State Rep. Gentile Files 39 Bills, Including One For Same Day Voter Registration
BOSTON – State Representative Carmine Gentile announced today that he has filed 39 bills for the 193rd Session of the Massachusetts legislature. These pieces of legislation focus on a wide range of issues important to the residents of the 13th Middlesex District and the Commonwealth. “I am committed to...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Gov. Healey’s Job #1 for the T: Better Union Contracts
For several years now, one of the MBTA's most fundamental challenges has been the severe shortage of workers the agency has on hand to keep its sprawling, aging system running. "The combination of overworked staff and aging assets has resulted in the organization being overwhelmed, chronic fatigue for key positions...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
caughtindot.com
Dorchester’s own Marty Walsh on shortlist to become White House Chief of Staff
NBC10 Boston is reporting that U.S. Labor Secretary, former Boston Mayor and Dorchester native Marty Walsh is on the shortlist to become the next White House chief of staff. Ron Klain, the current chief of staff, is rumored to be leaving his job in the coming weeks. Walsh has recently...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: Massachusetts man accused of adopting three boys, abusing them
BOSTON, A Massachusetts man was charged with sexually assaulting one of three boys he brought back from Columbia last summer after traveling to that country to adopt them, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 52-year-old Kiyoshi Yu of Winthrop was charged in East Boston BMC with one count of assault and...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Pollution inequality must stop; enforce roadmap law
MASSACHUSETTS IS HOME to some of the greatest inequalities in pollution in the nation. According to Northeastern Professor Daniel Faber, Boston ranks fourth for disparities in air pollution and Massachusetts ranks in the top three states in the country for locating hazardous waste facilities next to the elderly and people living in poverty. Moreover, he notes that “despite the fact that communities of color comprise only 9 percent of communities in this state, they receive over 40 percent of our carcinogens.”
advocatenews.net
A Huge Win for The Town of Saugus
Crabtree hails town’s receipt of $2.3-million federal grant to revitalize Cliftondale Square as “really great news”. At the end of Tuesday’s (Jan. 17) 165-minute-long meeting, Town Manager Scott C. Crabtree promised to put smiles on the weary faces of selectmen, who were ready to call it a night. “I got one more thing. You guys will be happy,” Crabtree told board members. “I hope there’s going to be smiles here. Very positive news.
WCVB
Ban all right turns on red in Cambridge? Not so fast, report finds
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — One Massachusetts city's pursuit of banning right turns on red at all intersections has hit a speed bump. The Cambridge City Council voted in November (Video above) to explore whether it could pass a right turn on red ban that applied to all intersections in the city. Earlier this week, the city's Traffic, Parking and Transportation Department returned a memo saying that a city traffic regulation alone is not sufficient.
Rayham Park Set to Become One of the Country’s Largest Sportsbooks
A site that has long been known for gaming will soon take a step into the next generation of Massachusetts gambling, as Raynham Park is set to become the home of one of the country’s largest sportsbooks. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will soon become Caesars...
Boston Globe
City Councilor Julia Mejia files defamation lawsuit against website operator
Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia has filed a defamation and libel suit against the operator of a website who uses the brand name Turtleboy, alleging he knowingly published false statements about her last year and in 2021. Aidan Kearney, who runs the website and social media accounts under the Turtleboy...
Caesars Sportsbook plans to open 30,000-square-foot location in Massachusetts
RAYNHAM, Mass. — With the start of in-person sports betting on track to begin in Massachusetts at the end of the month, Caesars Entertainment on Monday announced a plan to open a 30,000-square-foot retail location in the Bay State. Caesars says will offer in-person sports betting through a partnership...
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts officials: 45-year-old Massachusetts man killed in fatal MBTA train strike
Massachusetts officials have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into a fatal train strike that occurred Thursday evening in the state. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, just before 7:45 p.m., an Ashland man, identified as 45-year-old Jason Haywood, was struck by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station.
WCVB
High-tech lobster traps made in Massachusetts help protect endangered whales
WAREHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts marine manufacturing company may have found a way to help New England lobstermen and environmental groups working to protect the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale find common ground. For 35 years, EdgeTech in West Wareham has established itself as a worldwide leader when it...
Middlesex District Attorney’s Office Identifies Man, 45, Killed by Train in Ashland
ASHLAND – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced an ongoing investigation into a fatal train strike that occurred in Ashland on Thursday night, first report by SOURCE media. At approximately 7:40 p.m., an Ashland man, identified as Jason Haywood, 45, was struck by a train that had recently departed...
hot969boston.com
10 Massachusetts Companies Made Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Workplaces
Glassdoor released their list of the 100 best places to work in 2023. 10 Massachusetts-based companies earned a spot. Last year 9 Mass-based companies were on the list. Boston-based Bain & Company ranked highest for our state, coming in 3rd place out of 100! Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings. Cambridge-based HubSpot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and 2nd place last year fell this year, but still made the list.
Daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark facing charges of assaulting officer in Boston
BOSTON — The daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA5) was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer and defacing a monument in the Boston Common Saturday night. Riley Dowell is facing charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property and damage...
nbcboston.com
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
