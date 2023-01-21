Read full article on original website
Hochul faces tough choices on her rejected chief judge pick. None are good for her.
Hochul has been far from decisive on her next steps, warning reporters Tuesday not to make assumptions about her contemplativeness.
Budget process stalled in Albany after judge nominee standoff
Gov. Kathy Hochul has yet to present her budget to the state legislature, leaving the Capitol in a bit of a paralysis. The lack of progress comes as Hochul and members of the state Senate are still engaged in a bitter standoff over Hochul’s nominee for chief judge. It’s...
Hochul talks public safety and changes to bail reform
On Tuesday, Governor Hochul visited the Crime Analysis Center in Albany and updated New Yorkers on where the state stands with public safety. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige was there to give us a break-down on that, and how the Governor plans to address bail reform moving forward.
New York voters continue to rank public safety a major concern
It's been a consistent result in polling in New York statewide: Voters are worried about crime and public safety. The Siena College poll on Monday arrived with the latest and similar result seen in the last year: A combined 93% of voters call crime a "very serious" or "somewhat serious" issue for them and their neighborhoods.
Hochul still mulling lawsuit over chief judge nomination
Gov. Kathy Hochul is still deciding whether to sue the state Senate after a key committee voted to reject her nominee for chief judge, Hector LaSalle. “We are just evaluating all of our options,” Hochul told Reporters over the weekend. “The vote was held just recently in the committee. So, we are looking at all the options, speaking to a lot of experts.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul's poll numbers rise to the highest they've been since she took office
A Siena College poll out Monday shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with her highest job approval and favorability ratings since taking office.
Mayor Eric Adams is the last sane Democrat standing up in New York
With the hard-left Working Families Party actively campaigning against Mayor Eric Adams’ agenda in advance of June’s City Council primaries, it’s the duty of all sensible New Yorkers to rally behind him as the state’s only prominent Democrat willing to speak basic truths. The WFP means to use its power in Dem primaries to push lunatic causes like defunding the police and yet more “criminal-justice reform,” as if no-bail etc. weren’t bad enough. Adams, by contrast, on Sunday told ABC: “If you go into the average community of color or any community, they’ll tell you, ‘No, we want our police —...
Hochul wants more money for DAs to enact criminal justice changes
Prosecutors in New York would receive millions of dollars more to help them implement criminal justice law changes under a proposal by Gov. Kathy Hochul this year as she seeks to navigate the thorny politics of addressing crime and public safety in New York. The proposal, which would increase funding...
Poll Reveals Percentage Of NY Voters Who Think Nassau Rep. George Santos Should Resign
The growing list of scandals plaguing New York Congressman George Santos has decimated much of the freshman lawmaker’s political support, new polling confirms. Among the state’s registered voters, nearly two-thirds of Democrats and 59 percent of independents think Santos should resign, according to a Siena College poll revealed Monday, Jan. 23.
Hochul, lawmakers, activists agree: It’s time for all-electric buildings in NY
Environmental advocates are hoping that this is the year that New York will get gas and oil out of its buildings. Some 200 activists are expected to rally in Albany Tuesday for a package of legislation to help electrify the state’s buildings as New York attempts to hit ambitious climate goals set in 2019.
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
NYS Equal Rights Amendment one step closer to being enshrined in constitution
The New York State Legislature passed an Equal Rights Amendment that would help update the state’s constitution. “In the 1938 version of the constitution, we said people of different races and different religions were protected from discrimination. We didn’t even think of women then. So it wasn’t women, it wasn’t gender identity. It wasn’t LGBTQ, […]
Inside N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ‘Catastrophic’ Meltdown Over One Judge
Late last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul sought the input of New York’s most powerful labor unions as she weighed a critical decision: who to appoint as chief judge of the Empire State’s highest court.The freshly elected Democrat offered up a list of potential candidates for her labor allies to consider. According to three sources with knowledge of the discussions, there was only one name on the list that bothered them.That name ended up being the one that Hochul announced as her nominee: Hector LaSalle.From labor unions to abortion rights groups, key Democratic constituencies came out of the woodwork to oppose...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul cooks with gas stoves while pushing ban in new buildings
Gov. Hochul wants to start banning gas stoves in new homes by 2025 – but critics say she’s full of hot air. The pushback is targeting Hochul’s personal use of fossil fuels on gas ranges at the Executive Mansion in Albany and at her private pad in Buffalo. “The governor’s push to ban gas stoves appears to be as hypocritical as it is ridiculous,” Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Fulton) fumed. “One has to wonder how many times she’s fired up her own gas stove since declaring them environmentally unsafe in her State of the State Address,” he added. In two years,...
NY State Senator calls for gas tax suspension to continue
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — A New York State lawmaker is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and his colleagues in the legislature for a continuation of the gas tax suspension. At the end of last year’s session in June, the legislature implemented a suspension of the state sales tax charged per gallon of gas and diesel. The reduction reached about 16 cents per gallon statewide. The suspension ended on Dec. 31, 2022.
Are the Amish Planning a Mass Exodus From New York?
A family member who lives in an Upstate New York community where there are several Amish families recently asked me if I knew that many of the Amish in New York are planning a mass exodus as soon as this spring. When I asked why the Amish wanted to leave...
Hochul wants to ban new gas hookups and put a price on carbon
Gas stove lovers like Mayor Eric Adams don’t need to worry yet. Responding to reports Gov. Kathy Hochul hopes to ban gas appliances in new construction as part of her climate agenda, the mayor lamented electric stoves aren't for him. "I'm a good cook and that electric stove just...
St. Clare’s pensioners hope to meet Gov. Hochul
It’s been almost two weeks since Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address where she laid out her priorities for New York as she embarks on her first full term. One lawmaker believes restoring the pensions of more than 1,000 former health care workers of St. Clare’s hospital should be at the top of her list.
Theaters — 'the backbone' of upstate New York’s downtowns — seek state funding
Thirteen upstate New York theaters that have similar histories, including Shea’s in Buffalo, the Palace in Albany and the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, and have rebranded themselves “Alive Downtowns!," are seeking state money for general operating funds. The group was formerly known as the Upstate Theater Coalition. According to...
The 'New York Medical Aid in Dying Act' is back; so are its critics
It’s one of the toughest ethical questions any of us will have to answer. If a loved one faces a terminal diagnosis, should they have the option to take their own life?. For the eighth year in a row, the New York Medical Aid in Dying Act has been introduced in Albany, this time sponsored by the new Assembly Health Committee Chair Amy Paulin and Senate Judiciary Chair Brad Hoylman-Sigal.
