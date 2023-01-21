Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Moore scores 26 as San Jose State knocks off Air Force 82-52
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Led by Omari Moore's 26 points, the San Jose State Spartans defeated the Air Force Falcons 82-52. The Spartans moved to 13-8 with the win and the Falcons dropped to 12-9.
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
ksl.com
'Overwhelming' response for radon testing after Lehi woman shares cancer diagnosis story
LEHI — Thousands of Utahns responded to a Lehi woman's plea to test their homes for radon after she was diagnosed with stage four nonsmoking lung cancer. "The response has been overwhelming," said Eleanor Divver, radon coordinator at the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. "People testing and asking questions."
ksl.com
'No stopping us': Salt Lake mayor outlines bright future, unveils $100M Ballpark fund
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city is in the middle of arguably its most pivotal moment since it was incorporated 172 years ago, meaning the decisions this decade may have significant impacts for years to come. And Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall believes the city is up...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City officials, homeless advocates prepare for freezing temperatures this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and homeless advocates are preparing for bitter temperatures and advising unsheltered individuals to seek shelter when possible as the chill sets in. In a series of tweets Sunday night, Mendenhall said police and firefighters would be looking at getting...
ksl.com
Salt Lake woman creates candle stoves to help keep homeless population warm
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake woman expects to make 800 candle stove kits to help people experiencing homelessness stay warm this winter. Susan Keene takes donated candles, cans, and other supplies and creates small candle stoves in her kitchen. It's her third year doing this. Keene relies...
ksl.com
Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month
OREM — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their PIN and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. "Change your pin often on a food card," said AnnaMarie Martin. "There's...
ksl.com
Man released from Utah prison after 24 years arrested in new rape investigation
TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police say walked away from a halfway house and raped a woman in her home has been arrested. On Tuesday, Taylorsville police asked for the public's help locating Christopher Browning, 43, who was recently paroled from the Utah State Prison after serving more than two decades for a rape conviction, but who they in say is now a suspect in a new rape investigation.
ksl.com
Birthday party at Salt Lake hotel ends in gunfire, 2 men shot
SALT LAKE CITY — Three people suffered injuries — two of them from being shot — during a birthday party celebration at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel early Tuesday. Just after 2 a.m., Salt Lake police responded to the Crystal Inn Hotel and Suites, 230 W. 500 South, on a report of people being shot inside a room. Two men, ages 24 and 22, were taken to local hospitals in critical condition but are expected to survive, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
ksl.com
Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app
SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped while walking home and couldn't reach any of her friends, downloaded the SafeUT app and was rescued a short time later by Salt Lake police. On Saturday, a 14-year-old girl told police she was walking home when...
ksl.com
Amber Alert canceled, missing 7-year-old Utah girl found safe
WEST JORDAN — A missing 7-year-old girl from West Jordan was found safe Monday, minutes after an Amber Alert for her was issued when her alleged abductor saw the alert and drove to the nearest police department, according West Jordan police. An Amber Alert issued just after 2 p.m....
ksl.com
Ogden among US cities cracking down on abandoned shopping carts
OGDEN — The Ogden city council this month approved an ordinance fining people who take shopping carts or are in possession of one. The measure also authorizes the city to charge retailers a fee of $2 a day for storage and handling fees to retrieve lost carts. "Abandoned shopping...
ksl.com
Pilot 'in good health' after small plane crash
HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — A female pilot was taken to the hospital but is "in good health" after a small plane crashed in a remote area in Rich County on Tuesday evening. Weber County Sheriff's Lt. Mark Horton said Weber County dispatch got a report of a plane crash east of Ogden around 7:45 p.m. Search and rescue and emergency responders from Weber and Rich counties began the search on snowmobiles and a snowcat. Two helicopters — a medical helicopter and a Department of Public Safety helicopter — were dispatched to the area but at first were unable to make it to the location due to bad weather.
ksl.com
4 arrested in drive-by shooting — including 14-year-old pregnant girl
SALT LAKE CITY — Four teenagers, including a 14-year-old pregnant girl, were taken into custody Saturday night after gang detectives said they saw them commit a drive-by shooting. About 10:30 p.m., detectives with the Salt Lake police gang unit reported witnessing the shooting about 10:30 p.m. near 500 N....
ksl.com
2 injured in Ogden shooting; police searching for gunman
OGDEN — Police in Ogden were looking for a gunman in a shooting early Sunday that injured two people. Police responded to reports of gunshots at 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses heard the shots coming from a road behind 25th Street called Electric Alley, Ogden police said. The area has multiple parking lots with access to bars.
ksl.com
Driver who caused 6-car crash on Timpanogos Highway faces multiple charges
LEHI — A Highland man who police say caused a six-car crash and seriously injured several people is now facing a long list of criminal charges. On Sept. 24, William Allen Andrew Koontz, 34, was driving on the Timpanogos Highway and approaching a red light at the intersection of North Center Street in Lehi at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents.
ksl.com
Should you get a COVID-19 shot once a year? Here's what the FDA says
SALT LAKE CITY — Many Americans may soon be due for a dose of COVID-19 vaccine only once a year, just like an annual flu shot, under a federal Food and Drug Administration plan to simplify immunizations. Streamlining the schedule is set to be discussed by an FDA advisory...
ksl.com
Utahn with 5 DUI convictions sent to prison for killing 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN — A Saratoga Springs man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide was ordered Monday to spend at least one year and up to 20 years in prison for causing the death of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell, who was riding his bike when he was struck last April in West Jordan.
ksl.com
Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say
SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
