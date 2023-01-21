ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktoo.org

Meet Miss Congeniality, Juneau’s representative to Alaska’s top pageant

Juneau’s representative at this year’s statewide Miss Alaska USA pageant placed third overall and received the coveted Miss Congeniality award. Honour Miller-Austin sat down with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac to discuss her experience and future in pageantry. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Chloe Pleznac:...
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Board of Game votes down education requirement for young hunters in Southeast

The state’s Board of Game unanimously voted down a proposal that would have required young hunters in Southeast to complete an education course before hunting alone. The board decided the change could cause too much red tape in remote areas, unfairly limiting subsistence hunters while costing too much for the state’s fish and game department.
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

With songs and speeches, Alaskans rally in Juneau for more education funding

Educators, students and parents gathered on the steps of the Alaska State Capitol Monday night to call for more education funding. Tom Klaameyer is president of NEA-Alaska, a statewide union of public school employees. He said state funding is at the root of stalled negotiations with teachers’ unions across the state.
JUNEAU, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy