San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Potential NBA MVP Could Need SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New EnglandDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Wilmington Apple
School Committee SLAMS Town Manager For Bathroom Budget Mess: Middle School Students Won’t Have Access To 1st Floor Restrooms & Wildwood Students Won’t Have Age-Appropriate Restrooms
WILMINGTON, MA — There’s a messy bathroom situation which has the School Committee and Town Manager Jeff Hull at odds. Despite unanimous votes of both the Wildwood School Building Committee (December 20) and the School Committee (December 21) to fund the construction of new restrooms at the Wilmington Middle School to accommodate the relocation of 7 Wildwood classrooms (approximately 100 students) for the next 5-6 years, Town Manager Jeff Hull recently reversed course and will no longer be including the capital expense in his proposed FY24 budget.
Middle school student sent to hospital after a fight broke out at Boston Latin Academy
BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating after a middle school student was taken to the hospital following a fight that broke out at Boston Latin Academy on Monday. According to a statement from school officials, the fight broke out around 10 a.m. and involved four middle school students and one student was injured. The student was treated by the school nurse before being taken to the hospital as a precaution. The student has since been released.
mybackyardnews.com
BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY
Martin Richard Institute to occupy newly renovated Summer Street building. Whether tutoring at-risk children, striving for racial equity and women’s rights, or building water filters in Cambodia, social justice is at the core of a Bridgewater State University education. For the first time in the institution’s history, this important work now has a permanent home.
CBS News
Elementary school dinner dance divides parents in Boxford
The PTO offered a limited number of tickets. To get one, parents needed to act fast or pay a premium price. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
In race for Salem mayor, four men are running to serve remainder of Kim Driscoll’s term
There’s the insider. The outsider. The former mayor. And a former city councilor. These are the four men running to serve as mayor of Salem for a truncated term last held by Lt. Gov. Driscoll, the first woman elected to the post who held it for 16 years before moving to a successful bid for lieutenant governor this past fall.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Gov. Healey’s Job #1 for the T: Better Union Contracts
For several years now, one of the MBTA's most fundamental challenges has been the severe shortage of workers the agency has on hand to keep its sprawling, aging system running. "The combination of overworked staff and aging assets has resulted in the organization being overwhelmed, chronic fatigue for key positions...
Watertown News
Apartment Complex Could be Build Near Watertown on IHOP Site
The late-night dining destination on the other side of the Charles River from Watertown may become a complex with residential and commercial space. Universal Hub reports the plans will soon be filed for a residential project on property on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton where the IHOP (1850 Soldiers Field Road) and motel stand. The location sits near where North Beacon Street crosses from Watertown heading east, and converges with Soldiers Field Road, Nonantum Road, and the Birmingham Parkway in a rotary intersection.
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: Massachusetts man accused of adopting three boys, abusing them
BOSTON, A Massachusetts man was charged with sexually assaulting one of three boys he brought back from Columbia last summer after traveling to that country to adopt them, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 52-year-old Kiyoshi Yu of Winthrop was charged in East Boston BMC with one count of assault and...
Wilmington Apple
Flatbread Company To Hold Fundraiser For Wilmington Family On February 9
BEDFORD, MA — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4pm to 9pm, the Flatbread Company in Bedford (213 Burlington Road) is holding a fundraiser for the Strangies, a Wilmington family of six. A little over one year ago, the family’s youngest son was born very prematurely (at 22 weeks...
hot969boston.com
10 Massachusetts Companies Made Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Workplaces
Glassdoor released their list of the 100 best places to work in 2023. 10 Massachusetts-based companies earned a spot. Last year 9 Mass-based companies were on the list. Boston-based Bain & Company ranked highest for our state, coming in 3rd place out of 100! Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings. Cambridge-based HubSpot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and 2nd place last year fell this year, but still made the list.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Invites Residents To Jim Plunkett Concert On January 27
TEWKSBURY, MA — The Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks invites the general public to a concert with Jim Plunkett on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Elks Lodge (777 South Street). Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost $10 per person and will be available at the door. Bring your own snacks. Cash bar.
Police report details arrest of Riley Dowell, U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark’s daughter
A police officer approached Riley Dowell, the daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, as she was protesting in downtown Boston Saturday evening and after she allegedly spray-painted a Boston Common monument with anti-police slogans, law enforcement said. The officer “commanded [her] to stop” before approaching and attempting to arrest her...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Ashmont Grill offered a healthy serving of community-building
IT HAS BEEN, to borrow the hackneyed line from a made-up Boston bar, a real-life place where everybody knows your name. For 18 years, the Ashmont Grill has been the go-to gathering place for my Dorchester neighborhood, as well as for a wider circle of people in Boston and beyond. We were drawn to its high-end comfort food and convivial bar, where you could come for a beer but quickly find yourself in friendly conversation. The patio in back, with wood-burning fire pits to take the chill off in spring and fall, was among Boston’s most inviting outdoor dining spots.
abingtonnews.org
Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight
Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
State Rep. Gentile Files 39 Bills, Including One For Same Day Voter Registration
BOSTON – State Representative Carmine Gentile announced today that he has filed 39 bills for the 193rd Session of the Massachusetts legislature. These pieces of legislation focus on a wide range of issues important to the residents of the 13th Middlesex District and the Commonwealth. “I am committed to...
nbcboston.com
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
thelocalne.ws
Outsidah: Good news/bad news from my doctor
Whatever’s going on, it’s probably not ideal when you have to call your doctor. But when it’s the other way around — when the doctor contacts you — that can be a stressful moment. It happened to me last Thursday. Please Support Local Advertisers. I...
