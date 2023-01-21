ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Following a weekend sweep of then-No. 3 Denver, St. Cloud State Men's Hockey ascended to No. 1 in both the DCU / USCHO and USA Today / USA Hockey Division-I Men's Hockey Polls, as announced on Monday. It marks the first time the Huskies have reached the top of the USCHO poll since a three-week run at the No. 1 spot near the beginning of last season (Oct. 25-Nov. 8, 2021).

