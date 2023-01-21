HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — A female pilot was taken to the hospital but is "in good health" after a small plane crashed in a remote area in Rich County on Tuesday evening. Weber County Sheriff's Lt. Mark Horton said Weber County dispatch got a report of a plane crash east of Ogden around 7:45 p.m. Search and rescue and emergency responders from Weber and Rich counties began the search on snowmobiles and a snowcat. Two helicopters — a medical helicopter and a Department of Public Safety helicopter — were dispatched to the area but at first were unable to make it to the location due to bad weather.

WEBER COUNTY, UT ・ 7 HOURS AGO