Stanford, CA

ksl.com

Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah

OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month

OREM — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their PIN and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. "Change your pin often on a food card," said AnnaMarie Martin. "There's...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Man released from Utah prison after 24 years arrested in new rape investigation

TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police say walked away from a halfway house and raped a woman in her home has been arrested. On Tuesday, Taylorsville police asked for the public's help locating Christopher Browning, 43, who was recently paroled from the Utah State Prison after serving more than two decades for a rape conviction, but who they in say is now a suspect in a new rape investigation.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Birthday party at Salt Lake hotel ends in gunfire, 2 men shot

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people suffered injuries — two of them from being shot — during a birthday party celebration at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel early Tuesday. Just after 2 a.m., Salt Lake police responded to the Crystal Inn Hotel and Suites, 230 W. 500 South, on a report of people being shot inside a room. Two men, ages 24 and 22, were taken to local hospitals in critical condition but are expected to survive, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app

SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped while walking home and couldn't reach any of her friends, downloaded the SafeUT app and was rescued a short time later by Salt Lake police. On Saturday, a 14-year-old girl told police she was walking home when...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Amber Alert canceled, missing 7-year-old Utah girl found safe

WEST JORDAN — A missing 7-year-old girl from West Jordan was found safe Monday, minutes after an Amber Alert for her was issued when her alleged abductor saw the alert and drove to the nearest police department, according West Jordan police. An Amber Alert issued just after 2 p.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Ogden among US cities cracking down on abandoned shopping carts

OGDEN — The Ogden city council this month approved an ordinance fining people who take shopping carts or are in possession of one. The measure also authorizes the city to charge retailers a fee of $2 a day for storage and handling fees to retrieve lost carts. "Abandoned shopping...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Pilot 'in good health' after small plane crash

HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — A female pilot was taken to the hospital but is "in good health" after a small plane crashed in a remote area in Rich County on Tuesday evening. Weber County Sheriff's Lt. Mark Horton said Weber County dispatch got a report of a plane crash east of Ogden around 7:45 p.m. Search and rescue and emergency responders from Weber and Rich counties began the search on snowmobiles and a snowcat. Two helicopters — a medical helicopter and a Department of Public Safety helicopter — were dispatched to the area but at first were unable to make it to the location due to bad weather.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

2 injured in Ogden shooting; police searching for gunman

OGDEN — Police in Ogden were looking for a gunman in a shooting early Sunday that injured two people. Police responded to reports of gunshots at 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses heard the shots coming from a road behind 25th Street called Electric Alley, Ogden police said. The area has multiple parking lots with access to bars.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Driver who caused 6-car crash on Timpanogos Highway faces multiple charges

LEHI — A Highland man who police say caused a six-car crash and seriously injured several people is now facing a long list of criminal charges. On Sept. 24, William Allen Andrew Koontz, 34, was driving on the Timpanogos Highway and approaching a red light at the intersection of North Center Street in Lehi at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Should you get a COVID-19 shot once a year? Here's what the FDA says

SALT LAKE CITY — Many Americans may soon be due for a dose of COVID-19 vaccine only once a year, just like an annual flu shot, under a federal Food and Drug Administration plan to simplify immunizations. Streamlining the schedule is set to be discussed by an FDA advisory...
ksl.com

Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say

SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
SANDY, UT

