as the largest corruption case in Ohio history. Borges is a former Ohio Republican Party chair. Each faces up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors allege Householder oversaw and Borges aided a $60 million scheme secretly funded by a utility company through which he secured power and successfully passed a $1 billion nuclear bailout.
Comments / 0