Revere, MA

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gov. Healey’s Job #1 for the T: Better Union Contracts

For several years now, one of the MBTA's most fundamental challenges has been the severe shortage of workers the agency has on hand to keep its sprawling, aging system running. "The combination of overworked staff and aging assets has resulted in the organization being overwhelmed, chronic fatigue for key positions...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Pollution inequality must stop; enforce roadmap law

MASSACHUSETTS IS HOME to some of the greatest inequalities in pollution in the nation. According to Northeastern Professor Daniel Faber, Boston ranks fourth for disparities in air pollution and Massachusetts ranks in the top three states in the country for locating hazardous waste facilities next to the elderly and people living in poverty. Moreover, he notes that “despite the fact that communities of color comprise only 9 percent of communities in this state, they receive over 40 percent of our carcinogens.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
advocatenews.net

A Huge Win for The Town of Saugus

Crabtree hails town’s receipt of $2.3-million federal grant to revitalize Cliftondale Square as “really great news”. At the end of Tuesday’s (Jan. 17) 165-minute-long meeting, Town Manager Scott C. Crabtree promised to put smiles on the weary faces of selectmen, who were ready to call it a night. “I got one more thing. You guys will be happy,” Crabtree told board members. “I hope there’s going to be smiles here. Very positive news.
SAUGUS, MA
WCVB

Ban all right turns on red in Cambridge? Not so fast, report finds

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — One Massachusetts city's pursuit of banning right turns on red at all intersections has hit a speed bump. The Cambridge City Council voted in November (Video above) to explore whether it could pass a right turn on red ban that applied to all intersections in the city. Earlier this week, the city's Traffic, Parking and Transportation Department returned a memo saying that a city traffic regulation alone is not sufficient.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts officials: 45-year-old Massachusetts man killed in fatal MBTA train strike

Massachusetts officials have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into a fatal train strike that occurred Thursday evening in the state. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, just before 7:45 p.m., an Ashland man, identified as 45-year-old Jason Haywood, was struck by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station.
ASHLAND, MA
WCVB

High-tech lobster traps made in Massachusetts help protect endangered whales

WAREHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts marine manufacturing company may have found a way to help New England lobstermen and environmental groups working to protect the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale find common ground. For 35 years, EdgeTech in West Wareham has established itself as a worldwide leader when it...
WAREHAM, MA
hot969boston.com

10 Massachusetts Companies Made Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Workplaces

Glassdoor released their list of the 100 best places to work in 2023. 10 Massachusetts-based companies earned a spot. Last year 9 Mass-based companies were on the list. Boston-based Bain & Company ranked highest for our state, coming in 3rd place out of 100! Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings. Cambridge-based HubSpot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and 2nd place last year fell this year, but still made the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts

Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA

