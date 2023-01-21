Read full article on original website
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Pelican!. She is a two-year-old black Lab mix. She weighs about 65 pounds and has a good amount of energy. She loves playing outside with others dogs. Pelican is very treat motivated. She has plenty of love to give, but she has not lived with other cats. Anyone interested should be cautious when introducing her to a cat.
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
nbc11news.com
Brief round of snowfall closing out the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, we saw plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. Dry conditions have persisted throughout the Western Slope, but snowfall was present in other areas of the state. Out towards the Front Range and Foothills around the afternoon to evening hours, another round of snowfall moved in and will taper off overnight. Clear skies will continue across the Western Slope tonight, with temperatures staying in the mid-teens for Grand Junction and Montrose.
Watch: Clifton Thief Swipes Merchandise, Getaway Car Waiting
It's amazing how bold and brazen thieves can be. Sometimes Shoplifting Is Sneaky, Sometimes It Isn't. Shoplifting is an ongoing problem in the retail world - probably bigger than most of us know or realize. Even in today's world of advanced technology where it seems like our every move is being watched people find a way to make off with merchandise without paying for it. Usually, it happens so sneakily and discreetly, but sometimes the thief doesn't even try to hide the crime.
KJCT8
Law enforcement rushes to reported Grand Junction bank robbery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Just minutes ago, police headed to a report of a bank robbery at the Bank of the San Juans. No injuries have been reported. Initial reports indicate the robber wrote their demand on a slip of paper, then left the building in an older blue passenger car.
KJCT8
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy has been involved in a shooting on North Avenue between 28 1/4 and 28 1/2 Rds. The Critical Incident Response Team has been activated. No deputies have been injured. There is no public threat. Traffic in the area is...
See Progress of New Community Center and Campus In Clifton
Good things are happening in Clifton, including the construction of the brand-new Clifton Community Campus. It's an exciting time for the residents of Clifton as they watch the construction of a $31 million project that got underway in 2022. Clifton doesn't seem to get a lot of respect in the Grand Valley, but this new facility is something the town can be super proud of and is going to turn some heads. It's going to make Clifton a much more attractive living option in the Grand Valley.
Westword
The Man Behind the Curtain: While No One Paid Attention, What Happened to These Patients?
Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain. This phrase is a comic highlight of 1939's The Wizard of Oz. It's sputtered by the supposed wizard after he's revealed to be not a great sorcerer, but a stranded showman gifted in humbug. But when the line is applied to...
GJPD makes arrest after Ouray Ave shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department have made an arrest following the shooting in the 1400 block of Ouray Ave this weekend. Officers booked 32-year-old Neil Veitch into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges: On Saturday around 7:45 p.m., GJPD officers responded to the 1400 block […]
Authorities looking for suspect who robbed Grand Junction bank
Authorities are searching for the suspect who robbed the Bank of the San Juans, located at 685 Horizon Drive in Grand Junction Monday evening.
nbc11news.com
Suspect in Sherwood Drive murder arrested and charged
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Police Department reports that a suspect in the murder on Sherwood Drive from earlier this week has been arrested. Elijah J. Johnson, a 26-year-old Montrose resident, was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Investigators say he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend, 59-year-old David Lofley. Court documents indicate that Johnson argued with Lofley, then shot him in the head. Johnson is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Cohee Trial: Day 6
On Tuesday, video evidence was shown capturing Cohee's last steps before the brutal murder, and one of the people who knows Cohee best took the stand a second day, his closest friend.
