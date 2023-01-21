ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

scsuhuskies.com

Krannila & Rogers Earn NCHC Weekly Honors

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Two student athletes from No. 1 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey were named National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Athletes of the Week, as announced on Monday. Senior forward Jami Krannila (Nokia, Finland) was named the Forward of the Week, while freshman forward Jack Rogers (East Northport, N.Y.) was named Freshman of the Week.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Three Huskies named to NCBWA Preseason All-Central Region Team

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State second baseman Sam Riola, lefthanded pitcher Luke Tupy and righthanded pitcher Ethan Lanthier have been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason All-Central Region Team ahead of the 2023 campaign as announced Tuesday afternoon. Riola was one of just two unanimous selections to the team, earning notice on all 15 ballots.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Ranked No. 1 in the Nation

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Following a weekend sweep of then-No. 3 Denver, St. Cloud State Men's Hockey ascended to No. 1 in both the DCU / USCHO and USA Today / USA Hockey Division-I Men's Hockey Polls, as announced on Monday. It marks the first time the Huskies have reached the top of the USCHO poll since a three-week run at the No. 1 spot near the beginning of last season (Oct. 25-Nov. 8, 2021).
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Six Huskies earn titles at North Country Open

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – No. 5 St. Cloud State Wrestling earned six titles at the North Country Open in Collegeville on Sunday. 20 Huskies in total earned top six finishes, 14 placed in the top three and nine were finalists. In the Gold Division, Blake Legred went 3-0 at 157...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State ranked sixth in NCBWA Preseason Central Region Poll

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Baseball has been ranked sixth the 2023 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason Central Region Poll as announced by the NCBWA's regional committee on Monday evening. The Huskies are one of three NSIC programs to be featured in the preseason rankings. Southern...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

