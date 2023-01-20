ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

School Committee SLAMS Town Manager For Bathroom Budget Mess: Middle School Students Won’t Have Access To 1st Floor Restrooms & Wildwood Students Won’t Have Age-Appropriate Restrooms

WILMINGTON, MA — There’s a messy bathroom situation which has the School Committee and Town Manager Jeff Hull at odds. Despite unanimous votes of both the Wildwood School Building Committee (December 20) and the School Committee (December 21) to fund the construction of new restrooms at the Wilmington Middle School to accommodate the relocation of 7 Wildwood classrooms (approximately 100 students) for the next 5-6 years, Town Manager Jeff Hull recently reversed course and will no longer be including the capital expense in his proposed FY24 budget.
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Middle school student sent to hospital after a fight broke out at Boston Latin Academy

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating after a middle school student was taken to the hospital following a fight that broke out at Boston Latin Academy on Monday. According to a statement from school officials, the fight broke out around 10 a.m. and involved four middle school students and one student was injured. The student was treated by the school nurse before being taken to the hospital as a precaution. The student has since been released.
BOSTON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY

Martin Richard Institute to occupy newly renovated Summer Street building. Whether tutoring at-risk children, striving for racial equity and women’s rights, or building water filters in Cambodia, social justice is at the core of a Bridgewater State University education. For the first time in the institution’s history, this important work now has a permanent home.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gov. Healey’s Job #1 for the T: Better Union Contracts

For several years now, one of the MBTA's most fundamental challenges has been the severe shortage of workers the agency has on hand to keep its sprawling, aging system running. "The combination of overworked staff and aging assets has resulted in the organization being overwhelmed, chronic fatigue for key positions...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Apartment Complex Could be Build Near Watertown on IHOP Site

The late-night dining destination on the other side of the Charles River from Watertown may become a complex with residential and commercial space. Universal Hub reports the plans will soon be filed for a residential project on property on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton where the IHOP (1850 Soldiers Field Road) and motel stand. The location sits near where North Beacon Street crosses from Watertown heading east, and converges with Soldiers Field Road, Nonantum Road, and the Birmingham Parkway in a rotary intersection.
WATERTOWN, MA
hot969boston.com

10 Massachusetts Companies Made Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Workplaces

Glassdoor released their list of the 100 best places to work in 2023. 10 Massachusetts-based companies earned a spot. Last year 9 Mass-based companies were on the list. Boston-based Bain & Company ranked highest for our state, coming in 3rd place out of 100! Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings. Cambridge-based HubSpot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and 2nd place last year fell this year, but still made the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Ashmont Grill offered a healthy serving of community-building

IT HAS BEEN, to borrow the hackneyed line from a made-up Boston bar, a real-life place where everybody knows your name. For 18 years, the Ashmont Grill has been the go-to gathering place for my Dorchester neighborhood, as well as for a wider circle of people in Boston and beyond. We were drawn to its high-end comfort food and convivial bar, where you could come for a beer but quickly find yourself in friendly conversation. The patio in back, with wood-burning fire pits to take the chill off in spring and fall, was among Boston’s most inviting outdoor dining spots.
BOSTON, MA
abingtonnews.org

Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight

Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
ABINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts

Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Outsidah: Good news/bad news from my doctor

Whatever’s going on, it’s probably not ideal when you have to call your doctor. But when it’s the other way around — when the doctor contacts you — that can be a stressful moment. It happened to me last Thursday. Please Support Local Advertisers. I...
IPSWICH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy