What Happened To Grand Junction Colorado’s Guitar Center?
The announcement was made back in early August 2022 regarding Grand Junction, Colorado getting its own Guitar Center. It's now late January 2023 and nothing has materialized. Is this popular music store still coming to Grand Junction?. Fortunately, for the music lover, there is good news to be had. Here's...
nbc11news.com
Spotty snow possible early Wednesday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The sun came out this afternoon, but that clearing is to be short-lived. Another small low pressure wave in the middle and upper layers of the atmosphere will track over Western Colorado tonight and tomorrow. It will bring more clouds and more spotty areas of light snow. Most of the snow will fall over the mountains, but a brief bout of snow isn’t out of the question in the valleys along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Montrose after midnight through Wednesday morning. Impact will be minimal, if anything, as most of us won’t see anything more than clouds.
KJCT8
Scattered snow continues in the mountains, some sunshine in the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After some overnight clouds, skies have been clearing out through the morning across the lower elevations of the Western Slope, including Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Some light snow fell earlier this morning along the western side of the region, primarily along the Colorado and Utah state line. Scattered snow continues in the higher elevations of the region over the next couple of days while we’ll continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds in the valleys.
5 Underappreciated Western Slope Towns
When a lot of people think about the Western Slope, most of the time they're thinking of places like Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Telluride. If you actually live out here in western Colorado, you know that there is way more on offer than just four towns. Today, we're going...
How to Get in and Out Of Montrose Quick: Tips for Colorado Commuters
The unfortunate truth is that sometimes, you just have to work in different town than the one you live in. Commuting isn't the greatest, honestly it mostly sucks, but sometimes you've just got to do what you've got to do. Luckily for us, out here on the Western Slope, there...
What is Colorado’s Minimum Wage?
2023 might be the year that you or someone you know changes jobs in Grand Junction. Perhaps you know someone who will be looking for their first job ever, or maybe you know someone looking to pick up something part-time. What is Colorado's minimum wage?. Numbers have changed from state...
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
This Colorado Ranch Brings a Little ‘Yellowstone’ to Montrose Colorado
The overwhelming popularity of FOX's Yellowstone cannot be denied. Like the ubiquity of the video game Fortnite, you can't go anywhere without hearing about the Dutton saga. Who would've known that the hottest thing on TV after Game of Thrones finished up would be about ranchers?. Yes, the hard frontier...
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
Why You Shouldn’t Move to Montrose Colorado
No matter how much you like a place, there's always at least one thing about it that you wish wasn't there. Montrose, Colorado is no different. In fact, some might say there are a number of things about Montrose to dislike. You may recall, as we've spoken of this before.
Watch: Clifton Thief Swipes Merchandise, Getaway Car Waiting
It's amazing how bold and brazen thieves can be. Sometimes Shoplifting Is Sneaky, Sometimes It Isn't. Shoplifting is an ongoing problem in the retail world - probably bigger than most of us know or realize. Even in today's world of advanced technology where it seems like our every move is being watched people find a way to make off with merchandise without paying for it. Usually, it happens so sneakily and discreetly, but sometimes the thief doesn't even try to hide the crime.
KJCT8
Law enforcement rushes to reported Grand Junction bank robbery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Just minutes ago, police headed to a report of a bank robbery at the Bank of the San Juans. No injuries have been reported. Initial reports indicate the robber wrote their demand on a slip of paper, then left the building in an older blue passenger car.
GJPD and FBI investigating Grand Junction bank robbery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department and FBI responded to a reported robbery on Monday, January 23, 2023. The report came around 5:00 p.m. from the Bank of The San Juans located at 685 Horizon Drive. According to the report, the suspect handed the bank teller a note insisting on money. […]
20 Things You Cannot Donate To Goodwill In Grand Junction
People love to donate to Goodwill in Grand Junction, but there are certain donated items that will not be accepted. You can find a lot of cool stuff at the Goodwill store in Grand Junction. Their huge store, of course, is dominated by racks of clothing for men, women, boys, and girls. From jeans and t-shirts, activewear, dress slacks, shirts, dresses, skirts, blouses, shoes, and lingerie. When you are looking to add to your wardrobe on a budget the price is right at Goodwill.
KJCT8
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy has been involved in a shooting on North Avenue between 28 1/4 and 28 1/2 Rds. The Critical Incident Response Team has been activated. No deputies have been injured. There is no public threat. Traffic in the area is...
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office looking for victim advocate volunteers
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for compassionate volunteers to provide comfort to victims of crime and traumatic incidents. These volunteers are trained by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and respond to emergency scenes as needed to offer support and solace immediately following a crime or other traumatic event. […]
GJPD makes arrest after Ouray Ave shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department have made an arrest following the shooting in the 1400 block of Ouray Ave this weekend. Officers booked 32-year-old Neil Veitch into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges: On Saturday around 7:45 p.m., GJPD officers responded to the 1400 block […]
nbc11news.com
Suspect in Sherwood Drive murder arrested and charged
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Police Department reports that a suspect in the murder on Sherwood Drive from earlier this week has been arrested. Elijah J. Johnson, a 26-year-old Montrose resident, was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Investigators say he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend, 59-year-old David Lofley. Court documents indicate that Johnson argued with Lofley, then shot him in the head. Johnson is being held on a $500,000 bond.
