Revere, MA

WCVB

Secondhand shopping in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Jamaica Plain is forever evolving, what’s old is new again and again. It’s the perfect place for secondhand shops, including a recent addition,Diversity Consignment. Owner Ian Drake opened his first consignment shop in Pembroke in 2016 and jumped at the chance to move to JP when a space on Centre Street became available in 2020.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Ashmont Grill offered a healthy serving of community-building

IT HAS BEEN, to borrow the hackneyed line from a made-up Boston bar, a real-life place where everybody knows your name. For 18 years, the Ashmont Grill has been the go-to gathering place for my Dorchester neighborhood, as well as for a wider circle of people in Boston and beyond. We were drawn to its high-end comfort food and convivial bar, where you could come for a beer but quickly find yourself in friendly conversation. The patio in back, with wood-burning fire pits to take the chill off in spring and fall, was among Boston’s most inviting outdoor dining spots.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Art Show Made by Autistic Man from Watertown on Display in Cambridge

Dominic Killiany, who is autistic, has difficulty communicating verbally, but he has been able to express himself in his paintings. Works of art created by the 24-year-old Watertown resident are now on display at LabCentral in Cambridge’s Kendall Square, and a public reception will be held on Jan. 25.
WATERTOWN, MA
The Fiction Addiction

Only In Boston

Boston is a unique city for many reasons. It is one of the oldest cities in the United States, with a long and storied past that includes the American Revolution and the founding of many of the country's most prestigious universities, such as Harvard and MIT. The city is also known for its diverse neighborhoods, which offer a wide range of cultural experiences and cuisines. Additionally, Boston is a major center for healthcare, finance, and technology, making it a hub of innovation and economic activity.
BOSTON, MA
reportertoday.com

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
nshoremag.com

Modern Butcher Moving to Danvers in March

The first thing Lisa Nichols, who owns The Modern Butcher with partner/fiancé Warren Means, wants everyone to know is that the pair did not want to leave Newburyport – and they are ready to open a second location in town as soon as the opportunity presents itself. In fact, they are checking out new spaces all the time.
DANVERS, MA
tigertranscript.com

Popular Bakery in Town Causes Attraction

SandPiper Bakery is a hot topic around the town of Ipswich. The small, female-owned business opened in Ipswich on February 26, 2021 and has been a hit ever since. Both of us have heard many great reviews about this particular bakery, but had yet to try the goodness for ourselves. Before we wrote our review on this local bakery, we wanted to research as much as possible to find out what we were getting ourselves into.
IPSWICH, MA
nbcboston.com

Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts

Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Genni Franklin

A guide to planning a girls trip to Boston

Yes! Boston is one of the most revered and historic cities in the US, and in my opinion, one of the best places for a girls trip! From historic sites and landmarks, such as the Freedom Trail and the USS Constitution Museum, to shopping and dining, there is something for everyone in Boston.
BOSTON, MA

